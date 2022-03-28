Exciting new art at Norwich's Moosey Gallery

Kate Wolstenholme meets the man behind a gallery which works as a nursery for fledgling artists

It all started with an idea sparked by his love of cartoons and graffiti art. Now, Frazer Bailey's vision encompasses two art galleries and a print studio, and provides jobs for 16 people.

Moosey is a contemporary gallery with spaces in Norwich and London, working with around 30 artists from around the world. "We are not a gallery which represents artists, which most galleries are. We like to see ourselves as more of an early gallery,” says Frazer.

"All the artists which come through us will work with us for a year, do a show, do a print, and move on to bigger galleries. That is our aim, to get them into bigger galleries, to help them with their career."

Frazer, who was an aircraft engineer with the RAF in a previous career, fell in love with Norfolk while based at RAF Marham and now lives in Norwich. He founded Moosey in 2013 He now has galleries in Labour in Vain Yard, Norwich, and Camden Passage, London, plus Moosey Editions, printing and retailing limited edition prints.

The inspiration for the gallery name came on a bike ride ahead of its first show; Frazer saw a goose and thought of the name Goosey, which turned to Moosey, and the name, free of meaning, stuck.

The gallery was founded three years after the launch of Instagram, which suddenly gave those with no art background access and emerging artists a stage. Art had become wildly accessible.

Moosey finds its new artists through the site. and Frazer said people had started noticing emerging artists it picked up by increasing in value – a print from one artist sold by Moosey for £150, sold again six months later for £15,000.

In the print works - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Its recent show, Anmar Mirza: Life is a Mess, was a solo exhibition by Norwich-based artist Anmar Mirza. One of Moosey’s local artists, Anmar has created many murals around the city with his bright, bold style, starting in nightclubs and later covering a vast wall towering over Exchange Street.

The show was described by Anmar: "Some parts are chaotic and messy, while others are soft and fuzzy, and some aren't about the individual at all. Life is a mess.”

With 24 exhibitions coming up in 2022 from 24 artists around the world, what’s next for Moosey? Perhaps a bigger London gallery and a residency programme in Norwich, hosting a rolling programme of two artists every month or two. Watch this space...

mooseyart.co.uk