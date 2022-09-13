Essex history through the decades: the 90s

We were all listening to the Spice Girls on our Walkman casette players - Credit: Getty Images

We’re celebrating 70 years of Essex Life by looking back over the famous faces and historic events that have shaped the county since our launch in 1952. Today, we go back to the nineties

We've arrived at the nineties; a decade that’s remembered as one of relative peace, prosperity and positivity. There seemed much to be optimistic about. The Cold War appeared to be over and the internet was on its way. Get ready for the 20th century’s last hurrah. And yes, we even survived Y2K at the end of it, as all those computer systems negotiated the trap of leaving 1999 and arriving safely in 2000.





On the world stage

The decade kicked off with the release of Nelson Mandela in 1990. Four years later, he’d be President of South Africa. In that same year, Tim Berners-Lee published his proposal for a World Wide Web. The Channel Tunnel opened in 1994 and the first Harry Potter book hit the shelves in 1997. It wasn’t all good news though. The belief that your house could be your pension took a hit when prices dropped and people found themselves with negative equity.

The Bank of England’s banknote printing and incinerator plant at Loughton hit the headlines because of thefts that occurred there between 1988-92. Four employees and their spouses were arrested in 1992 for conspiracy to steal around £600,000 in banknotes that were scheduled to be destroyed. One staff member was sentenced to 18 months in prison, whilst the remaining participants were later ordered to repay their share of the loot to the bank.

Another infamous Essex crime of the decade was the Rettendon murders (1995). Several films, including Essex Boys (2000), Bonded by Blood (2010) and its sequel Bonded by Blood 2 (2017), were based on the shooting of three drug dealers.





Getting political

The late Sir David Amess, who was victorious in Basildon in 1992 - Credit: Richard Townshend / Wikimedia

The eighties had been Thatcher’s decade, but she was ousted in a leadership election in November 1990. Her successor, the ‘compromise candidate’ John Major, then secured a surprise victory over Labour’s Neil Kinnock at the 1992 general election. Essex led the way, with Basildon the first of the key marginal constituencies to declare. A so-called ‘bellwether’ seat because Basildon’s verdict historically foreshadowed the nation’s intention. It was the late David Amess’ famous victory that told the pundits the Conservatives would be continuing in government a while longer.

Only one Essex constituency, Thurrock, returned a Labour MP, Andrew MacKinlay, who took the seat off the Tories by just 1,172 votes. The times they were a-changing though.

In 1997, it was time for New Labour’s landslide under Tony Blair. The Essex results reflected the change of mood with a far more mixed picture in the county. Six Labour MPs were returned, including in Basildon. David Amess had switched to Southend though, beginning his long campaign to earn city status there.

The Lib-Dems also shocked the Conservatives in Colchester where Bob Russell was returned. Andrew MacKinlay retained his Thurrock seat but this time with a majority of more than 17,000. Labour would remain in power throughout the noughties, but Blair’s initial popularity would wane.

1997 saw New Labour's landslide under Tony Blair - Credit: LSE Library / Wikimedia

Major changes

The big change that affected Essex in the nineties was the separation of the boroughs of Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock from the administrative county in 1998, after successful applications had been made to become unitary authorities. These typically cover towns and cities deemed large enough to function independently from another authority such as a county.

The landscape of Essex was changing in less esoteric ways too. Do you remember the Keddies chain of department stores? With the original flagship store on Southend’s High Street, the Essex company that had started up in 1892 would expand to places like Romford and Colchester but would finally close its doors in February 1996 having gone into administration.

Essex Countryside (now Essex Life) in October 1990 - Credit: Archant

Pop culture

We were listening to the Spice Girls, Oasis, Britpop and we were all doing the Macarena (first released in 1993). You probably also went to the cinema to watch Titanic (1997). It was also, apparently, the decade of the one-hit wonder.

The Spice Girls in 1997 - Credit: Wikimedia

All that was perhaps overshadowed though (locally at least) by the official launch of ‘Essex Man’ in 1990. The man responsible was the Sunday Telegraph’s Simon Heffer, who described a new type of voter, working in London’s financial centre but whose roots lay east. Heffer had allegedly encountered his first Essex Man on a train trip from the county into London: a city trader bellowing into a brick-sized mobile phone (he was on the blower to his bookie). Here was Harry Enfield’s ‘Loadsamoney’ (who’d reached no. 4 in the singles charts in 1988) reinvented with an Essex persona.

Heffer incidentally was born in Chelmsford and attended King Edward VI Grammar there, so we presume he had nothing against Essex per se. Meanwhile, the habit of bawling into a mobile on trains, including in so-called ‘quiet carriages’, would eventually become commonplace.

Stereotyping is never good though, and the ‘Sharon and Tracey’ Essex girl panic perhaps reached a peak in 1994 when VW, here in the UK, attempted to drop the name of its Sharan car, fearing it sounded a bit too much like an Essex gal. It was to be overruled by VW in Germany (who clearly had more sense).

Some of the ridicule directed at Essex’s young folk was clearly unfair. There was the story of Tracy Playle, an 18-year-old student from Harlow, who made the front-page headlines when she was mocked by a Cambridge don during an interview for a place at Trinity College in 1998. He’d suggested Greek would be Dutch to her (or words to that effect) as she came from Essex. Playle secured a place at Warwick Uni and left with a first-class honours and later picked up a masters. She’s now a highly successful businesswoman. The don meanwhile was the son of a Liverpool docker so should have known better.

In 1992, the Essex Chronicle commissioned a study on the whole ‘Essex Man’ and ‘Essex Girl’ thing and its conclusion was that snobbery was still alive and well. Quite.

The Conservative MP Mark Francois has been dubbed the ‘Essex man in physical form’, the Basildon boy done good, an arch-Brexiter who became MP for Rayleigh and Wickford having worked in the City before entering politics. Perhaps it was him on the train? Francois’ family moved to Basildon when he was five or six and he’d attend Nicholas Comp (now part of James Hornsby School). I doubt he bellows into his mobile though.

The nineties are remembered as a time of peace and prosperity - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sporting highlights

It was full willow ahead for Essex County Cricket Club, which won back-to-back County Championships (1991 and 1992), as well as the 1997 Nat West Trophy, thumping Warwickshire by 9 wickets in the final, and the 1998 B&H Cup, walloping Leicestershire by 192 runs in the final. A couple of right thrashings there then.

Football changed forever with the founding of the Premier League in 1992. It would be all about money in the future. Southend United meanwhile had been promoted as runners-up from the 3rd Division in 1990-91, achieving the club’s highest ever points total in the process (85) and equalling its highest ever victory, 10-1, in a match against Aldershot in the Football League Trophy.

Colchester United won the Non-League ‘double’ of the GM Vauxhall Conference and FA Trophy (1991-92) and returned to the Football League after a two-year absence. They’d also be promoted from the 3rd Division (4th tier) of the Football League in 1997-98 as play-off winners, beating Torquay in the play-off final at Wembley.

At the Olympics, Chigwell’s Sally Gunnell romped home in the 400 metres hurdles (Barcelona, 1992) and also picked up a bronze in the 4 x 400 relay. The 1999 Pitch and Putt European Championship was held in Chelmsford in June. Who’d have thought?

Chigwell's Sally Gunnell, gold medallist at the Barcelona Olympics - Credit: Matt Batchelor / Wikimedia





Comings and goings

Essex arrivals during the nineties included West Ham footballer Dan Potts (Barking, 1994) who now plays for Luton Town and the actor Harry Eden (Old Harlow, 1990) who won a British Independent Film Award for his role in Pure (2002).

Those we said goodbye to included playwright Sarah Kane (1971-99) and poet Denise Levertov (1923-97), who was born in Ilford. There was also David Nightingale Hicks (1929-98) the designer who was born in Coggeshall, as well as Sidney Green (1928-99), the writer and producer who was born in Beacontree.





