A star is born at Cheltenham

March 17 is a day that will blaze brightly in the memories of the Noel Fehily Syndicate, and their sponsor MONUSKIN.

Their horse Love Envoi had a brilliant victory in the Ryanair Mares Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. When we met the team at Tom George's Farm in January on that brilliantly sunny morning, there were whispers around the breakfast table of a winning horse at Cheltenham, along with sharp intakes of breath and eyes to heaven so as not to spook or jinx their chances… they need not have worried.

Love Envoi extended her unbeaten record over the hurdles and beat an incredibly strong field with gas to spare. This is a horse who loves testing conditions – you may have seen Laurent van Bekkum, the owner of MONUSKIN, working on his rain dance on the days before – and rain it did on March 16. This is not so good for perfectly-styled hats and shoes at the races on that filthy wet Wednesday, but dream conditions for this beautiful mare for the following day.

The triumphant Love Envoi, post-race - Credit: noelfehilyracing.com

Love Envoi is a mare who pulls fiercely in her races, relishes testing conditions, and won her previous race at Sandown – despite getting plenty of things wrong. Trained by Harry Fry and his team, they sent her to post early, and for extra reassurance, Harry’s wife Ciara lead her round the start, keeping this fiery mare as calm as possible!

She was ridden by the expert jockey Jonathan Burke who got a beautiful run through, produced her turning for home, eased her across to the stand rails and kept a bit up his sleeve for the closing stages. She won with the most tremendous style

Laurent and Claire Van Bekkum, sponsors of Monuskin's Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Love Envoi would be described in racing circles as having a ‘terrific engine’ – she is hardy and tough and does not know when she is beaten!

The Noel Fehily Syndicate and Laurent van Bekkum are still on #cloud9 and await once again with breath that is bated for her next race at Fairyhouse in County Meath this Easter Sunday...

May her winning streak continue and her engine keep burning!

