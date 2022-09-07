With so much choice, and ever-changing fashions, how do we choose the right glasses? Caron Plant, dispensing optician at Russell Needleman Opticians in Hitchin, gives a guide

'The eyes are the window to the soul,' the old saying goes. They are one of our most important organs, so it’s essential we look after their health as well as frame them to look their best.



‘It's important to have an eye examination on a regular basis - every year or two,’ explains Caron Plant of Russell Needleman Opticians, an independent opticians in Hitchin specialising in glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses, which has been caring for people’s vision for over 30 years.



‘For example, we offer a full eye examination including an OCT scan (Optical Coherence Tomography) and Optomap (an image of the retina). An eye examination is much more than a test of your vision. It can also identify any issues you may have with your eye health and general health before you may become aware of them.’



And once our eye health is understood and if we need glasses, how do we go about choosing from the huge range of frames available? For every face shape there are complimentary frames that can help balance your look, explains Caron.



‘Certain frames accentuate or even slim certain features.' And colour? 'It should be chosen to compliment your skin tone, eye colour and hair.'



Frames are a great way to show off your personality and style too. The current trend is for geometric, anything from hexagonal to square. ‘Exciting shapes are all the rage,’ says Caron, who suggests having an open mind about frame shape.



‘When a style and shape has worked, people tend to home in on what they have had previously, but we show you how to wear something different. It's giving people the confidence to get out of their comfort zone.’



However fashion shifts, 'ultimately it is what the individual feels comfortable with', she adds.



Or perhaps do without frames. Rimless glasses 'never go out of style and are a fashion staple,' says Caron. 'They have a classic appeal and offer plenty of benefits to the wearer as they are extremely lightweight. Silhouette have ultra-lightweight frames and offer a lot of strength.’

Silhouette Eos Aventura 3193 translucent sunglasses - Credit: Silhouette



Prescription sunglasses are key in summer to protect against UV rays. 'If you stay out on a bright sunny day without any protection from the sun's harmful rays, it can damage the surface of your eyes and increase the risk of eye disease. When choosing sunglasses, consider UV protection, polarization, lens quality, frame size and lens colour.'



Whatever glasses you go for, a reputable optician will advise on prescription, and fit them correctly to ensure they are comfortable to wear.

