Essex Greats: Byrhtnoth and the Battle of Maldon

Immortalised in a famous Anglo-Saxon poem, a play by J.R.R. Tolkien and a statue at the end of Maldon Promenade, this Anglo-Saxon Ealdorman’s fame has lasted for centuries

I suppose if your last decision was to concede your advantage in the interests of fair play, then you have some claim to being a ‘great’ - a chivalrous great indeed (and before chivalry was invented). If that decision leads to said person dying, then the case becomes more compelling. I give you Byrhtnoth, ‘inspirational general and renowned patriot’.

We’re heading back to the Anglo-Saxons, those North Sea marauders who sailed across from modern-day Denmark and Germany and began populating England from the 5th century AD. They forged seven English kingdoms, aka the Heptarchy (government by seven rulers). One of these was Essex, of the East Saxons. The Anglo-Saxons, or ‘English’ as they’d become, would have defending to do after the first Viking raids in the late-8th century AD. The Danes’ reputation as fearsome seafarers intent on murder, pillage and plunder was well earned.

Byrhtnoth fell in the Battle of Maldon (11 August 991). Ealdorman of Essex (i.e. of high status) and around 60 at the time, his name’s derivation came from two Old English words meaning ‘bright’ and ‘courage’. Courage he had but we might dispute whether his final decision was that bright.

Byrhtnoth’s fame outlasted him by centuries. He was the central figure in not just the battle, but also The Battle of Maldon, one of the greatest Anglo-Saxon poems. Also, J.R.R. Tolkien (he of The Lord of the Rings) wrote a short play, The Homecoming of Beorhtnoth, Beorhthelm’s Son, which looks at the search for the Earldorman’s body after the fight.

Byrhtnoth’s modern resonance was secured with a statue erected in Maldon in 2006, courtesy of local sculptor and artist John Doubleday, appropriately born near to Byrhtnoth’s final denouement in Langford.

Maldon Promenade - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We know little about the Earldorman’s earlier life as his whole known existence pretty much boiled down to that last battle, where his decision to let the Viking hoard move to a more favourable position was either noble or stupid depending on your view. An imposing figure of over six foot, Byrhtnoth was blessed with ‘swan white hair’ so would have been hard to miss and no doubt a marked man as far as the Vikings were concerned. We shouldn’t perhaps judge him too harshly on his final defeat as we know he fought many successful battles against the same foe before.

So, what do we know about Byrhtnoth other than his enjoyment of a good old-fashioned dust-up with the Vikings? Well, he held considerable lands in East Anglia. As a patron of Ely Abbey (Cambs), he was forever bestowing villages on it, mostly in Cambridgeshire (naturally) but others in Essex, for example, Rettendon (south-east of Chelmsford). After his death, Byrhtnoth’s remains were conveyed to Ely for burial.

A 12th century English chronicle records that his widow gave the abbey a tapestry extolling Byrhtnoth’s exploits. As this was donated immediately after the Ealdorman’s demise it was ‘one I prepared earlier’ so must have hung in his home. There’s nothing like blowing one’s own trumpet. It puts me in mind of a family member whose home has morphed into a gallery of posey pictures of herself. She has a bit of Byrhtnoth about her. According to a monkish chronicler, the Ealdorman was also ‘eloquent in speech’ and ‘honoured the holy church’.

Ely Cathedral, burial place of the heroic Byrhtnoth, who was a patron of the former Saxon abbey - Credit: Andrew Sharpe / Wikimedia

It was Byrhtnoth’s fate to not only suffer a warrior’s death but to be exhumed three times. Having been buried in the original Saxon abbey church, Byrhtnoth was moved to its Norman replacement, then following the collapse of the church’s central tower (1322) there was another reburial, before the final laying to rest in 1781.

Apparently, the Earldorman’s remains lacked a head (replaced with a waxen ‘lump’), which may have been the punishment meted out by the Vikings, but the remains still suggested a ‘lofty’ who extended to some six foot nine. That was a giant for the time. It’s no wonder there are stories that it took three blokes to kill him. That might well be true. Byrhtnoth perhaps fell victim to a Viking hit squad.

According to largely accepted testimony, the Danes disembarked on Northey Island in the River Blackwater to await Byrhtnoth, a low-tide causeway connecting it to the mainland a mile from Maldon. The Danes expected the Saxons to capitulate, but when that didn’t happen, appealed to Byrhtnoth’s fairness, requesting safe passage across the causeway so the armies could get to grips. Byrhtnoth’s agreement was the Anglo-Saxon equivalent of ‘Come on then if you think you’re hard enough’.

The Danes were more than hard enough. Once battle was joined, Byrhtnoth’s death apparently came early; it’s said one of the blows was so severe it all but severed his arm. Examination of the bones in the 18th century confirmed ‘the collar-bone had been neatly cut through, as by a battle-axe or two-handed sword’. Minus their leader, many Saxons remained to fight in his honour, falling one after the other.

Causeway to Northey Island - Credit: Trevor Harris / Geograph

Byrhtnoth’s widow was Ælfflæd, sister to Queen Æthelflæd, the second wife of King Edmund I, King of the English from 939-946. This meant that Byrhtnoth was a kinsman of Edmund’s son, King Edgar, known as ‘the Peaceful’, who was king from 959 to 975. The Ealdorman’s proximity to the throne made him a man of significance. There’s speculation he may have had a daughter, Leofflæd, however, there is not a single source from before the Norman Conquest mentioning her, so the jury remains out. Put simply, Byrhtnoth was among the four or five most important men in the kingdom.

That statue at the end of Maldon Promenade stares at Northey Island. It might be a stare of defiance, or one of regret. There’s a National Trust plaque on the battle site, which records the Essex hero’s fate: ‘This marks the site of the Battle of Maldon. On and around this spot an army of Danish raiders and the Essex army commanded by Earl Byrhtnoth fought on 10th August 991 AD. Byrhtnoth’s heroic defeat and death became the subject of a great Anglo-Saxon poem’.

I’m not sure why the plaque has the battle taking place a day earlier. I mentioned ‘largely accepted’ testimony. That’s because there is an alternative view of what transpired. This posits that the battle occurred elsewhere, between Heybridge church and Maldon’s Hill, along a stretch of road known as The Causeway. It’s possible Byrhtnoth’s statue could be looking for its enemy in vain.





