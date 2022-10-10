6 myths, legends and ghost stories from Great Britain

With Halloween just around the corner, here are some creepy or unsettling myths, legends and ghost stories from Great Britain.

Some of these stories will be familiar, others vaguely so, and perhaps one or two you've never heard before...





The Loch Ness Monster, Scotland

The legend of the Loch Ness Monster, or Nessie as it is affectionately referred to, is perhaps one of the most well know myths and legends from around the world.

Sightings of a 'water beast' in Loch Ness have been reported as far back as 565AD, where, according to the writings of Adomnán, who was writing about a supposed event the previous century, declared that Irish monk Saint Columba encountered the creature when it attracted a man swimming out in the river, but Columba managed to repel it by making the cross sign and warning it to 'go no further'.

But perhaps the most well-known encounter with Nessie and the one to cement this legend in popular culture is the hoax of the 'Surgeon's photograph', which was published in the Daily Mail in 1934.

The photograph showed what looked like some kind of prehistoric water-dwelling beast and caused a furore in the media, and for 60 years, it was used (mainly by conspiracy theorists) as absolute evidence of the creature's existence.





Jack the Giant Killer, Cornwall

St Michael's Mount was once believed to be the dwelling of a Giant. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Everyone grows up hearing the tale of Jack the Giant Killer though perhaps many know it better as Jack and the Beanstalk. The original Cornish fairytale is set during the mythical time of another Cornish legend, King Arthur and is far darker and gorier than any modern retelling.

Jack was a simple farmer's son, but he became renowned throughout England as a giant killer when he defeated Cormoran, a giant of the sea, by luring the gargantuan menace into a death pit.

Soon a man-eating giant by the name Blunderbore comes to seek vengeance for the death of Cormoran and spirits Jack away to a magic castle. There Jack breaks free and kills not only Blunderbore but also the giant's equally nefarious brother Rebecks by hanging and stabbing them! Jack furthers his heroic status by also freeing three damsels who were being held captive in the castle.

Essentially the tale continues with Jack defeating several monstrous giants, some of which have two or three heads; he even defeats a sorceress, beheads lucifer, and of course, disrupts a giant's banquet where the famous 'Fee, fau, fum' refrain is uttered.

Read more Cornish legends here.





The Woman in White on Blue Bell Hill, Kent

There has long been a rumour of a wandering woman in white on the A229 in Kent; it perhaps started with a tragic car crash.

On November 19th 1965, three women were killed in a traffic collision, one of which was 24-year-old Suzanne Browne, who was due to marry an RAF officer the day after the accident.

But there have also been murmurings of the same legend dating back to the 1930s, yet after the 1965 incident, there was an increase in sightings tenfold, with many people whispering of their ghostly encounter with a hitchhiker appearing or disappearing in the back seat of a car.

Discover more of Kent's spooky ghost stories here.





Black Shuck, East Anglia

Tales of a gigantic black dog roaming the coastline and countryside of Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridge and some parts of Essex have been told for hundreds of years.

Title page of the account of Abraham Fleming's account of the appearance of the ghostly black dog "Black Shuck" at the church of Bungay, Suffolk, in 1577 - Credit: Public Domain

The spectral beast is referred to as Black Shuck, Shuck meaning 'devil' or 'fiend' in old English, and it is said to shapeshift into the shape of your greatest fear; in other accounts, it is an omen of death, or in a slightly more pleasant fashion Black Shuck can be befriended or act as a ferocious guardian.

Perhaps the most famous account of Black Shuck has to be from Abraham Fleming's 1577 account of a ghostly black dog appearing at the St Mary's Church of Bungay in Suffolk. Fleming describes it as having the likeness of the devil, and there are scorch marks on the church door that can be seen to this day, which people call the devil's fingernails! Eerie stuff.

Read more ghost tales from Suffolk here.





The Lady of the Lake, Wales

Llyn Y Fan Fach lake in the Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales, is one probable origin for the Lady in the Lake myth. - Credit: Angel Ganev / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

There are many incarnations of the legend of the Lady of the Lake; in each incarnation, she almost always has a different name, including but not limited to Nimue, Viviane, Niniane and Nyneve.

In some versions of the tale, she is a powerful sorceress who lures men into her lake to drown, much like the ancient greek myths of Sirens.

In another myth, she rises up out of a lake and marries a young man who is enamoured by her beauty, they marry, and she remains with him under the condition that he is never to harm her, alas after several children and years have passed, the man beats the Lady of the Lake, and so she returns to her watery abode.

In others, namely Arthurian-centred versions, she receives the unwanted attention of Merlin, but under his tutorage, she learns magic which she then uses to trap the lusty wizard under a stone or a tree trunk to escape him.





Roman ghosts of Treasurer's House, Yorkshire

Treasurer's House in York, North Yorkshire - Credit: Stu Smith / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

It is said that many ghostly apparitions reside at Treasurer's House in Yorkshire, but perhaps the most famous spectral residents are a group of Roman Soldiers.

In 1953, 18-year-old Harry Martindale, an apprentice plumber at the time, was in the cellar installing a boiler when he heard trumpets sound, and a legion of Roman soldiers, some on horses, others on foot, came marching straight through the cellar.

According to Martindale's description, the soldiers carried circular shields, which at the time was perceived as a complete discrepancy as it was common knowledge that Romans carried rectangular shields. Thus Martindale's experience was often dismissed due to inaccurate facts.

However, years later, evidence revealed that at some point in the 4th century AD, a legion of Roman soldiers did indeed carry circular shields and even more spooky was the discovery of an old Roman road that sits literally just 18 inches below the cellar of Treasurer's House!

Discover more eerie tales from Yorkshire here.





Read more of the best Great British Life content here:

14 of the best British horror movies to watch this Halloween

The 10 most beautiful places in Great Britain to visit this autumn

9 locations in England that inspired Tolkien's Middle Earth

Great Britain's top 5 TV travel hot spots - House of the Dragon, Outlander and more

13 of the best seaside towns in England