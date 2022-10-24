Investigating Exmoor's spookiest resident

'The earliest credible report I've had from Exmoor is 1966, when an early-morning postman saw a black panther.' says Rick Minter - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

My late father-in-law, AJ, was not a fanciful man. Straightforward and no-nonsense, AJ and colourful imaginings were uncomfortable bedfellows.

So, when he told us he'd seen a big cat stalking the hedge-line across the valley from his home on the edge of Exmoor, we believed him. After a lifetime working alongside dogs, he was adamant that this was no canine. It was bigger than a dog. It walked like a cat, looked like a cat; a large, panther-like cat. On two successive days he saw the creature and a few days later heard from a neighbouring farmer who had spotted something similar.

What had they seen?

Rumours of fabulous panther-like cats on the moor have been prevalent for decades. Dramatically dubbed The Exmoor Beast, sightings are still often reported, frequently in a fashion sufficiently factual and unembellished to render accounts believable. A friend of mine, whose family farms on northern Exmoor and whose work takes him to remote areas, has twice seen big cats in enviable detail: once near Mortehoe, when one leapt across the road in front of him, his headlights catching “a black, muscular, frame with a long tail, with an unmistakable little upward curl of the tail tip”. His second sighting was on a sunny day near Lynton, where he was dry-stone walling, and saw “on the far side of the field, about two hundred yards away, a big cat strolling”.

Fascinated by these accounts, I approached the Exmoor National Park Authority to learn their view. They put me in touch with Rick Minter, who runs the Big Cat Conversations website and podcasts, a collation of personal insights and accounts from Devon and across the UK.

“I network with an increasing number and variety of landowners, who are helping by hosting trail cameras and pointing to potential evidence,” Rick tells me. “This helps us learn about these animals and consider the bigger picture.”

Rick explains that the term ‘panther’ is generic. “It does not refer to a particular species of big cat but is commonly used to describe two different types of cat in the wild: melanistic (black) leopards and more thick-set jaguars. It’s the more slim-line black leopard which is the main candidate for black cats reported in Britain, together with tan-coloured pumas.

“Releases probably began in war time when people couldn't feed meat to these carnivores,” he continues. “Since then, there have been alleged, and some admitted, episodes of releases of such cats, from their lives as ‘trophy’ pets and guard animals. The earliest credible report I've had from Exmoor is 1966, when an early-morning postman saw a black panther.

“Later, the 1976 Dangerous Wild Animals Act was a major reason for releases – owners perhaps couldn’t afford a licence, so released the cats.

“On Exmoor the situation is a little different from elsewhere. The ‘Exmoor Beast’ brand is very much alive and there are many credible and consistent reports from people who know nothing of these cats but describe them well, including sometimes their vocalisations, which are distinct.”

As the Devon Life walks writer, I spend a good deal of time in remote parts of the countryside, but I’ve never been lucky enough to spot one of these magnificent creatures.

“Most encounters are at dawn and dusk,” Rick tells me. “This is when they are out and about. They are ‘ambush predators’ and are hard-wired to pursue deer.

“Witnesses, and people with snippets of evidence, often lie low for fear of ridicule,” he continues. “Landowners often don’t want the risk of fuss and hassle on their land or in their neighbourhood. However, when witnesses are visitors to an area they are more likely to report the sighting, because they have no loyalty to the location and don't consider the consequences of drawing attention to it.”

There is evidence that the cats breed successfully. One of Rick’s contacts had an encounter ten years ago in an Exmoor woodland. On this occasion the cat seemed to “usher him away but not in stalking mode”. He was curious, thinking it might be distracting him from young, and he did glimpse a kit, but obeyed the cat’s ‘request’ and departed.

Rick feels the cats’ behaviour is indicative of a wild-bred population. “Reports from Exmoor, like many places, are ongoing, widespread and consistent,” he tells me. “This doesn't fit with a few vagrant cats, which live for up to 15 years. Also, freshly released or escaped cats wouldn’t be so wild and stealthy, and would 'misbehave' more. In the early stages of adapting to a feral life they would take more stock, bungle kills, and would be seen more frequently, before melting away and learning that there is plentiful natural game.

“The reports we get are of cats who do ‘melt away’ and are efficient deer killers, suggesting that they have grown up in the wild, taught by their mothers. They also look healthy, which suggests sufficient numbers to avoid in-breeding.”

It is telling that the overriding impression one gleans from listening to landowners who have reported sightings to Rick, is one of interest in, and tolerance of, the big cat they have spotted. Any sense of feeling threatened is almost non-existent. Rick explains that these cats would, instinctively, avoid contact with humans and, in the rare cases of farmers having impacts on their sheep from a cat, Rick has found it is often when sheep are untreated, so have no chemical smell. He is keen that such farmers get support and fair financial compensation.

At the risk of courting controversy, it could be said that big cats play a useful role in the natural ecosystems of the countryside, filling the niche of our once-native lynx.

After my own ‘big cat conversations’ with eye witnesses I am left in no doubt: these superb creatures are at large in our countryside and, although a rare sight, those who see them are enthralled by the encounter. I hope that, one day, I will share that privilege.

Big cat conversations

Rick Minter says that around 20 percent of his witnesses mention reactions of their dog or horse, confirming the observation of the human witness.

“These reports are an example of citizen science and The Royal Agricultural University study backs up part of this work. All locations are kept confidential.”

Podcasts, giving accounts of sightings, can be found on Rick Minter’s website: bigcatconversations.com. Episodes 3, 29, 31 and 33 are a selection of those relating to Exmoor. Rick has also authored a book: Big Cats: facing Britain’s wild predators.