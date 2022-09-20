From the Beatles to the Rolling Stones: discover the famous faces who have performed in Southend

Each summer season sees countless visitors flock to Southend and its pier – the longest pleasure pier in the world. But did you know it has also welcomed many famous faces over the years?

Although Southend has been a beloved seaside town for generations, it was thanks to the extension of the railway that really gave birth to Southend as a tourist destination. There has been a pier at Southend since the 1830s, however, it was a much smaller affair, built with wood and reaching only a few hundred feet. The 1850s saw the first visitors come by rail, which naturally progressed the construction of a much larger and solid pier. Reportedly, the many visitors meant great damage to the wooden structure.

By the 1890s, the largest pleasure pier in the world was complete, an electric train installed and no doubt more than a few postcards were sent depicting this special slice of Essex history. In fact, it could be said that without this impressive pier, much of Southend’s charm would have been reserved to those in the know. Thankfully, Southend’s fame reached far and wide, and as a result, many a famous face could be seen performing in the town at the height of their careers.

The longest pleasure pier in the world - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Certainly the grins on the faces of many locals and visitors would have been from ear to ear as it was announced that the great comedy duo Laurel and Hardy were to come to their town. It was 70 years ago this summer that Laurel and Hardy first rolled into the seaside town. Set to perform at the now-lost Odeon theatre in town, Laurel and Hardy became very active members of the community for the duration of their visit.

Arriving by train, they stayed with their wives at the Palace Hotel where they were invited to a lunch before presenting local cinema managers with special badges. Their visit caused great excitement, and each night of their week-long performance saw a full house – no doubt their slapstick humour and gags were savoured by locals for long after.

The Beatles at the height of their fame - Credit: United Press International / Wikimedia

The Beatles were another huge act to come to Southend. Met with what must have seemed like thousands of screaming fans, the Beatles performed on more than one occasion at Southend, with at least two visits in 1963 in May and December. That year also saw the Beatles release their first album, Please Please Me, in the March of 1963 and their second album, With The Beatles, in November, with each appearance at Southend following their album releases.

Southend locals were in for another special treat that year when the Rolling Stones came to town. In fact, Southend was the second location on their first ever official tour following several dates in London. Sharing the bill with the likes of the Everley Brothers and later in the tour with Little Richard, seeing the Rolling Stones in their early days was a special treat. This was not their only visit to Southend, rather they came back for another visit just a few years later in 1965, no doubt the audience did indeed get satisfaction from the Rolling Stones’ performance!

The Rolling Stones in the 1960s - Credit: Ben Merk (ANEFO) / Wikimedia

The now-city of Southend has packed a lot of pleasure into both locals and visitors’ summers for many generations. In fact, who can tell how many family tales there are of special visits to Southend or perhaps memories of seeing one of the legends who came to this seaside destination to perform? Certainly this summer will be no different, rather it will provide another opportunity to experience summer at its finest!



