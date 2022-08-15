The benefits of working for an inclusive, family-orientated company in the South East

Promotion

In today’s competitive job market, it’s rare to find an employer that offers the combination of career progression, a supportive work environment and a competitive salary.

Pro-duct Clean, the leading cleaning and ventilation hygiene service for London and the South East, pride themselves on their family-oriented company culture, diligent work ethic and varied opportunities for employees.

“We offer training, career progression and the chance to earn good money while working with a fun and supportive team who care about what they do,” says Nigel Smith, managing director of Pro-duct Clean, based in East Bergholt. “It may not be the most glamorous job, but the benefits are excellent and if you’re hard-working and enjoy variation in your routine, it could be the ideal role."

What does working for Pro-duct Clean involve?

Pro-duct Clean have a variety of clients, from luxury hotels and Michelin-star restaurants to hospitals and universities. “Many of our clients are part of the luxury hospitality industry and we regularly work with prestigious establishments such as The Four Seasons in London, as well as local venues like Colchester Institute,” explains Nigel.

"Post COVID, we are back to growing at 25 per cent year on year, which means there is lots of opportunity for growth and development for all our staff. All we need to start with though, is the ability to communicate well and a positive attitude. We will develop the rest from there”.

In addition to extract and air duct kitchen cleaning, the company offers a range of private and commercial specialist cleaning services, including covid fogging, fire damage and fire damper testing.

“There are multiple fires caused every day in commercial kitchens from grease build-up, so the work we do is essential for maintaining health and safety standards and managing fire risk,” says Nigel. “It’s a service that every school, hotel and restaurant need, and a big part of the job is making sure they are properly certified and compliant.

"Our customer base ranges from The Dog and Duck to The Dorchester, from QE2 Primary to Kings College and everything in-between.”

Why is it a great place to work?

What makes Pro-duct Clean stand out is their passion for excellent customer service, Nigel says: “All cleaning operatives are fully trained in-house to make sure they are well-informed about the work and related legislation and can provide a high-value service. We offer a supportive and inclusive environment for new starters and make sure that the whole team practices our core values of diligence, decency and communication.”

The company recognise hard work and dedication with an ‘employee of the month’ award and performance-based bonuses.

Unlike other cleaning operative jobs, employees at Pro-duct Clean receive a permanent contract with paid holidays and benefits. Salaries range from £23,000 to £45,000 a year, which is far above the industry average.

“There’s as much work as you want, with plenty of overtime on offer to boost your income,” says Nigel. “We want our staff to stay with us long-term and progress within the company, which is why we provide ample learning and development opportunities and the chance to have your own van in a short space of time.”

How to join the team at Pro-duct Clean

The company currently have full-time and summer season operative positions available, as well as supervisor roles. As full training is provided, no experience is necessary. “We’re looking for people with positive, team-oriented attitudes, great communication and a willingness to learn the trade and provide the very best level of customer service,” says Nigel. “It’s a varied and fast-moving job, and can be a very rewarding career.”

Find out more about the job vacancies and meet the team at pro-ductclean.com or call 0808 253 4460.



