Incredible photos show Colchester then and now

This is a momentous year in Colchester’s history as it celebrates its newly acquired city status, so it seems the perfect time to reflect on how Colchester has evolved over the years.

Well-known author and historian Patrick Denney, who has lived in the now-city most of his life, has recently released his latest book, Colchester Reflections. The book cleverly blends modern and historic pictures to reveal how the city's best-known streets have transformed with the passing of time.

Patrick Denney - Credit: Patrick Denney

Having lived here since he was three, Patrick must have a real love for Colchester. ‘I like the way in which Colchester has retained many of its old timber-framed and Georgian buildings,’ Patrick says. ‘They could so easily have been swallowed up during the 1960s and 1970s when the town saw quite a bit of modern development.’

That said, his book shows that swathes of Colchester have changed drastically. He says, ‘The roads around the town centre have undergone the most change. When I was growing up in the ’50s and ’60s, we still had two-way traffic in all the main streets, and the Southway and Balkerne Lane carriageways were yet to be built. Culver Street, for example, which was then a long narrow lane running adjacent to the High Street, has changed beyond recognition having been much widened and broken up by the building of the Culver and Lion Walk shopping centres.’

And how about further back in time? Colchester is world-renowned for its illustrious past. ‘I am intrigued by the continuity of its long and rich history, which stretches from the Iron Age period and the coming of the Romans, right through to modern times. There is something here for everyone: the remains of the great Roman Temple of Claudius, the oldest Roman town wall in Britain, the largest Norman castle keep in Europe and so much more.’

Colchester Reflections, by Patrick Denney - Credit: Amberley Books

Looking to the future, I’m intrigued what Patrick, a man who has devoted so much of his career to Colchester’s past, feels about its new city status. ‘Although Colchester has long been known as Britain’s oldest recorded town – and quite rightly so – it could also be argued that it was Britain’s first city.

‘When the Romans arrived here in AD43, they established a Roman Colonia (colony) on the site of the modern town centre, which was largely settled by veterans from the Roman army and their families. A Colonia was the highest form of a Roman city. The question is now, should we be referring to the “town centre” as the “city centre” and the “town hall” as the “city hall”?’

Colchester Reflections is available at Waterstones and all good local retailers. It can also be ordered from amberley-books.com

Crouch Street - Credit: Patrick Denney

East Bridge - Credit: Patrick Denney

Head Street - Credit: Patrick Denney

High Street - Credit: Patrick Denney

Hippodrome on the High Street - Credit: Patrick Denney

Lower Castle Park - Credit: Patrick Denney

North Hill - Credit: Patrick Denney

St Botolph's Street - Credit: Patrick Denney



