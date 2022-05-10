What luxury car should I buy? An expert’s top tips to help you find your dream car

Promotion

It's important to get the right specifications, including engine size, wheel style and even the right colour, as this can affect the car's future value. - Credit: Baytree Cars

How to make owning your dream car a reality.

“For many, owning a luxury car is a lifelong dream, but one that people can often feel is out of their reach,” says Chris McDermott, founding director of Baytree Cars in Derby.

“As an avid car enthusiast, I know just how this can feel. This was why, after spending 25 years in the industry, I established Baytree Cars. I wanted to use my knowledge to provide a transparent, personal service that would help others realise this goal may not be as unobtainable as they thought.”

Baytree Cars is an independent, family-run luxury and supercar dealer, that specialises in the buying and selling of prestige and performance vehicles.

Below, Chris shares what you need to know before buying your car and reveals what models are popular for 2022.

Q: What should I consider before buying a luxury car?

A: I would always recommend doing your research first. Consider the specification of the vehicle very carefully before a purchase, as this could have a big impact on its future value.

For example, has it got the right overall specification? This could be engine size, mileage, wheel style and diameter, interior package, or even the right colour combination. All of these features can make the car more appealing when you come to sell and command a higher resale price.

Chris has over 25 years of industry experience and using his expertise can help you find the perfect vehicle. - Credit: Baytree Cars

You should also inquire into the car’s service history, current condition and ask to take the vehicle for a test drive. We run comprehensive pre-delivery inspections on all of our cars, including completing a full history check, cosmetic refurbishment and detailing process. Many of our cars are still covered under their manufacturer’s original warranty, or by our Gold warranty and breakdown assistance for your peace of mind.

Every car is serviced and given an MOT in our workshop or the brand’s main dealer, ensuring your vehicle is in top condition and safe to drive.

Q: Is now a good time to buy a luxury car?

A: Luxury cars are an investment, which is why it's worth consulting a specialist to help you understand the market and make a sound financial decision.

Auto Trader’s January 2022 Retail Price Index showed the number of used car enquiries sent to traders via their platform has risen by 31 per cent, compared to January 2021. Used performance cars are in high demand, making now a good time to buy.

We can advise what model will be a good investment and help you put in place an effective exit strategy so you can recoup your money. Supercar buyers often change models every couple of years. We can assist with selling your car, helping you fetch the best price and simplifying the process.

Q: Is it worth considering buying an electric luxury car?

A: The electric vehicle market is fast-moving and rapidly changing. The UK government intends for all new cars to be fully zero-emission at the tailpipe by 2035. Therefore, it may be worth considering an electric, hydrogen or hybrid model.

Luxury car models popular for 2022 include The McLaren 600LT 3.8T V8 Spider. - Credit: Baytree Cars

A hydrogen make could be a more cost-effective purchase, and I think over the next five years we are only going to see electric vehicle options grow. For this reason, it’s best to seek expert advice before buying.

Q: What supercars are popular for 2022?

A: You can explore the makes and models available for sale on our website or in our showroom. Some popular used luxury vehicles for 2022 are:

Ferrari 430 Scuderia Coupe – this is a semi-automatic 2008 model, with a 4.3-litre engine, that can reach top speeds of 199 mph.

this is a semi-automatic 2008 model, with a 4.3-litre engine, that can reach top speeds of 199 mph. McLaren V8 Spider – a 2019 economy model, with a 3.8-litre engine, that can reach top speeds of 204 mph.

a 2019 economy model, with a 3.8-litre engine, that can reach top speeds of 204 mph. Porsche 991 Turbo S Coupe – a 16 reg plate, this economy model comes with a 3.8-litre engine and can reach top speeds of 205 mph.

Q: How can I afford a luxury car?

A: We accept part exchange and offer competitive deals and finance options to help make owning your supercar more affordable. Our sales staff are Specialist Automotive Finance qualified experts that can assist with arranging a finance plan that suits you.

There is also a range of cars available in our showroom starting from £50,000, so you can find one that fits your budget.

Q: Why choose Baytree Cars?

A: Our extensive network of contacts, vast expertise and links to vehicle finance providers enables us to provide exceptional and bespoke customer service. We have over 300 5-star rated reviews on Google and Autotrader.

Our luxury showroom stocks a wide range of vehicles for you to explore. We recently renovated one of our units and will soon open our new supercar showroom. 2022 marks our 15th anniversary in business and we were recently awarded ‘Fastest Growing Dealer of the Year’ at the Motor Trader 2021 National Independent Dealer Awards. We’ve also been shortlisted for ‘Used Car Dealer of the Year 2022' in the Automotive Management Awards.

To explore their range of prestige and performance cars, visit baytreecars.com.

Find the showroom at Burnden House, 31 Chequers Lane, Derby DE21 6AW.

Call 01332 345 987 or email info@baytreecars.com.