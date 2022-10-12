British Motor Museum launches its online collections

British Motor Museum, Banbury Road, Gaydon, Warwickshire, CV35 0BJ

The British Motor Museum at Gaydon, Warwickshire, has launched its online collections, enabling anyone to explore and find out more about the collection of 400 or so vehicles documented in detail on the website.

British Motor Museum - Credit: NIGEL GIBSON

This is the culmination of a number of years of behind-the-scenes work, including during lockdown. By digitising the vehicle collections, the museum is inviting anyone to learn, enjoy and be inspired by the heritage that it preserves. Alongside the location of vehicles, users of the online collections will be able to see more technical vehicle information, images of the cars and key historic information associated with each entry.

The portal can be accessed at: britishmotormuseum.co.uk/explore/collections/car-collection

British Motor Museum/British Motor Industry Heritage Trust, Banbury Road, Gaydon, Warwickshire CV35 0BJ.

British Motor Museum, Gaydon, Warwickshire - Credit: britishmotormuseum.co.uk

