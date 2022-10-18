The revolting tweed-makers of Bliss Mill

By 1877, Chipping Norton’s Bliss Mill was weaving 25,000 yards of tweed in a week, says Hermione Taylor in part eleven of her series of things that have made the Cotswold economy

The first chapter of the Cotswold wool trade is well known: medieval merchants grew rich from the golden fleeces of the sheep that dotted the Cotswold Hills. Their largesse left us a landscape punctuated by the towering spires of wool churches and marketplaces surrounded by grand merchants’ houses.

But, as medieval merchants gave way to the industrial revolution, the Cotswold woollen industry began a new chapter: the export of wool gave way to cloth production. Old wool towns, like Cirencester, Witney and Northleach, dominated the first act of the Cotswold wool story, with their market places sitting at the hub of the wool trade. But, this second chapter saw a new patch rise to prominence: Stroud and its Golden Valleys.

Medieval merchants grew rich from the golden fleeces of the sheep that dotted the Cotswold Hills - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The process of transforming raw wool to fluorescent-coloured fabric at WSP Textiles takes around a week - Credit: letsmakeithere.org

For over 100 years, WSP Textiles in Stroud has made reams of yellow fluffy fabric for wrapping tennis balls - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

As the industrial revolution gained traction, cloth production started to move away from home work and into a factory setting. And the fast streams of Stroud’s valleys were ideal for providing the fabric industry with the water-power it needed. At one point, there were 170 woollen mills in the area, decorating Stroud’s valleys like a ‘string of pearls’.

Many of these water-powered mills fell out of use as steam power dominated the later phases of the industrial revolution. But WSP Textiles in Stroud is still going strong – even if they’re producing a slightly more unusual kind of cloth today: for over 100 years, the firm has made reams of yellow fluffy fabric for wrapping tennis balls. The process of transforming raw wool to fluorescent-coloured fabric takes around a week, and each year the company provides Slazenger with enough fabric to cover the 54,000 balls used at the Wimbledon championship.

But the Cotswolds is also associated with a far more dour type of woollen fabric: tweed. Tweed originated in Scotland, but by the mid-Victorian period had become popular nationwide thanks to its warmth and breathability. Originally fashionable for country sportswear, it was soon embraced by the late Victorian ‘new women’, whose tweed cycling wear celebrated their new physical and social mobility.

Cotswold tweed - Credit: Hermione Taylor

Bliss Mill in Chipping Norton was built in 1872 for the local Bliss family, who came from a line of textile producers. The Mill was designed to look like a grand Italianate country house, with its chimney rising through a central dome. Its architecture is distinctive: the building is either ‘architecturally outstanding’ or ‘looks like a toilet plunger’ depending on who you ask….

By 1877, the mill was weaving 25,000 yards of tweed in a week, and reportedly became the first mill in the country to be powered by electricity. The company was originally run in a ‘paternalistic’ style, with William Bliss, then head of the family, hoping to provide workers with utopian working conditions through tied cottages, reading rooms and a chapel. In 1883, William Bliss III took over the firm following his father’s death and found himself in dire financial straits when hefty repayments for the factory’s construction combined with a declining wool industry.

Depending on who you ask, Bliss Mill is considered either ‘architecturally outstanding’ or ‘looking like a toilet plunger’ - Credit: Hermione Taylor

The family was forced to cede control of the mill to debtors in the 1890s, and a new manager, Arthur Dunstan, was installed. Bliss III is reported to have worried that the workforce would be shown little ‘affection or regard’ under the new arrangements, and his departure caused a great deal of concern. At the time, the mill was the largest employer in town: providing jobs for 400 workers at a time when there were only 918 registered households in the whole of Chipping Norton.

The early 1900s saw unrest mount: there were reports of dyes from the mill killing fish in local streams, and wages were below industry standards. By 1913, the men and women at the mill were open to the idea of joining a union, and when the Workers’ Union mounted a campaign to enlist Bliss Mill’s workers in November 1913, two thirds of them signed up.

Dunstan initially threatened to dismiss anyone who joined the union and summarily fired three workers, hoping this would be enough to subdue union sentiment. But it was not: on December 18, 1913, 237 woollen textile workers walked out of the mill, demanding the reinstatement of their colleagues.

Bliss Mill, Chipping Norton produced high quality tweed up to the 1980s - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

The striking workers held out for almost six months, with the Bliss Mill union branch eventually conceding defeat in June 1914. Only one hundred of the striking workers were taken back.

Of the striking workers, 112 were men and 125 were women. And one woman in particular went down in history for the role she played in the Bliss Mill strikes. Annie Cooper was a 50-year-old mill worker who had been accused of pulling a foreman off a ladder as he turned on the gas tank to operate the mill. She maintained that she had reached out and accidentally grabbed him as she was pushed by a crowd, but nevertheless found herself facing trial for the altercation.

At court, she was offered bail of £5, but refused, saying she would ‘walk it off’ instead – local historians believe that this was a reference to the treadmills used in prisons at the time. She returned from a jail a local hero. Records show that she was met from the station by a wagonette pulled by 12 striking workers, and reached the top of Chipping Norton’s New Street to the sound of the All Union Band blasting the tune of See The Conquering Hero Comes.

Annie Cooper reportedly declined to make a speech, though thanked everyone for their kindness and expressed sympathy for another worker who had just been imprisoned for his role in the strike. She was not one of the 100 workers to return to the mill in June 1914, and died in Chipping Norton in 1932, at the age of 70.

Derelict boilers at Bliss Mill, Chipping Norton - Credit: geograph.org.uk/Creative Commons

Bliss Mill was converted into 40 luxury apartments in 1989 - Credit: Robert Powell/Panoramio/Creative Commons

Bliss Mill ceased production in the 1980s, and the Mill was later converted into 40 luxury apartments in 1989. Now residents can enjoy an indoor swimming pool and proximity to Soho Farmhouse, whilst enjoying the industrial charm of exposed steelwork and vaulted brick ceilings.

But the striker’s impact hasn’t been forgotten. In 2013, The Guardian produced an editorial entitled In Praise of the Bliss Mill strikers to mark its centenary, and a commemoration was held in Chipping Norton to mark the anniversary. You can even find a ‘Coopers Close’ in Chipping Norton, reportedly named in honour of Annie herself.

