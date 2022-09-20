The fascinating history of Prested Hall

From William the Conqueror to Royal Tennis and now an exclusive hotel, this country manor in Feering has an incredible story to share

Prested Hall in Feering dates all the way back to the time of William the Conqueror, when it was known as Peresteda. A knight called Ranulf Peverel owned the manor amongst many other properties – 37 no less. William rewarded his knights with various fiefdoms; before 1066, Ranulf Peverel possessed no land at all, just a couple of beehives, a mare and a foal!

In 1360, the manor was owned by Humphrey de Weston. The Weston family owned the land for around 300 years until the 17th century. In 1601, Robert Weston died and was succeeded by his daughter Amye who married Dean Tyndale. The Tyndales were subsequently the next owners of Prested Hall. Amye and Dean had a son called John Tyndale. He in turn had a daughter named Elizabeth and once again Prested Hall was passed to the incoming husband, Jasper Blythman, as part of the marriage settlement.

Map of Prested Hall in 1874 - Credit: Old Maps Online / Wikimedia

Jasper Blythman went on to lease the Hall to Daniel Eley. This marked the end of the Weston family ownership for good, as the Eley family subsequently purchased Prested Hall and it remained in their ownership until the 18th century. In 1800, John Eley died and the house was eventually sold to a wealthy landowner called William Raven. He owned a lot of properties in the area, including Feering Hill House where he lived. Today, Feering Hill House is a fine domestic dwelling divided into two homes.

Nathaniel Newman Sherwood in 1912 - Credit: biodiversitylibrary.org / Wikimedia

Raven leased Prested Hall to tenant farmers called the Hills, who were recorded as living at Prested Hall in 1851 with their six children. The Hills had two maids and eleven labourers by means of help. When the last members of the Raven family passed away, a gentleman called Nathaniel Sherwood purchased the Hall.

Nathaniel Sherwood was born in France to a builder, Newman Sherwood, who wished for his son to be an engineer. Nathaniel worked on the Great Eastern Railway where he was an apprentice to his uncle but decided that this was not the career for him. Instead, in 1862, he decided to work for a wholesale seed merchant, Hurst and Sons.

Nathaniel, who was clearly bright and going places, became a partner in the company after just six years. He married the owner’s daughter, Emma, in 1873 with whom he had three children. They started married life in Streatham and later moved to the Streatham Hills to a house called Dunedin.

Sadly, Emma passed away when she was just 43 years of age – tragically only a decade after the couple’s marriage. Nathaniel soon became sole owner of the seed company and was assisted in this by his two sons. Eventually, he moved full time to Prested Hall having acquired a great many properties in the Feering area.

The hall and grounds in 1925 - Credit: Family History Sources / Wikimedia

Prior to the full-time move to the Hall, Nathanial used it as a shooting lodge where he hosted weekend house parties filled with cricket and tennis. He held a garden party in 1912 to celebrate his 50-year association with Hurst and Sons and managed to get his staff from London brought to Prested in farm wagons from the train station.

Nathaniel founded the National Sweet Pea Association, which bought him a fair amount of fame and recognition. He appeared in The American Florist magazine as well as in an English magazine called The Garden. He was a noble-looking man and beneath his austere veneer in the photographs one imagines that he might be enjoying this light-hearted moment of celebrity.

Nathaniel was charitably minded and contributed handsomely to the Royal Gardeners Orphan Fund to which he was treasurer. The Royal Horticultural Society bestowed on Nathaniel a Victoria Medal of Horticulture. He died in 1916 leaving Prested Hall to his younger son, John Edward Newman Sherwood.

Known as Edward, he was educated at Cheltenham College in Gloucestershire before he also went on to run the family business with his brother, William, at the age of 18. The two brothers became the proprietors of the family business on their father’s death. In 1923, Edward married Florence Sybil Keeling. He was an active member of seed and horticultural associations like his father, and he had a particular affiliation with music – often holding soirées at the Hall.

Major works were started at Prested Hall in 1934, including the addition of a ballroom and conservatory, which are still visible today. When Edward died in 1939 (after only 16 years of marriage), the family continued to own it but sadly never lived there again.

Prested Hall was requisitioned during the Second World War and became a nursing and maternity home afterwards. There are pictures of mothers and their newborn babies in photographic archives on Prested Hall’s website. Apparently, one lady recently returned to the Hall to celebrate her birthday, having discovered she was born there. The experience of returning sent ‘tingles down her spine’ – quite understandably!

The moated manor house - Credit: EPS Photography

In 1994, the Hall was bought by Mike Carter, a Real Tennis (aka Royal Tennis, the original sport from which the modern game originates) enthusiast who not only turned the house into a hotel but built one of the only privately funded pair of Real Tennis courts in the world.

Mike Carter and family painstakingly restored the Hall, which had last been a family home more than 50 years previously. Unsurprisingly, this was a labour of love – but take a look at it now! This partly moated Essex manor house, dating way back to the 15th century, is currently a hotel, spa and wedding venue. And what a stunning place it is to tie the knot, nestled in 75 acres of parkland deep in the Essex countryside.