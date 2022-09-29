Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Stunning photos of the Essex coast to brighten your day

Hannah Gildart

Published: 11:48 AM September 29, 2022
La Pêcheur at sunrise, Thorpe Bay

Low tide at Thorpe Bay - Credit: Michael Bryant

Meet Essex photographer Michael Bryant...

'I love being out in open spaces and Essex has them in abundance. I used to think you had to travel far away, like the National Parks, Devon or Cornwall to get good landscape pictures, but since lockdown, I rediscovered and fell in love with the county where I have spent most of my life. Essex’s stunning coastline cleanses the mind from the daily grind – throw in some photogenic light, and who could wish for more?' 

@mrb_picture 

mrbpicture.com 

Want to see your photos published? Email them to hannah.gildart@archant.co.uk   

Reflections of Thorpe Bay beach huts

Reflections of Thorpe Bay beach huts - Credit: Michael Bryant

Red Sands Forts, Thames Estuary

Red Sands Forts, Thames Estuary - Credit: Michael Bryant

Southend beach huts at sunset

Southend beach huts at sunset - Credit: Michael Bryant

La Pêcheur at sunrise, Thorpe Bay

Low tide at Thorpe Bay - Credit: Michael Bryant

Thames Estuary sunset Southend

Thames Estuary sunset - Credit: Michael Bryant

The Broomway at Maplin Sands

The Broomway at Maplin Sands - Credit: Michael Bryant


Essex Life

