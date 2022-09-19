Did you know a Braintree business played a key role in the Queen's coronation?

In memory of HM Queen Elizabeth II, we look at back at one inextricable link Her Majesty had to Essex

Mention the name of Warner & Sons 70 years ago and hushed tones of adulation would follow, for this Essex textiles company had a commission, a royal commission no less. The death of King George VI shocked the nation and a young princess was thrust into the role of Queen. She would need an outfit to match the grandeur of the event that would officially declare her the leader of the nation, a role that 70 years later she is still fulfilling.

Although the Coronation would not happen until the following year, work would have to begin immediately in 1952. In total, the outfit would take eight months to design and research. Warner & Sons were called in to help perform this royal work, ensuring that the Queen would be surrounded by the finest materials in the land, both for her outfit and for the furnishings.

Miss Jean Claydon, weaver of Queensway - Credit: Warner Textile Archive

The work was not exclusive, rather an immense task that was to be carried by textiles factories throughout the country, but this Braintree-based company had experience. This was not an unusual request; Warner & Sons had already proved true to their royal commission.

This Braintree business had had the privilege of serving the monarch since the days of Queen Victoria, when she ordered 39 pairs of curtains, 78 chair seats and backs and 23 sofa seats for a corridor at Windsor Castle from Warner & Sons! From then, every coronation since 1902 saw Warner & Sons commissioned to create something for the special occasion, as well as for royal weddings and funerals.

The real legacy that was created for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation was the ornate Queensway pattern. According to the archives, this special design was ‘made with silk and metallic thread. Robert Goodden designed Queensway especially for the occasion, which was woven by Warner & Sons at their mill in Braintree. Queensway adorned the interior of Westminster Abbey, draped throughout the cathedral in both a blue silk in the nave and a gold silk in the chancel.’

The excitement in Braintree was palpable. For a future young monarch to be so adorned with luxury textiles milled locally was indeed a royal treat, and residents lost no opportunity to take a pre-event peek! The factory was generous and allowed enthusiastic residents, who’d queue down the streets, the chance to have a look at the fabric and would open the doors in order to allow eager eyes to feast on the ornate patterns and materials.

Weaver Joyce Pidgeon, designer Robert Goodden and Alec Hunter present Queensway to David Eccles from Ministry of Works - Credit: Braintree District Museum Service

In the months that followed, this Braintree-based company was hard at work. The death of a monarch and the uprising of his daughter signalled that change was in the air – and what changes would come in the 70 years that followed!

