Remembrance Day: the Essex cockle boat that went to Dunkirk

Harry Styles, seafood and a wartime rescue: we uncover the incredible tale of Endeavour, a Leigh-on-Sea cockle boat, which came to the rescue at Dunkirk, before being rescued herself

Leigh-on-Sea is seafood central. Cockles grow in the Thames Estuary, their empty shells crunch underfoot, white pepper blows on the wind and Marie Rose sauce flows like the tide. To the west, ruins of Hadleigh Castle watch over wharfs and lop-sided boats on mud moorings. Kentish hills roll outwards across the estuary, disappearing on foggy days.

These features cloak Leigh-on-Sea with a palpable sense of place, as if by simply being there you are embroidered into the town’s historical tapestry. Cockle Shed Row, subsiding WW2 pillboxes and skeletal skiffs with ribs poking out of silty graves are just a few of the unmissable reminders of Leigh’s long past.

Endeavour was originally used to catch cockles - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The main fishing family in Leigh-on-Sea are the Osbornes, who established their seafood company, Osborne Bros., in 1880. In those days, wooden cockle boats were sailed into the estuary and anchored until the tide lowered. Men would jump overboard onto sandbanks and hand rake cockles from the seabed. Returning to shore, cocklers used a yoke (a long wooden beam held across the shoulders) to carry baskets of cockles from the boats to the sheds.





World War II: Operation Dynamo

If you were to stroll down the cobbled streets of Old Leigh and ask locals, I wonder how many would be able to tell the tale of six little ships: Letitia, Resolute, Reliant, Defender, Renown and Endeavour. These were simple wooden boats (called ‘boiler boats’ and later ‘bawleys’ because seafood was cooked using boilers) with a hold to store cockles and very little protection on deck.

Endeavour moored outside Osbornes - Credit: The Endeavour Trust

Endeavour was built in Leigh-on-Sea by Cole & Wiggins in 1924. Carvel planked with a straight stem and transom stern, she is 36 ft long, 11ft 6in beam with a 3ft draft, made of pitch pine planking and oak timbers. Though built to work under sail, Endeavour was the first cockle boat to be constructed with an auxiliary engine, marking the transition between fishing under sail and engine power.

Ownership changed hands multiple times, and Endeavour has been used for cockles, shrimps, sprats, plaice, sole and white weed in her time, but her finest hour came in May 1940. Under skipper Fred Hall, she became one of the ‘little ships’ requisitioned by the Admiralty during Operation Dynamo – the evacuation of Dunkirk – a pivotal moment in WWII. The evacuation was so called because it was masterminded by Admiral Ramsey from the operation room beneath Dover Castle, a room which had previously housed the dynamo that generated the castle’s power.

With German troops advancing towards 300,000 allied soldiers trapped in northern France, the British government ordered owners of fishing boats, yachts and leisure craft to make their vessels available. Skippers and crews were signed on as Naval Auxiliary personnel and were joined on board by a Royal Navy rating, thus officially under Royal Naval command. These boats were of shallow draft and could get in close to the shore, able to ferry soldiers to larger ships further out to sea.

Just after midnight on May 31, local Leigh-on-Sea fishermen left the safety of home in the six cockle boats, sailing 30 miles across the channel into unknown struggles. Perfect weather conditions enabled more than 700 vessels to take part, with the evacuation lasting nine days and rescuing a total of 338,000 men under intense fire. In Parliament, PM Winston Churchill called the operation, ‘a miracle of deliverance’. Nobody knows exactly how many soldiers Endeavour evacuated, but official records confirm that 1,000 men were ferried out by the Leigh cockle boats, and 180 were brought back to Ramsgate.

Colourised image of the beach at Dunkirk - Credit: Cassowary Colorizations / Wikimedia

Sadly, Renown ran into engine trouble on June 1 and, whilst being towed by Letitia, struck a sea mine around 2am, reducing her to splinters. All Arthur Dench, Letitia’s skipper, could do was pull in the tow rope. Renown’s crew of four died in the explosion, including two of the Osborne family; an annual memorial service takes place at St Clement’s Church in Leigh.

After the war, Endeavour returned to work, converted into a shrimp boat in 1952. The violent Great Storm of 1987 caused her to sink. Peter Wexham, who fished on Endeavour from 1960, remarked that she was ‘old and weak by then’ and was lost in time.





Restoring Endeavour

In 2001, Mike King, Peter Wexham, John Porter and Michael Guy drove to Rochester to take a look at Resolute, one of the six Leigh boats. They had heard that she was in a parlous condition and hoped that she could be brought back to Leigh and restored to her former glory. However, when they saw her their hearts sank. She was beyond redemption; with a broken back she could not possibly be restored.

Dejectedly, they turned for home until Peter exclaimed, ‘Look over there, Endeavour!’ The group hadn’t known that Endeavour was in Rochester too, and although she was in need of significant work, it was agreed that restoration was possible. The trip home was spent excitedly discussing their next steps, including how to fundraise and get the community involved. A public meeting was held, and The Endeavour Trust was formed, purchasing Endeavour for £1 – traditionally, an amount of money needs to exchange hands. A £100,000 restoration project soon began.

Memorial to the fishermen of Leigh who gave their lives at Dunkirk - Credit: TazzyBro Photography

Shipwrights were sourced and Endeavour was transported to Great Totham for work to start. Due to the availability of timbers, she was restored using larch planking on oak timbers and keel with intermediate oak steamed timbers. The new timbers are doubled up with originals. Routine work, including painting, varnishing, plugging, sanding and caulking was carried out by volunteers – and still is.

In April 2005, Endeavour returned to Leigh and was relaunched shortly afterwards, re-christened from Strand Wharf and witnessed by Dunkirk veterans. A few days afterwards, she returned to Dunkirk for the 65th anniversary of Operation Dynamo, joining up with a flotilla of 60 other ‘little ships’. In 2017, Endeavour starred in director Chirstopher Nolan’s blockbuster film Dunkirk alongside Harry Styles, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Kenneth Branagh (to name a few).

Today, The Endeavour Trust holds school talks, sharing the history of cockling and the evacuation of Dunkirk with the next generation. I joined the trust in 2021 and have since sailed on Endeavour multiple times, including for the HMS Leigh celebrations when we cruised to the end of Southend Pier and back, flying nautical bunting from the masts. Before she returned to the water in spring, a few volunteers and I donned overalls and made our way down to the marina to give Endeavour a new coat of paint. It was uniquely satisfying to have such a direct impact on a piece of local heritage.

The spirit of Endeavour sails through the old town as a statement of resilience in the face of all odds. Rob Everitt, treasurer of the trust, summed up what she means to Leigh-on-Sea, saying, ‘Stepping onto Endeavour is stepping onto history’ – and she is not done making it.

Endeavour in full sail - Credit: The Endeavour Trust

Get involved

Endeavour can usually be seen on a mud mooring in Leigh-on-Sea, in front of Osborne Bros. Café. When she is being worked on, or being prepared to sail, she is moored in Leigh Marina. If you would like to support The Endeavour Trust, please visit the website at endeavourtrust.blogspot.com and follow along on Facebook where you can donate and find out more about the boat, membership and upcoming events.