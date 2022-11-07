Did you know King of Scots Robert the Bruce may have been from Essex?

King of Scots Robert the Bruce, who led Scotland in the First War of Scottish Independence (1296-1328), may have been an Essex boy

There are few subjects that really balance the weight of life or death matters, and yet mention the fact that Robert the Bruce may well have been an Essex boy and this theory could be put to the test. The fact remains though that Bruce and his family had strong links to Essex, specifically, to the picturesque village of Writtle.

Writtle is certainly no stranger to a royal brush. As a royal manor and one with a dedicated hunting lodge established by King John himself, it adds fuel to the argument of Robert the Bruce having been born in Essex. Bruce had royal blood in his veins, and it is fitting that the potential place of his birth would also have a story forever entwined with the crown.

Robert the Bruce married his second wife in Writtle - Credit: Edward Harding

Writtle’s hunting lodge would pass to Bruce’s ancestors before eventually coming to his father who was Robert de Brus, 6th Lord of Annandale, as well as Lord of Writtle and Hatfield Broad Oak. As a family, the Bruce clan operated sizeable estates in England, not enough to take real control of this often-troublesome country, but no doubt enough to command respect. In fact, Bruce’s father was even present at the coronation of King Edward I.

It is the timing of these two events that seemingly adds weight to the argument of the future King of Scotland having been born in Essex. Both king and future king made strong appearances in the year 1274. Edward was crowned whilst Robert Bruce breathed his first – with barely a month between each event.

Critics may argue that it is unlikely that the Lord of Writtle would have taken his wife and unborn child from Scotland to strange surroundings in Essex or any other residences closer to London, however, that does not take into account the fear of disease or indeed the potential concern that his queen and son might be open to attack from political factions if he were not present. After all, Robert the Bruce was an eagerly anticipated royal baby. Additionally, another factor that makes Bruce’s controversial link to Writtle somewhat more secure is the fact that he married his second wife, Elizabeth de Burgh, in the village.

A forensic figure of Robert the Bruce - Credit: Christian Corbet / Wikimedia

Of course, history has painted Robert the Bruce as a noble king with honest allegiance to Scotland, and yet it is interesting that upon becoming King of Scotland, all family claims on English soils were instantly revoked. No doubt his mighty feats against the English and his seismic journey to the crown meant that any connection as a nobleman in the English court with estates in Essex was wholly unsuitable. It also served that future generations would have no reason to doubt that Robert the Bruce was nothing other than a thoroughly Scottish monarch.

It is perhaps only natural that the Scottish people would be keen to claim and keep Robert the Bruce to themselves, and yet it is also possible to conclude that this Scottish stalwart, this heroic rebel, was an Essex boy after all.