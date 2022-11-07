Samuel Purchas: the Thaxted-born travel writer who didn't travel

The Thaxted-born travel writer who didn’t travel

He was a paradox: a travel writer who barely travelled. Thaxted-born Samuel Purchas (c.1577-1626) never journeyed more than 200 miles from his birthplace, yet this proved no impediment as he embarked on a career that saw him become one of our earliest recorders of travellers’ tales. To be fair, 200 miles was quite a jolly in those days.

The beautiful buildings of Thaxted, where Samuel Purchas was born - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Anglican cleric, Purchas was the son of a yeoman, someone who possessed and cultivated a small landed estate. He graduated from St John’s, Cambridge in 1600 and in 1604 was ‘presented to the vicarage’ (i.e. became the vicar) of St Laurence and All Saints in Eastwood, near Leigh-on-Sea, a Grade I listed medieval church, which today finds itself rather close to Southend Airport – and modern travellers.

It was Eastwood’s proximity to Leigh that got Purchas acquainted with travellers’ tales, for this was a prosperous shipping centre and place of coming together for mariners. Although Purchas didn’t personally experience wanderlust, he assiduously recorded the stories of those who did and happily related their yarns to him. In the same vein as the Brothers Grimm and their fairy tales, he also collected narratives from various jumbled manuscripts left to him by his mentor, the writer and geographer Richard Hakluyt (1553-1616). It’s fair to say he was a compiler of travel stories rather than their inspiration.

Leigh-on-Sea where Samuel Purchas cadged his tales from mariners - Credit: Chris Wood / Wikimedia

Come 1614, Purchas left Essex for the city, taking up clerical duties as the rector of St Martin’s, Ludgate. He was also chaplain to the Archbishop of Canterbury, George Abbot (1562-1633), who held the Anglican church’s top job from 1611 until his death and has been joyfully described as ‘sincere but narrow minded’ (perhaps not one to invite round for dinner). Purchas also had a second stab at Oxbridge. Equipped with his Bachelor of Divinity degree, he went to Oxford in 1615.

Purchas’ great works began with Purchas his Pilgrimage, or Relations of the World in all Ages (1613), and that’s its abbreviated title. The book itself was also abbreviated, as its later editions were considerably enlarged. Nevertheless, it was still more than 750 pages, so not a light read, with just its bibliography extending to half-a-dozen pages and 700 authors; he’d clearly done some research. Then there was the 4th edition (enlarged) of this in 1626, as well as Hakluytus Posthumus, or Purchas his Pilgrimes (1625) based on Hakluyt’s papers and archives of the East India Company.

Another work by Purchas was his Purchas his Pilgrim: Microcosmus, or the History of Man (1619). The first edition of his Relations of the World included pithy travel stories, which he expanded on in later works. He really went to town on the foreign travel in his Hakluytus Posthumus, a four-volume compilation of stories that continues Hakluyt’s Principal Navigations, its four volumes devoted to: The Cape of Good Hope route to the East Indies et al; Africa, Palestine, Persia and Arabia; the North-East and North-West Passages, including Russia; America and the West Indies. Not bad for someone who only ventured a couple of hundred miles from Thaxted.

A busy title page of Purchas’ magnum opus Hakluytus Posthumus or Purchas his Pilgrimes - Credit: Folger Shakespeare Library / Wikimedia

The travel writer who didn’t travel also had a rather slapdash approach to his material. ‘Injudicious, careless and even unfaithful’ it has been said. Perhaps getting it out there trumped fastidiousness. If Hakluyt was an editorial genius, Purchas was more an editorial genie, pulling something from the bottle but not necessarily of the strictest accuracy. Never let the truth get in the way of a decent tale.

Nevertheless, his accumulated works have much to commend them as they give us insight into the incomplete late-Tudor, early-Stuart world view. Whereas Hakluyt tried to interest folk in exploring, thereby filling in those knowledge gaps, Purchas preferred to inform about what we did know to enthuse folk about their world. He largely succeeded as his publications were lapped up by inquisitive Englishmen who wanted to learn about geographical history and early exploration. There wasn’t much else on the shelves.

Purchas died in September or October 1626. There are reports he died in a debtors’ prison. However, this seems unlikely given he benefited from the patronage of the Bishop of London, Dr. John King (died 1621) who was responsible for him getting the Archbishop’s chaplaincy and living at St Martin’s. Some say though that he bankrupted himself because of ‘the expenses of his encyclopaedic labour’. Whether he was a debtor or not, Purchas was well known during his lifetime as one of our foremost recorders of travelogues. His fame didn’t last as there was no reprinting of his work until the early-20th century.

He achieved a bit of posthumous notoriety as Purchas his Pilgrimes inspired, or part-inspired, Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s Kubla Khan. Coleridge, the poet and opium addict, was convalescing in 1797 when he digested some of Samuel’s jottings and came across Xanadu and a vivid description of Kubla Khan’s ‘stately palace … a sumptuous house of pleasure’. Coleridge liked nothing better than reclining with some Purchas bedtime reading. Apparently, he slipped into a trance-like state that spawned his poem, an opium-induced fug perhaps – Purchas has that effect.

Another story related by Purchas is that of ‘the Earth… borne up by seven elephants; the elephants’ feet stood on tortoises’. There is indeed a mythological notion of a world turtle supporting a flat Earth with this turtle resting on the back of another turtle and so on ad infinitum, hence the expression ‘turtles all the way down’. Clearly, Purchas was not averse to some make-believe.

Treading a fine line in an intensely religious age when explanations for everything could be found in bible stories, Purchas had to balance ‘Religion as Christian truth’ with a new secular way of classifying the world and its contents. It’s hardly surprising his works are a mish-mash of Adam and Eve, Noah’s Flood, and the Tower of Babel set against the new knowledge of ships, cartography, geography and navigation, with a bit of custom and superstition thrown in. Perhaps no one could be too offended as everyone’s views were represented to some extent.





CHRONOLOGY

c.1577 – Samuel Purchas born in Thaxted, Essex (baptised in 1577).

1600 – Graduation from St John’s, Cambridge with a divinity degree.

1604 – Purchas becomes vicar at Eastwood near Leigh-on-Sea.

1613 – The first of Purchas’ great works, Purchas his Pilgrimage is published.

1614 – Purchas becomes the rector of St Martin’s, Ludgate.

1615 – Armed with his divinity degree, Purchas is admitted into Oxford.

1616 – Death of Purchas’ mentor, the geographer Richard Hakluyt.

1625 – Publication of Hakluytus Posthumus, the last of his great works.

1626 – Death of Samuel Purchas in London in September or October.



