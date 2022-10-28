Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Chelmsford history: then and now

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 3:00 PM November 1, 2022
Moulsham Street Chelmsford old postcard

Moulsham Street - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Travel back in time to Chelmsford in the 1900s to 1920s 

There’s something special about a postcard, a note written to a loved one wishing they were there, so when Chelmsford Museum received a box full of old postcards featuring images from legendary Chelmsford photographer Frederick Spalding, they knew they had to be shared. What's more, the team devised a way in which to bring the historic postcards to life – by sending volunteers to recapture the scenes as they look today.

Assistant museums manager Dr Mark Curteis says, ‘Some views were surprisingly similar, while some had changed completely. For example, King Edward’s Avenue, which was a lovely Victorian terrace, has been completely replaced by County Hall!’ 

chelmsford.gov.uk/museums 


Great Baddow old postcard

Great Baddow then - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Great Baddow

Great Baddow now - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Chelmsford Viaduct

Chelmsford Viaduct - Credit: steve@thedaveys.co.uk

Chelmsford viaduct old postcard

Chelmsford viaduct then - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Moulsham Street

Moulsham Street - Credit: steve@thedaveys.co.uk

Moulsham Street Chelmsford old postcard

Moulsham Street - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Moulsham Street bridge

Moulsham Street bridge - Credit: steve@thedaveys.co.uk

Moulsham Street Bridge Chelmsford old postcard

Moulsham Street bridge then - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Danbury church

Danbury church - Credit: steve@thedaveys.co.uk

Danbury church old postcard

Danbury church then - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Church Green, Broomfield

Church Green, Broomfield - Credit: steve@thedaveys.co.uk

Broomfield old postcard

Broomfield then - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

The Griffin, Danbury

The Griffin, Danbury - Credit: steve@thedaveys.co.uk

The Griffin in Danbury old postcard

The Griffin in Danbury then - Credit: Chelmsford Museums




