Incredible documents from Gloucestershire Archives: Haymaking in Uley

Photograph of the Month

This photograph shows Annie Allen with three of her children in a field during haymaking, probably in Uley. Annie (full name Angelina) had married Samuel Allen of Berkeley at Slimbridge on June 7, 1884 (you may recall we featured the family in the June 2021 issue of Cotswold Life). While courting, Samuel frequently wrote to his future wife, while he was a cowman in Slimbridge, and she a dairymaid in Berkeley. Some letters have survived, along with other things including photographs like this one. The couple had eight children (in descending order): Dora, Ethel, Florence, Kathleen, Alfred, Fanny, Maurice and Laura. The family also moved around, going from Berkeley to Uley, Owlpen and finally to Whitminster. Annie died in 1909 aged 41, while her husband outlived her by 17 years, dying in 1926 aged 67. Their youngest daughter Laura has written a reminiscence, entitled ‘The Cowman’s Daughter’, which is something we all should aspire to do to make it easier for subsequent generations to discover their family heritage. If you are interested in family history, then why not come to the Heritage Hub ‘DNA!’ event on Saturday, September 3, where the Gloucestershire Family History Society have arranged for the professional genealogist Amelia Bennet to give a talk explaining how to make sense of your genes and make memories through oral history. See our website at heritagehub.org.uk for more information.

1881 1st Edition Ordnance Survey map showing Nan Tow’s Tump, a barrow near Didmarton - Credit: 1st Edition 1881 OS map reproduced courtesy of Ordnance Survey

Didmarton and Oldbury-on-the-Hill official inclosure map showing Nan Tow’s Tump - Credit: Gloucestershire Archives Q/RI/54

Spotlight on Maps

Whereas prehistoric barrows are always marked on old Ordnance Survey maps, they are rarely marked on other maps, which makes the second map here almost unique. Both show Nan Tow’s Tump, a barrow near Didmarton in the south of the Cotswolds. The first map is the 1881 1st Edition Ordnance Survey map, while the other is the Didmarton and Oldbury-on-the-Hill official inclosure map. While the OS map identifies it as a tumulus, the inclosure map marks it as a ‘barrow’, although both terms were used indiscriminately. However, the inclusion of such a feature on an inclosure map is rare and, in this instance, might be to do with this site’s folklore. Although archaeologists have identified it as a Bronze Age bell barrow dating from 2400-1500 BC, to locals it is the burial place of Nan Tow, a local witch. Legend says that she upset one of the Dukes of Beaufort who had her buried alive upright in her house for her wickedness, hence the height of the barrow, which at over 4m high is one of the largest in the Cotswolds!

Part of the pedigree of the Kingscote family of Kingscote, created in 1809 by Henry Whitear of Surrey - Credit: Gloucestershire Archives D471/F26

Document of the Month

This is part of the pedigree of the Kingscote family of Kingscote, created in 1809 by Henry Whitear of Surrey. The family is one of the oldest in Gloucestershire families – in 1639, John Smyth of Nibley wrote about Anthony Kingscote, "It may be said of this ancient gentleman and of his family, as doubtles of noe other in this county nor I think of many others in this Kingdome, That hee and his line/all ancestors have continued in this little mannor nowe about 500 yeares, never attainted nor dwellinge out of it elsewhere; But like a fixed starre in his firmament, have remained without motion in this his little orbe, without any remarkeable change..." The first known ancestor was Nigel Fitzarthur, who around 1153 married Aldeva, daughter of Robert Fitzharding, an ancestor of the Berkeleys. Fitzharding gave the newlyweds the Manor of Kingscote as a wedding gift, and it remained in the family, eventually giving its name to them. Today the longest family tree belongs to the Berkeleys, who are the only remaining family whose descent can be traced continuously in the male line to a Saxon: in their case their ancestor was Eadnoth the Staller, who lived before the Norman conquest.

Mrs Ann Wheeler in 1922, aged 76 - Credit: Cheltenham Chronicle & Gloucestershire Graphic September 2, 1922

Gloucestershire Character

Photographed on her retirement, this formidable looking lady is Mrs Ann Wheeler, aged 76. She was born at Gretton, near Winchcombe, in 1846 but later moved to Moreton-in-Marsh, where she became a maternity nurse. In her 46 years of service in the district, she attended over 1,000 cases. Maternity nurses or monthly nurses were names for a woman who looked after a mother and her new baby during the postnatal period. However, they often assisted with the birth itself, so the line between midwives and monthly nurses were sometimes blurred – which is probably why the Cheltenham Chronicle describes her as an ‘old school of maternity nurse’. Historically, women were expected to rest in bed or at homes after giving birth (‘confinement’) and their care was provided either by female relatives (mother or mother-in-law) or by the maternity/monthly nurse if the family could afford one. The term ‘monthly nurse’ arose because they typically remained with the patient for four weeks. They declined after the 1902 Midwives Act as more trained midwifes became available, but saw a resurgence in the 1950s with the postnatal care offered by the NHS.

