English pub signs: Miniatures of local history

Lorraine Child guides us gently through history's pages

The English inn exists courtesy of the English road. Where man trod a path from one town to the next, the gap in the hostelry market was filled with a wayside watering hole. Such places provided shelter and sustenance to the weary traveller, and a pub sign coming into view meant somewhere to shake the dust from boots and quench a mean thirst. As miniatures of local history, pub signs represent allegiances, legends, topography and trades. The Romans attached bundles of vine leaves – symbolising Bacchus, god of wine – to the front of tabernae, where wine and accommodation were available. This simple cipher was imitated by early Britons, though with a paucity of vitis in these bitter isles, they made do with branches of a bush, hence the number of pubs so named today.

At a time when illiterate rustics couldn’t read, signage was important. The church beckoned pilgrims with the cross, and the inn welcomed pagans with a green man, mendacious symbolism frowned upon by clerics, who believed that the ungodly should be directed to the pulpit, not the pub. If a medieval forelock needed a trim, a barber surgeon had the bloody tools, still symbolised by barbers’ red and white poles; apothecaries displayed a pestle and mortar; pawnshops, three gold balls. These apparently represent the gold coins once displayed by Italian moneylenders. In 1393, Richard II ordained that alehouses had to hang a visual sign over the premises so that an official Ale Taster could inspect their wares. As he was paid in beer, his judgement was obviously unreliable. By the time he got to The Mucky Strumpet, having wavered at The Spit and Sawdust, trough water would have sufficed. But shop and pub signs overhanging alleyways became a hazard, so by-laws dictated that boards had to be secured flat to the front of the premises.

Most pub names refer to the brewing trade or royal allegiances, though some strange bedfellows clearly arose from minds influenced by more than just tobacco. White Harts aplenty represent Richard II; a boar, Richard III; The Red Lion, John of Gaunt; The White Lion, Edward IV. Saving on paint, the fence-sitting Crown suited each new monarch. Later signboards became works of art, some at the hands of the legendary genius William Hogarth. His atmospheric painting Night from the series Four Times of Day shows a wonderful array of signage, and he designed a trade card for the lost and galleried Ram Inn in Cirencester.

Often, the ironwork that held the sign was an example of the local blacksmith’s expertise. Still standing, but empty, is the ornate frame of The Castle in Benson, Oxfordshire. This riot of scrollwork and curlicues, complete with pineapple finial, is a silent witness to a handsome Georgian inn, now converted to residential. The Bear sign at Woodstock has attractive scrollwork, and The Coach and Horses, Chiselhampton used to claim the largest surviving pub sign, at 11 feet across. No longer there, the original sign has been replaced with one of similar dimensions. Where size mattered, elaborate arches spanned the thoroughfare; the 17th-century White Hart at Scole, Norfolk, boasted a monumental arch dripping with ornament and allegorical figures. In Malmesbury, The Smoking Dog sign always makes me smile, and one of the prettiest is on the former Golden Heart Inn in Painswick. Surely the best name is The Open Arms in Bristol, a quirky pub with a sense of humour and a friendly welcome. Maybe those establishments whose attractions are buried beneath the weight of pious proselytizing could take note.

