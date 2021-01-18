Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Local filmmakers highlight the beauty of the Land of the Fanns

Published: 5:48 PM January 18, 2021    Updated: 4:36 PM January 28, 2021
Still from Mark Tilbury's film, Beyond the Road (courtesy Mark Tilbury)

The Land of the Fanns Landscape Partnership Scheme has announced the three winners of its autumn short film competition, all of which captured not only the beauty of local landscapes but their personal responses to it as well.

 

The film that came in first place was Beyond the Road by Mark Tilbury, which focused on a footpath walk beginning in Buttsbury. In second place was Bob Stevenson for his film on Langdon Hills and its Peter Rabbit Trail. Paul J Young’s beautiful photography of the carpet of bluebells at Nursery Wood in Bedfords Park won third place.

 

The Land of the Fanns Landscape Partnership Scheme aims to reconnect local people to the countryside around them in south west Essex, Thurrock and Brentwood.

 

Benjamin Sanderson, Land of the Fanns Partnership Scheme manager, said: ‘There were some fantastic and thoughtful entries to our film competition, which was a real reminder of the value of being able to access and enjoy the Land of the Fanns landscape.’

 

See all the films at landofthefanns.org 

 

 

 

