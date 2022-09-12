The Queen and our county

The death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves across the county and the world last week. In this national period of mourning, we look back at a feature prepared for us to mark her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. Here Chrissy Harris looks back at Her Majesty’s close connection to Somerset.

Standing just feet away from one of the most important women in the world certainly left a lasting impression on 14-year-old Amelia Warren.

The King’s Bruton pupil, who is now 17, was preparing to join fellow members of the school’s choir as they sang a rousing anthem to welcome Her Majesty during her visit to Somerset in March 2019.

Amelia still remembers the occasion clearly and the anticipation leading up to this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

‘Everybody was really excited and happy that it was finally happening,’ says Amelia, describing the weeks of build-up before the Royal visit three years ago.

‘I was standing in the front row and the Queen was sitting in front of me – she was right there!

‘It was like an out-of-body experience. The Queen has always been a part of our lives and I really like her. She was smiling to the whole room.’

The Queen was at King’s Bruton to celebrate the school’s 500th anniversary and to open a new music centre, named after her.

The monarch spent nearly four hours on site, enjoying lunch with more than 100 guests from all over Somerset before taking part in a ceremony on the lawn, where Her Majesty officially named a new Avon and Somerset Police horse.

‘It was an incredible day,’ says King’s Burton Headmaster Ian Wilmshurst, describing the 14 separate draft plans that preceded this all-important school visit. ‘It’s all worked out very carefully behind the scenes,’ he says, adding that preparations even involved making sure the lid of the pen the Queen would use to sign the school’s guest book came off and went back on smoothly.

‘Nothing was left to chance,’ he says, before describing what a privilege it was to be able to show Her Majesty around. ‘It was a huge honour. Everybody was smiling and she had a massive impact on everyone she was able to meet. Not many people in the world can do that.’

The Queen made several trips to Somerset during her 70-year reign, creating a buzz of excitement and anticipation like no other.

Each occasion has helped to shine a light on the people and places that are part of the fabric of life here.

Back in 1987, Her Majesty, visited Taunton, drawing crowds of almost 30,000. The visit was said to be the first by a Monarch to the town in almost 500 years since the Monmouth Rebellion.

Then 20 years later, the Queen and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh visited Yeo Valley Organic’s Blagdon dairy to congratulate staff on winning the Queen's Sustainability award. Employees and children from local schools were all invited to come along.

Tim Mead, owner of Yeo Valley Organic, says appalling weather certainly did not dampen high spirits on that very special day back in 2007.

‘The atmosphere was filled with excitement, yet surprisingly quite relaxed,’ says Tim, whose family farm and dairy business has grown into Britain's largest organic brand. ‘It was recognition that we would never have expected,’ he adds. ‘To have Her Majesty and Prince Philip visit Yeo Valley was a moment that my family and all employees will cherish. Who would have thought that when my father and mother purchased Holt Farm in 1961 that all those years later, the Queen would visit?’

All of the Queen’s trips to the county were arranged by Somerset’s Lord-Lieutenant, the Sovereign’s representative in the area.

The post was until recently held by Annie Maw, who said it’s been a privilege to see the tremendous warmth the Queen showed to the people of Somerset during her reign.

‘She just has this incredible aura about her,’ says Mrs Maw, who was in charge of organising the monarch’s most recent visit to the county in 2019. ‘I remember people had turned out in their hundreds to see her. She was astonished at the welcome she got.

‘There was one little child who was absolutely dumbstruck when he presented her with a posy of flowers. Her Majesty bent down and said: ‘hello, are those for me’?

‘She put people at ease immediately.’

‘Every single person that met her will never forget it.’

A diamond year

During her Diamond Jubilee Tour in 2012, the Queen and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh arrived by train in Yeovil and attended a special fair at Ninesprings Country Park.

Hundreds of people turned out to greet the Royal couple, who toured many of the stalls at the special event.

Before leaving, the Queen cut a special Jubilee cake designed and baked by food and hospitality students at Yeovil College.

Students had also made 500 cupcakes to be handed out to local schoolchildren at the fayre.

Royal memories

Reader James Morrow wrote to Somerset Life editor Charlotte Skidmore to tell her about his memories of Her Majesty.

‘Guess who taught me to take photographs?

My father was in the Royal Navy and in 1955 he was posted to Copenhagen as Naval Attache in the British Embassy. I was then seven years old.

I developed a hip problem and was sent to an orthopaedic hospital on the north coast of Denmark for two years . This was the only treatment in those days.

In 1957 the Queen and Prince Philip arrived in Copenhagen on the Royal Yacht Britannia for an official visit.

My father asked the hospital if I could come home for a few days to enjoy the Royal visit which my father was very involved with.

My sister accompanied me to the Anglican Church which Her Majesty was visiting. I was then in a wheelchair and because of this I was allowed to sit along the front row of the path leading to the Church door.

Her Majesty arrived and walked along the path talking to some people as she approached the door close to where I was sitting. At this point a person behind me asked if I could take some photographs with his camera.

I had never used a camera before!

When the Queen was very close to where I was, she stopped and talked to some people behind me. I took a picture or two and she stooped down to me and said ‘You should never take photographs of someone with the sun behind them’. She then moved to the other side of me and I took a photograph of her!

She then went into the church and after 20 minutes or so she came out and got back into the Royal car. At this point the media descended on me and asked me what she said to me and why she moved to the other side of me.

The next day a photograph of Her Majesty and myself appeared in the UK Newspapers.’

Note – My brother, Commodore Anthony Morrow, was the last Captain of the Royal Yacht Britannia.