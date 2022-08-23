The Battle of Britain... a Cotswold story

Air Marshal ‘Black’ Robertson looks at the part a small farmer’s field just outside Bibury played in the historic battle of 1940

Every year on September 15 we celebrate Battle of Britain Day. The Battle itself lasted nearly four months – from July 10 to October 31, 1940 – so what made that bright summer Sunday so special? In one way it represented the climax of the Battle, the day on which the RAF claimed more Luftwaffe aircraft destroyed than any other – 185. The reality, though, was much different. Germany lost only 56 aircraft.

Exaggerated claims were the norm, best attributed to confusion in the heat of the battle. And the RAF wasn’t alone in this respect. The Luftwaffe claimed 79 enemy aircraft destroyed that day, yet the RAF lost only 28. While an exchange rate of 2:1 represented success, on other occasions the RAF achieved even better overall returns, notably August 15 and 18 when Luftwaffe losses were 75 and 69 aircraft, respectively.

Few days matched the disparity in terms of personnel losses, though: more than 6.5:1 in the RAF’s favour. The Luftwaffe lost 175 – either killed, wounded or prisoners of war (POWs) – while the RAF figure was only 27. This discrepancy reflects the fact that the RAF was operating single-seat fighters against raids that included multi-crew bombers; it was also fighting over its own territory, witnessing a POW ratio of 63:1. The single unfortunate here, Sgt Jack Potter of 19 Squadron, was picked up in the Channel by a Heinkel He 59 seaplane.

September 15 was by no means the turning point of the Battle, either. That came on September 7, when the Luftwaffe switched the focus of its attacks from airfields to centres of population, heralding the Blitz; it began with 57 consecutive days of attacks on London. The day we celebrate the heroics of ‘the Few’, and indeed all those who supported their efforts, was notable mainly for Germany’s stunned reaction. Convinced by faulty intelligence that RAF defenders were down to fewer than 300 aircraft, it was a profound shock to find more than 250 fighters opposing each of two huge raids: nearly 200 aircraft in the morning and approaching 500 in the afternoon. As a direct consequence, within a couple of days Hitler delayed his invasion plans indefinitely.

The Cotswolds played only a limited part in all this. On July 8, the Commander-in-Chief of Fighter Command, Air Chief Marshal Sir Hugh Dowding, established No. 10 Group, charged with defence of the south-west. Realising that activity would be concentrated over south-east England, he reduced Air Vice-Marshal Keith Park’s span of control, devolving responsibility for No. 11 Group’s three westernmost sectors to Air Vice-Marshal Sir Quintin Brand. It was a prescient move. Brand thus became responsible for an area comprising everything west of a line running broadly from Oxford to Bournemouth and also including South Wales. There were few significant airfields: just the sector stations at Exeter, Filton and Middle Wallop, and satellite airfields at Boscombe Down and Warmwell.

An airfield not marked on any map – at Bibury – figures in the folklore of the Battle, and in the history of one the RAF’s most successful squadrons. In the late summer of 1940, A Flight No. 92 Squadron, under Flight Lieutenant Brian Kingcome, was detached to a temporary airfield just outside Bibury. It was no more than a small farmer’s field where personnel operated from tented accommodation. Operating from a makeshift landing ground hardly big enough for the Spitfire was hazardous enough without the added challenge of a night defence role. With minimal airfield lighting, every take-off and landing was a hair-raising experience.

When he and his colleagues weren’t enjoying the delights of the Swan at Bibury – or their preferred haunts, the Bull and the Lamb at Burford – Kingcome did his best to persuade 10 Group HQ, at Box in Wiltshire, not only of the dangers inherent in this exercise, but also its futility. That was until August 29 when one of his pilots, Allan Wright (who, like Kingcome, would become a decorated ace), had the temerity to destroy a Heinkel He 111 at night over Bristol. But instead of being feted for a remarkable feat of airmanship, Wright found himself castigated for effectively disproving his flight commander’s theory of dangerous irrelevance – and this just when it was beginning to gain traction with the authorities. Kingcome needn’t have worried, though; within days he and his charges were destined to return to the thick of things at Biggin Hill.

A symbol of the Battle of Britain, the Spitfire is synonymous with ‘the Few’ – of whom nearly 600 were from overseas. It’s now the focus of an initiative to build a National Spitfire Monument on Southampton waterfront, close to the site of the original Supermarine factory. On a scale rivalling Nelson’s column, it will pay lasting tribute to a proud chapter in our history and reflect the achievements of all those involved in designing, building, flying and maintaining an iconic aircraft – one eventually operated by 30 Allied nations and loved by everyone fortunate enough to fly in it.

Air Marshal ‘Black’ Robertson, recently published the story of his father, a decorated WWII Spitfire ace, A Spitfire Named Connie, and is an ambassador for the National Spitfire Project: nationalspitfiremonument.com