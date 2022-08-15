Gloucester Cathedral begins long-term conservation of world-famous Cloister

Long-term conservation begins on Gloucester Cathedral’s world-famous Cloister

Work is underway to conserve the extraordinary 14th-century Cloister at Gloucester Cathedral, as outlined in the Cathedral’s 10-year Development Plan. The Cloister is widely regarded as one of the best and earliest examples of fan vaulting in the world, making it of international architectural significance, and to many it’s famous for being ‘Hogwarts’ in three of the Harry Potter movies. However, a 2019 survey confirmed it is at risk and in urgent need of conservation.

Now, with generous support from Julia and Hans Rausing, the Cathedral’s Stonemason Team and other specialists have commenced the trial phase of The Cloister Project. This phase will equip them with the insight and knowledge needed to move forward with the long-term conservation work, which will involve carefully removing Victorian cement used as mortar in repairs between blocks of stone. The cement is currently preventing the ancient stones from ‘breathing’, causing them to blister and decay, so the old cement needs to be replaced with a lime-based mortar.

The Cloister Project, which also includes completion of work to restore the Cathedral’s North Nave, has been made possible thanks to a £550,000 grant donated by Julia and Hans Rausing.

Visitors to the Cathedral will be able to see this conservation work first-hand, learning about the people and the techniques used to protect the heritage buildings that we love. As the project evolves, there will be opportunities for the public to engage with the stonemasons through carving workshops, demonstrations and a range of other activities. The project will also be used to develop the Cathedral’s stonemason training and mentoring programme, with at least 11 new apprentices learning their craft throughout the process. It is a once-in-a-millennia opportunity to work on something so architecturally significant, and it will enable craft skills to pass from one generation to the next.

When it was completed in around 1412, the Cloister formed a central part of daily life for the monks who lived here; it was where they ate, slept, studied and exercised. Today, the Cloister is every bit as central to the 21st-century Cathedral. It is a place for prayer and reflection, as well as a space for art exhibitions and community events, an iconic filming location for blockbuster movies and so much more.

