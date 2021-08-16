Mission Impossible 7 action sequence to be filmed in the Peak District?

Published: 2:15 PM August 16, 2021 Updated: 2:42 PM August 16, 2021

The steam train installation for the new Mission Impossible 7 film - Credit: Tony Holmes

An elaborate action sequence for the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster, Mission Impossible 7 is due to be filmed in the Peak District.

A quarry, near Stoney Middleton is set to be the location of an action scene involving a huge steam engine that is rumoured to be run over the quarry edge at high speed,

The cliffs near Stoney Middleton - Credit: Archant

The limestone cliffs that rise above the Stoney MIddleton are famous for a near tragic event which took place in 1762.

At a spot now known as Lover’s Leap, Hannah Baddeley, who was in her mid-twenties, attempted to take her own life by throwing herself off the top of the cliff.

Her lover, William Barnsley, had jilted her and she was determined to end it all. However, fate intervened and as she fell her petticoats acted as a parachute and slowed her fall – she escaped with only minor cuts and bruises. Unfortunately Hannah died two years later from natural causes.

From the early 1960s the abandoned limestone quarries in the area began to attract climbers and for many decades these cliffs became the ‘go to’ place for enthusiasts.

A route named ‘Our Father’ was established in 1968 which at the time was recognised as one of the hardest climbs in the world.

Stoney Middleton continues to attract climbers but it is not the mecca that it once was. There are over 350 routes in the area with limestone buttresses that reach up to 160 feet (around 50m) high.

Darlton Quarry has an infamous footnote in history as the location of an unplanned air attack by the German luftwaffe during the Second World War.

In recent months, a short run of railway track and a huge scaffolding was erected on the side of the southern face of Darlton Quarry.

Speculation has also been high that the quarry floor has been excavated to create a pool that will be the landing spot for the dummy vehicle as it propels over the cliff edge.

It is unclear as to whether Hollywood icon, Tom Cruise will be visiting the Peak District to shoot the scenes, although in mid-August, he was shooting scenes for the 2022 film in Birmingham's Grand Central shopping centre.

