A look at the new Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot 

The newly-opened Shakespeare North Playhouse aims to bring new audiences to the theatre and to Prescot

London and Stratford-upon-Avon have long been the heavyweights of Shakespearean theatre, but Prescot is now the third point of a cultural triangle.

The Shakespeare North Playhouse, which opened in July, celebrates the town’s – and the wider region’s – links with the Bard.

William Shakespeare is said to have visited the county in the late-1500s and is reputed to have spent time at Hoghton Tower and Rufford Old Hall. He also had strong links with the area around Prescot, particularly with the Earls of Derby. The fifth earl, Ferdinando – nicknamed Lord Strange – was a poet and patron to a number of writers, including Shakespeare.

As a travelling player, Shakespeare wrote plays for Strange’s Men, a troupe of actors who were sponsored by the Earl. There is even a suggestion that Shakespeare wrote A Midsummer Night’s Dream for the wedding of William Stanley, the sixth earl. Another theory has it that Stanley was the actual author of some, if not all, the works attributed to Shakespeare.

Strange’s Men performed at the first freestanding, purpose-built indoor playhouse outside London, which stood on Eccleston Street in Prescot. Now, at the other end of that road, the £38m Shakespeare North Playhouse is bringing top quality theatre back to Prescot.

It is a replica cockpit-in-court theatre with a 470-seat theatre, the Cockpit, modelled on Inigo Jones’s cockpit-in-court design in 17th-century London. It also has an outdoor performance garden, funded by Ken Dodd’s charitable foundation, and a small studio theatre, as well as exhibition and educational facilities.

An aerial view of the Shakespeare North Playhouse during building work - Credit: Steve Samosa

The project has been a long time coming – the plans were developed in 2002 – but its impact can already be seen. Ticket sales for the early shows have been brisk and there is a tangible excitement around the town.

And the Playhouse’s chief executive Melanie Lewis is confident the venue will have a real and lasting impact on the town. ‘Having this project in Prescot is such a brave statement, she said. ‘It puts culture at the heart of regeneration of the town, and it’s working.

‘Statistics show that investing in culture makes a difference – just look at the impact Liverpool’s year as UK City of Culture had in 2008. Prescot now has the second highest rate of growth in the country in terms of house building, there are fewer empty shops and this is only the beginning. There is more coming from a cultural perspective and I think Prescot will be unrecognisable in ten years.

‘We expect to have 140,000 visitors in our first year and we want to encourage them to come early and stay late, to experience what else Prescot has to offer. We are collaborating with other destinations, such as Knowsley Hall and the safari park which is just a quarter of a mile away.

‘We also want to help retain talent in the north, so people don’t feel they have to be in London to see or to work in, top quality cultural venues.’

Melanie Lewis, chief executive, Shakespeare North Playhouse - Credit: Shakespeare North Playhouse

The Playhouse hopes to attract fans of traditional Shakespeare productions as well new audiences and aims to work in partnership with Knowsley schools to offer children and young people inspirational arts and cultural experiences, through opportunities such as hip-hop workshops, drawing sessions, youth theatre activities and comedy projects.

The venue will also host a programme of regular family and community activities and events during the opening season, including pre-school music, storytelling and spoken word sessions, monthly open mic nights for beginners and experienced performers, craft, heritage, art and writing workshops for families, children and adults.

‘We want to do theatre differently, and to embed arts in the community. We want to make arts inclusive and for everybody,’ Melanie added.

‘We want to ensure the building is for everyone by holding a range of community events – taiichi, toddlers, community groups, we want people to participate in the building. We’ll have pay what you decide for some tickets and we hope that will help remove the financial barrier and perhaps some hesitancy for people who think the theatre is not for them.

‘We rely on arts and culture – and that was never more evident than during the pandemic which put the most unbearable pressure on our industry – and now is the time to support it and make sure it can get back on its feet.’

Cllr Graham Morgan, leader of Knowsley Council, said: ‘The opening of the Shakespeare North Playhouse couldn't have come at a better time for Knowsley as this year we celebrate being the Liverpool City Region Borough of Culture.

‘For so many years we talked about our aspiration to bring an arts venue like this to Knowsley and now, those hopes have been realised. Even before the first brick was laid on site you could see and feel the positive impact this project was having on Prescot and that impact will only spread much further now the doors are open.’

What’s on

Midsummer Night's Dream - Credit: Shakespeare North Playhouse

Among the highlights of the opening season are Shakespeare’s classic comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a co-production with Northern Stage and Not Too Tame, which will run from September 22 to October 22.

Co-directed by Warrington-born former rugby super league player turned actor Jimmy Fairhurst, of Shakespeare North Playhouse’s associate company Not Too Tame, it draws out themes of class struggle and teenagers on a raucous night out.

This month will see AUTOLYCUS!, Derekk Ross’s one-man show based on a runaway A Winter’s Tale, and Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest in the performance garden, presented by Slapstick Picnic.

Among the modern interpretations of Shakespeare classics are Rubbish Romeo and Juliet, and the Incomplete Works of Shakespeare from the Rubbish Shakespeare Company.

The first plays to grace the Cockpit stage, from September 9-10, will be those written by three young winners of the As You Write It national playwriting competition.

The headline show for the autumn and winter season will be Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, recreated with a distinctly Knowsley feel. It runs from November 25 to January 7.

The Serious Nonsense Festival, in partnership with Knowsley Borough of Culture and Writing on the Wall, runs from August 19-21, and the Shakespeare’s Schools Festival will take place from November 14 to 18.

* Tickets are now on sale for all Shakespeare North Playhouse shows, with ticket prices from £3 to £35 with discounts for families, schools, groups, and other concessions throughout the season. Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prospero Place, Prescot, L34 3AB, shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk.