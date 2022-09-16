All about Kent writer, pioneer and spy, Aphra Behn

Aphra Behn - 17th-century celebrity poet, playwright, translator and spy - was the first professional woman writer in the English language - and she came from Kent, too.

Charlotte Cornell and Stewart Ross of the Canterbury Commemoration Society / A is for Aphra campaign explain why and how she deserves to be commemorated.

Canterbury is associated with a host of impressive historical figures: Julius Caesar, Thomas Becket, Geoffrey Chaucer, Christopher Marlowe…The trouble is, they’re all blokes.

Now, slowly, the A is for Aphra campaign and the Canterbury Commemoration Society are setting the story straight by raising a statue to Aphra Behn.

“Aphra who?”

“You know, Aphra Behn, the spy, poet and playwright who became Britain’s first-ever professional woman writer.”

“Never heard of her.”

“Then listen…”

Aphra Behn, born in Harbledown near Canterbury in 1640, was the most prolific and popular playwright in England during the last 18 years of her life. She was also a talented poet and, arguably, one of our first novelists. Her prose story Oroonoko exposed the horrors of slavery and became one of the abolitionists’ key texts. Her plays are honest about sex; she wrote love poetry to another woman, ensuring her status for many as an LBTQ+ icon. As if all that wasn’t enough, she worked as a spy for King Charles II in Antwerp and perhaps also in Surinam.

King Charles II, who hired Aphra as one of his spies... - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Her friends included Nell Gwynne and possibly King Charles II himself. Such was her fame that she was buried in Westminster Abbey. Nor did her popularity die with her, for her plays and adaptations of them continued to be staged for well over a century after her death in 1690. But early in the 19th century, the axe fell.

Aphra had her enemies in her own lifetime, those of a puritanical disposition who disapproved strongly of women writing plays, especially plays of a somewhat risqué nature. When she was no longer able to defend herself, the grumbling grew to a thunderous rumbling of condemnation epitomised in the words of Rowland Freeman, who sermonised thus in his Kentish Poets (1821):

"The monstrous depravity of the age of Charles the Second was never more lamentably exhibited than in the conduct of this female author. Talents which might have adorned her sex and country, have become a scandal to the one and a disgrace to the other."

Thus was Aphra cancelled, redacted, forgotten. She became, like a character in George Orwell’s 1984, an 'unperson'.

Virginia Woolf is credited with beginning Aphra’s resurrection in 1917, when she said that her literary predecessor had earned women “the right to speak their minds.” Progress since then has been difficult. Restoration Drama has long and complex plots. Staging in the 21st century requires judicious cutting and imaginative direction, as in the wonderful 2016–17 RSC production of The Rover. Nevertheless, Aphra’s work has gradually become accepted into the mainstream of English drama and today her work is studied at universities around the world, with Oroonoko as well-known now as it ever was.

Aphra was more than a pioneering female writer. We believe she also needs to be commemorated because she came from nowhere and, through hard work and talent, broke down barriers for those generations of women - and other writers facing social barriers - who came after her. She was born to a wet nurse mother and a failed barber father who then also failed as a publican and was imprisoned for debt and riotous behaviour. How she learned to read and write, we may never know. Perhaps she accompanied her mother to the home of the wealthy Culpepper family, whose son Mrs Johnson nursed, and buried herself in their library? Whatever, she must have been a child of exceptional ability.

When she was 17, the family moved to London. After that Aphra’s biography is like a jigsaw with most of the pieces missing, and we must support historical knowledge with imagination. We know little, for example, about the mysterious Johannes Behn, the merchant whose name she took in married respectability.

It's fairly sure Aphra went to Antwerp to spy for Charles II. Some believe she was also a spy in Surinam, where her father had been given a job. Back in England, she mixed with the society of London wits and courtesans – how else could she have written dialogue that reeks of the tavern and coffee house? References and nuances in her plays show her to have been a voracious reader, too.

Thus, through determination, outstanding ability and an almost unbelievable drive, the local girl didn't let a very ordinary background stop her becoming the Alan Ayckbourn of her age. Nor did she pander to the prevailing machismo of her time. True, the men in her plays spout the usual clichés about women’s frailties and inconstancies, but her stage women are tough, clever and perceptive, perfectly capable of playing the men’s games as well as they. Just as Aphra herself did. Which is why she was cancelled, and which is why, in our time, Canterbury’s inspiring pioneer deserves to be commemorated as one of our county’s - and the nation's - most remarkable women.





The Statue

The four shortlisted Aphra Behn Statue Designs - from left: Maurice Blik's Mind over matter, Meredith Bergman's The Untamed Heart, Christine Charleswoth's Aphra Behn: Playwright, Poet, Pioneer and Victoria Atkinson's Astrea - Credit: A is for Aphra/The Canterbury Commemoration Society



The charities A is for Aphra and the Canterbury Commemoration Society - both made up of people who believe passionately that Aphra deserves better recognition - joined forces last year, launching a fundraising campaign to see a statue of Aphra Behn erected in her hometown of Canterbury in 2023. Following an open call, 47 international artists submitted designs for the Aphra statue. The charities shortlisted four of these designs, commissioned a scale bronze copy of the statue at 50cm - and these four bronzes have been on tour throughout the county and beyond throughout the summer. The four shortlisted artists are Victoria Atkinson with Astrea; Maurice Blik with Mind over Matter, Meredith Bergmann with The Untamed Heart and Christine Charlesworth with Aphra Behn: Playwright, Poet, Pioneer. Voting - which you can do on line at one of the addresses below - closes 1 September so you might just still have time to make your choice. Guided by the public vote, the winning design for a life-and-a-quarter statue for Canterbury city centre will be chosen in the autumn. The websites also explain how you can contribute to the project, has teaching resources and details of Aphra-related activities taking place in Canterbury throughout the autumn - see cantcommsoc.co.uk and aisforaphra.org or details.





About the authors

Charlotte Cornell in Canterbury - Credit: Charlotte Cornel

Charlotte Cornell is a writer and political researcher, and a mum to three young children. She won the Canterbury Poet of the Year competition in 2020 and is now writing a PhD, at the University of Kent, about Aphra's early years.

Stewart Ross - Credit: Brendan Corr

Stewart Ross is a writer and historian who has lived in Canterbury for over 45 years. When moving to the city, he was astonished to find so little of city’s rich history commemorated in public monuments and works of art. He joined the Commemoration Society to try and rectify this.