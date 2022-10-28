Chelmsford history: then and now
- Credit: Chelmsford Museums
Travel back in time to Chelmsford in the 1900s to 1920s
There’s something special about a postcard, a note written to a loved one wishing they were there, so when Chelmsford Museum received a box full of old postcards featuring images from legendary Chelmsford photographer Frederick Spalding, they knew they had to be shared. What's more, the team devised a way in which to bring the historic postcards to life – by sending volunteers to recapture the scenes as they look today.
Assistant museums manager Dr Mark Curteis says, ‘Some views were surprisingly similar, while some had changed completely. For example, King Edward’s Avenue, which was a lovely Victorian terrace, has been completely replaced by County Hall!’