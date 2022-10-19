Made in Britain: a gift guide for Christmas 2022

Support amazing British businesses and find the perfect gift this Christmas with our handy guide.

With the Christmas season on the horizon, it's time to start thinking about what to buy your loved ones this year. Whether you're looking for something flashy or more of an affectionate token, shopping locally does not have to reduce your options. It's a great way to encourage brands from the UK to thrive and continue their amazing work the whole year round.

To make shopping locally more accessible, we've teamed up with Made in Britain to reveal some of the best Christmas gift ideas for 2022. Made in Britain brings together the British manufacturing community, united with the use of the registered collective marks. Each of the following gifts comes with the promise it was made locally and the mark to prove it.

Personalised Best of British Bauble

Susan Rose China

£25

Handmade and handcrafted bauble with sketches depicting 4 iconic images which make Britain Great. Optionally it can be personalised with a Christmas greeting and name. Will arrive in an English made presentation box gift wrapped

Steak & Chips Trio

Ross and Gifts Co

£20

A unique and specialised gift for a steak lover! This includes the steak rub for beef, full of smoky and Umami flavours. A luxurious truffle mayonnaise to use as a dipping sauce and a salt & vinegar salt, which has been awarded a fantastic 1-star in the Great Taste Awards.

Veggie Roast Dinner Kit

Ross and Gifts Co

£24

As winner of 'Gift of the Year''s 2020 Gift Food award, this epic roast dinner kit will help you to create the ultimate veggie roast dinner. Including 4 foodie products, this kit is perfect for anyone that absolutely loves a British roast.

Winter Candle

Essence of Hartland

£15

The warm scent of Cinnamon and Clove set the mood for a cosy night in with our Winter essential oil Soy Wax candle. A sweet note of orange uplifts a mood while Sandalwood calms the senses. All candles are handmade and poured in Essence of Hartlands small workshop in Hartland, North Devon. Made with Soy Wax and packaged in recyclable materials.

Winter Hamper

Essence of Hartland

£100

This Winter hamper contains everything you need for a cosy night in. Includes: essential oil candle, 6 tealights, ceramic tealight holder, spray, diffuser, diffuser refill, scented wax oval, and scented paper. Essence of Hartland also teamed up with two local artists, Clive Brocklehurst, for the diffuser and candle box and Lydia Jane Duncan, for the Scented Paper artwork.

Pottery Throwing Lesson Gift Card

Chow Bella

£80

Looking for an experience gift? Why not buy a loved one a pottery throwing experience? The recipient will have 2.5hrs of one to one throwing tuition with founder and owner of Chow Bella, Claire Pearson-Cowell. Claire has been making on the wheel for nearly two decades and will guide you through the basics of centering, opening up, and pulling up the clay. At the end of the lesson you can expect to have at least 1 finished piece.

Worlds Best Dad Dog

Chow Bella

£12.99

Let them know they are the best! These bone china mugs are an exclusive design by Chow Bella and are perfect for that post walk cuppa.

Jelley’s Organic Grain/ Straight Vodka

Jelley’s Organic Vodka

20cl £12 and 70cl £38

A true vodka drinkers vodka, our grain / straight is our hero, designed as a sipping spirit. Made from distilled grain which creates a naturally sweetened and a taste that is smooth, elegant and quintessentially British. Jelley’s award-winning vodkas are all certified organic by the Soil Association, Vegan by the Vegan Society and Kosher by KLBD.

Jelley's and Anna Calvert Organic Gift Set

Jelley’s Organic Vodka

£55

A hamper with alcohol and jewellery, what more could they want? The hamper includes 20cl of Jelley’s elderflower organic vodka, 70cl of Jelley’s elderflower organic cordial, an organic giftset menu card from Jelley’s and Anna Calvert, a £5 voucher for Jelley’s website and Anna Calvert large hammered circle silver studs. It comes in a basket which is purposed to be upcycled.

Plus Size Cotton Jersey Swing Loose Lace Dress with Pockets

Wolfairy

£65

Tailored and sewn in sewing rooms in Cambridge this dress is a great gift for someone who wants to be fashionable as well as comfortable. Designed to be loose fitting and practical with the inclusion of pockets.

Longer Kimono Kaftan Robe

Wolfairy

£65

Designed and Made in the UK in sewing rooms in Cambridge, this kimono is an ideal gift for anyone who likes the luxurious things in life. Available in a range of designs you’re sure to find one they will love.

Family PACMAT® Picnic Blanket

Rubbastuff

£39.99 - £49.99

This waterproof picnic blanket can feature a range of different maps from around England. It's designed to be lightweight and compact, meaning you can easily carry it to your favourite picnic spot. It even comes with its own stuff sack.

OS Great Britain XL PACMAT® Picnic Blanket

Rubbastuff

£54.99

Find a little adventure with your picnics with this huge, extra large waterproof picnic rug featuring a map of Great Britain. This rug is designed to be lightweight and compact, meaning you can easily carry it to your preferred picnic spot. It even comes with its own stuff sack.

Imperial Rum Gift Set

Phoenix and Beau

£54.99

The perfect gift for that special person in your life, and if that's you, that's ok. This bundle provides great value for money and includes: 1 Imperial Rum tallow shaving soap, 1 Imperial Rum aftershave splash, 1 Imperial Rum post shave lotion, Imperial Rum solid cologne all beautifully presented in a liveried matt black presentation box.

Interlinked Gift Set

Phoenix and Beau

£25.99

Each matt black liveried box comprises of 1x Interlinked shaving soap and 1x Interlinked post shave lotion. What does it smell of? A distinct scent inspired by the interconnectedness of nature, Interlinked is a rich and full accord. It has top notes of citrus, a soft black pepper heart, opulent musk's, and a smooth bottom of warm woods. It is a versatile scent that can be enjoyed any time of the year.

