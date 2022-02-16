Getting married? Here are 7 things to consider when looking for the perfect wedding venue and location 

Promotion

Barns are the perfect venue for wedding celebrations, requiring minimal decoration and providing an intimate, charming setting to enjoy the big day with your loved ones. - Credit: Clare Coleman Photography

Dreaming of your special day but still not sure where to tie the knot?

Naomi Ward, owner of The Grange at Camblesforth Hall in Selby, Yorkshire, and wedding and event planner Ellen Davies of LND Events share 7 things to aid your search:

1. Find out what exactly what the venue coordinator’s role is

“Many places include a coordinator in their package, but a venue coordinator and a personal wedding planner are two very different things.” Ellen tells us.

“Camblesforth Hall partnered with me as I have experience in both areas and so their offering gives couples an added benefit that other venues may not have. Do not be afraid to ask exactly what the coordinator will do for you, as you might find reassurance in booking a personal planner in addition,” she says.

Naomi adds: “Ellen knows our venue and how to utilise it best, and so her experience will help couples to make it truly unique to them.”

The Grange at Camblesforth Hall is a secluded location in Yorkshire that offers four barns for couples to celebrate their wedding day in. - Credit: Clare Coleman Photography

2. Consider what kind of wedding photographs you’d like

"Your wedding images will serve as souvenir of your special day, which is why it's important to get them right," Naomi says. “Selecting a venue with a lot of different potential backdrops can help to make it truly personal to you,” Naomi advises.

Taking your photographer to the venue beforehand will give you both a chance to identify spots for great photos. Camblesforth Hall provides a stunning backdrop for wedding day pictures and the grounds offer a host of areas for truly magical photographs.

In the event of bad weather on the day, Camblesforth Hall offer the opportunity to revisit the venue at another time in your wedding attire, so you can get your dream pictures.

Camblesforth Hall is available for a 3-day hire to allow you enough time to soak up as many memories of your wedding as possible. - Credit: Alan Ward

3. Ask whether the venue will hold other events at the same time

Ask if they offer private hire to make sure you and your loved ones can enjoy your wedding day without being disturbed or coming face to face with another bride!

“The luxury of Camblesforth Hall and Grange is that couples have the venue to themselves,” Naomi says. “It’s an intimate, exclusive area with the privacy you need to create unforgettable memories.”

4. Check if the venue is available the day before/after the wedding

“Access to the venue before and after the wedding will reduce the stress of cramming everything into one day,” Ellen says.

“We offer a full, three-day package as standard so our couples have plenty of time to ensure everything is perfect before the big event, and soak up their special memories over the next day” says Naomi.

The Bride and Bridesmaids can stay in two ensuite rooms the night before, and the bride and groom can stay on the night of the wedding, enjoying a breakfast with up to 10 guests the morning after. The secluded swimming pool and tennis court in the walled garden are available the day after for a post-wedding BBQ in the sunshine.

Consider potential backdrops and photo opportunities when you visit prospective wedding venues to ensure you'll be able to bring your wedding photo visions to life on the day. - Credit: Camblesforth Hall

5. Establish how much decoration the venue will require

Find a venue that requires less decoration to save money, but equally, one that will let you put your own stamp on it.

“The Grange barns are perfect to use as they are, or can be personalised to suit your tastes,” Naomi explains. “You can use all four spaces for different parts of the day, to effortlessly flow from the ceremony, to drinks and the reception with minimal fuss.”

6. Find out what’s included in the venue price to avoid hidden costs

Find out what the venue is offering for the price - "Asking what spaces, accommodation and other details are included in your wedding package, can help you budget and plan ahead for the big day," Ellen says.

Naomi advises to always ask about the possibilities for the day - “Couples have enquired about bouncy castles or bringing their pet dog for the ceremony and wherever possible, we’ll say yes. Whatever you dream of to make your day perfect, it is always worth asking the question.”

Hiring a wedding planner can help you to decide on a venue that suits you and your needs best - they will help organise the rooms with tables, decorations and everything else on the big day, so you don't have to. - Credit: Clare Coleman Photography

7. See if the wedding venue can accommodate different caterers

Check what options for food and drink the venue can provide - do you have to use their caterers or can you choose your own?

“Increasingly, couples are moving away from three-course dinners, opting for sharing platters and street foods,” Ellen reveals. “These often feel like a more personal choice and better reflect what the couple likes.”

“At Camblesforth Hall, we’re more than happy to accommodate any suppliers, although we can recommend some fantastic caterers! From a sit-down dinner, to a hog roast in The Courtyard – we want whatever works best for you.” Naomi says.

Ellen and Naomi work together with couples to help them create their dream wedding experience.

