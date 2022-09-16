The Sheringham fisherman who needed a boat - so he built one

When Sheringham fisherman Lewis Emery needed a new crabbing boat he could not find anyone to build it – so he made one himself.

It was the start of a boat building dynasty which lasted a century.

Boat loaded ready to go to Cromer built for John 'Snouts' Cox early 1900's. Robert Emery is second from left, Reginald Emery far right - Credit: Cromer Museum

The Emery family passed their skills from father to son, building Sheringham crab boats and the town’s famous 1894 Henry Ramey Upcher lifeboat too. It is still on show in Sheringham’s seafront Fisherman's Heritage Centre.

Fishermen from Yorkshire to Kent set out to sea in Emery boats – and one was shipped to the Falklands to ferry shepherds between islands.

Now the story of the Emery family, from its boatbuilding launch by Lewis ‘Buffalo’ Emery in 1850 to the final crab boat made by his grandson Reginald and great grandson Harold in 1957, has been told in a book by modern day family members, brothers Jonathan and Malcolm Emery and their cousin Michael. Harold continued repairing boats until 1981.

Malcolm was originally a fishermen, working out of Sheringham and Lowestoft – before a dramatic career change to become a professional clown and children’s entertainer. Jonathan worked as a theatre manager and projectionist and Michael was a builder.

The Emery family had wanted to write their boatbuilding history for 40 years and finally began creating I Wanted a Boat - So I Built One in 2020. It is published by Poppyland.



