Happy 300th, palace of paintings!

Apollo driving his chariot of the sun in William Kent's ceiling painting at Houghton Hall - Credit: Leigh Goodsell

The Norfolk mansion where even the ceilings are works of art

Magnificent Houghton Hall is celebrating its 300th anniversary.

It was built by Britain’s first, and longest serving prime minister Sir Robert Walpole as a treasure house for the greatest art collection of its time.

Born in Norfolk, the fifth of 19 children, Walpole became first lord of the treasury (and de facto prime minister) – and fantastically wealthy as he amassed powerful political positions.

Much of that wealth went on the creation of Houghton Hall, on the family estate between Fakenham and King’s Lynn. The best architects, craftsmen and interior designers of the day helped construct a palace for artworks including paintings by Rubens, Rembrandt, Van Dyck and Velazquez.

One was William Kent, whose magnificent decorative scheme included seven ceiling paintings alive with the characters and stories of Roman and Greek mythology, based on ancient artworks he had studied during tours of Italy.

Minerva helping Sir Robert put down sedition by William Kent on a ceiling at Houghton Hall - Credit: Leigh Goodsell

Two generations later the paintings were gone, sold to the Empress Catherine the Great of Russia to pay enormous debts. Today they are in the Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg (but temporarily returned to Norfolk in 2013 for the remarkable Houghton Revisited exhibition.)

One man who saw Houghton Revisited was John Laycock, who has loved art history all his life. His interest in the ceiling paintings developed when he helped during the exhibition and he has just published the first major study of them as part of the hall’s 300th anniversary celebrations.

Designed as frames for the great works of art which hung below them, one is unusually full of root vegetables, with turnips particularly prominent, in honour of Sir Robert’s father who cultivated turnips on the Houghton estate.

Pictures of turnips in the magnificent ceilings at Houghton Hall, in honour of Sir Robert’s father who grew turnips on the Houghton estate - Credit: Leigh Goodsell

John’s favourite painting flatters the political prowess of Sir Robert. He discovered that Kent had signed Minerva Helping Sir Robert Walpole Put Down Sedition, which shows the goddess of wisdom advising the prime minister. “I suspect because it was the painting he was most pleased with,” said John. “Its iconography makes a powerful statement about Sir Robert’s political skill in keeping the nation at peace.

“The snake-haired hag, used by Rubens in Whitehall; the sprouting tree, also in an engraving after Michelangelo; the stupid owl, as in one of Sir Robert’s favourite paintings, Birds’ Concert by Frans Snyders.

“At the same time the composition slots into the State Rooms’ sequence of deities, its palette continuing to echo antique frescoes from Rome.”

Symbols of prudence, justice, statecraft and fame (a mirror and snake, sword and scales, lion’s head and winged horse) further flatter the politician.

Kent was responsible for Houghton's overall interior design scheme, bringing together furniture, antique sculptures and tapestries as well as the richly painted ceilings. Although much of the great art collection is gone the Marquess of Cholmondeley, owner of Houghton Hall, said the rest of the scheme is remarkably intact and even retains the original velvet wall hangings and seat covers ‘the colours almost as fresh as the day they were installed.’

From the slightly muted and earthy colour scheme to the style of the clouds, Laycock said Kent was influenced by ancient Roman art. He also created lavish interiors at nearby Raynham Hall and Kensington Palace in London.

The production of the book was organised by Tim Smith, managing director of Williams Refrigeration of King’s Lynn and CEO of the AFE Group, who also took supplementary photographs.

Proceeds will be used to support arts ventures in Norfolk.

William Kent's Ceiling Paintings at Houghton Hall by John Laycock, is published by The Houghton Hall Arts Foundation.











