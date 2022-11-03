Derbyshire’s Masters of Masonry restoring the county's stately homes

Stone masonry is crucial to the survival of our most beloved properties, we meet the county’s passionate experts tasked with protecting some of our famous landmarks

Enduring centuries of challenges - be it extreme weather or tumultuous Elizabethan history - Hardwick Hall, one of Derbyshire’s finest historic buildings, has dominates the landscape it sits in for over 400 years.

Standing imperiously, it has benefited through its long and illustrious history through outstanding levels of craftsmanship and the highest standards of masonry – not to mention its use of glass, highly innovative for its time.

It’s impossible to imagine the landscape of our stunning county without its magnificent stone houses.

From the intricacies of Chatsworth’s elaborate exterior carvings to the sweeping stone columns found at the recently restored Georgian Crescent at Buxton, it’s clear that stone masonry, as a time-honoured skill, requires preservation.

Indeed, safeguarding this unique skill will help ensure these permanent-yet-fragile historic landmarks withstand the test of time.

‘Craft such as stone masonry, is part of the rich fabric of our nation and provides so much value to both the creator and those who get to experience and enjoy the results of the craft’ says Ian Maclean, trustee at the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST).

With HRH Prince Charles as patron, and vice patrons the Earl of Snowdon and the Marquess of Salisbury, the charity celebrates and promotes excellence in British craftmanship - including stone masonry.

‘In supporting the best British craftspeople with scholarships, and the up-and-coming trainees through Apprenticeships, QEST very much encourages aspiration, hard work and the satisfaction of achievement,’ Ian reveals.

Haddon Hall's Long Gallery Bay Window historic glass poem inscription. Printed with the permission of the Trustees of Haddon Hall - Credit: Lee Howdle Photography

‘People look at the scholars and apprentices and aspire to do better for themselves - simple, but effective.’

Founded in 1990 by the Royal Warrant Holders Association, the charity has evolved considerably over the 30 years since its founding.

Championing around 675 craftspeople in over 130 different craft disciplines, QEST has developed significantly over the years.

‘At that time, only scholarships were offered to craftspeople who were typically at the top of their game in order to progress their craft through specialist training,’ Ian explains.

‘They became the QEST Scholars, and the prestige of the scholarships has drawn more applicants each year. In the past five years, apprenticeships have been included also. Everyone I know involved with QEST are so proud of the work that the charity has done.’

Through these schemes, along with generous funders of QEST (including the Royal Warrant Holders, Trusts, Foundations and private individuals), the charity acts as a major platform for the work of talented craft experts from across the UK with an aim to retain essential craft skills for the future.

Each year QEST supports small businesses such as farriers, leather workers, milliners, thatchers, shoemakers, stained glass repairers, clock makers, potters, glassmakers and many others.

Mark Eaton and Richard Thompson share a joke - Credit: Lee Howdle Photography

‘These are the sorts of skills that hark back to an earlier age – the world of D. H. Lawrence comes to mind!’ Ian says with a smile.

‘There are lots of other smaller industries in manufacturing and making (craft) that are too small for formal apprenticeship schemes and therefore rely on a different approach. Stonework, such as that of R M Eaton, in the heart of Derbyshire, is a good example of a small family business operating in a niche part of the construction industry: renovating historic houses like Haddon Hall, churches, and other old and listed buildings.’

Established in 1988 by master mason Mark Eaton, and now alongside daughter Alice and son James, the family has a workshop on Haddon Hall’s estate next to the river Derwent.

With over 35 years’ experience in a career that has taken in projects involving many sought-after local and historic properties, Mark reveals his interest in becoming a stone mason stemmed from fond experiences rowing at school.

‘One of my favourite views as a youngster was the towering sight of the cathedral when you are sat on the Great River Ouse - I loved seeing architecture and masonry on this beautiful building, it was mesmerising.’

With particular expertise in historic stone masonry, the team have worked on various restoration projects across the county.

At Haddon, projects have included the restoration of the bell tower to the chancel window and recently the main bay window in the famous Long Gallery through a grant funded by the Historic Houses Association.

James adds a tooled finish to the Duffield Castle Memorial Bench - Credit: Lee Howdle Photography

‘Due to the bay subsiding, a substantial amount of structural work was required’ he explains. ‘We underpinned the bay and restored the stonework to stabilise it; preserving the stone work, ornate plaster ceiling and newly repaired, delicate leaded lights, which are full of historic signatures and graffiti.’

This complex project, as well as many others, are extremely rewarding yet present challenges.

‘It’s fantastic to be involved in the whole process and seeing the stone evolve from block to a unique moulding or shape – it’s very creative, although patience is also most certainly required!’

Mark’s son James agrees. ‘Precision and patience are key, as well as good time management. You also need an artistic eye and a sense of working with stone as a natural material, as well as a genuine passion for conservation and restoring historic buildings.’

Through skills gleaned from his father, James will be supported by a QEST apprenticeship during the final year of his apprenticeship at York College.

‘This allows me to hone in my carving and masonry skills to a very high standard, this wouldn’t have been possible without the funding from QEST’ he explains.

With specialist tutoring at York Masonry College and practical experience through the family business, James is developing skills in moulding stone details, drawing, and methods in taking architectural templates of old masonry to create like-for-like in new stone, as well as learning the terminology and skills within ancient masonry details.

‘Carving involves a high level of creativity and takes a considerable amount of time,’ James stresses. ‘But seeing the final product and being able to combine it within a historic building, knowing it will be there for many years to come, is so rewarding.’

Duffield Castle Memorial Bench design alongside stone masonry tools - Credit: Lee Howdle Photography

As part of his apprenticeship, James continues to develop skills in this area through lettering techniques along with more detailed aspects such as flora designs - usually found at the top of columns.

‘It’s been a privilege to work on letter carving projects around Derbyshire.’ he says. ‘Recent examples include a memorial bench for the National Trust at Duffield Castle and making parts of the tracery window for Haddon Hall Chapel, as well as the restoration of the large Long Gallery Bay Window.’

Within historic restoration masonry James describes, techniques include pitching, to remove large areas of stone, as well as splitting, involving stone chisels to split a large block of stone.

Working closely with planning officers and organisations such as Historic England in using these methods, James assures a like-for-like approach is achieved which is in keeping with the original design.

Through the use of Derbyshire Gritstone from Birchover and Grindleford quarries and both Woodkirk Sandstone and Bath Limestone, the end results will be true to the original as possible.

With masonry work extending across Derbyshire at Birchover, Wirksworth, Breadsall Priory, St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Derby and Wingerworth Hall, to name a few, James hopes the necessity in repair and restoration demonstrates that crafts such as stone masonry need to be kept alive.

‘Encouragingly, I have started to hear there is a growing interest in traditional crafts with more apprentices coming through the doors at college. I believe there should be more options for children and young adults to try these crafts and have the opportunity to follow an apprenticeship.’

Ian agrees. ‘The work produced by QEST scholars and apprentices provide both the fabric and the contents of buildings across our land - from the greatest of palaces to the most modest homes. I expect they will be treasured for generations - that shows the importance of it all.’

Lee Howdle is an award-winning landscape photographer, to discover more of his work visit: www.leehowdlephotography.co.uk



