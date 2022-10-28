Chelmsford history: then and now

Travel back in time to Chelmsford in the 1900s to 1920s

There’s something special about a postcard, a note written to a loved one wishing they were there, so when Chelmsford Museum received a box full of old postcards featuring images from legendary Chelmsford photographer Frederick Spalding, they knew they had to be shared. What's more, the team devised a way in which to bring the historic postcards to life – by sending volunteers to recapture the scenes as they look today.

Assistant museums manager Dr Mark Curteis says, ‘Some views were surprisingly similar, while some had changed completely. For example, King Edward’s Avenue, which was a lovely Victorian terrace, has been completely replaced by County Hall!’

chelmsford.gov.uk/museums





Great Baddow then - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Great Baddow now - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Chelmsford Viaduct - Credit: steve@thedaveys.co.uk

Chelmsford viaduct then - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Moulsham Street - Credit: steve@thedaveys.co.uk

Moulsham Street - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Moulsham Street bridge - Credit: steve@thedaveys.co.uk

Moulsham Street bridge then - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Danbury church - Credit: steve@thedaveys.co.uk

Danbury church then - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

Church Green, Broomfield - Credit: steve@thedaveys.co.uk

Broomfield then - Credit: Chelmsford Museums

The Griffin, Danbury - Credit: steve@thedaveys.co.uk

The Griffin in Danbury then - Credit: Chelmsford Museums











