Stunning photos of the Essex coast to brighten your day
Published: 11:48 AM September 29, 2022
- Credit: Michael Bryant
Meet Essex photographer Michael Bryant...
'I love being out in open spaces and Essex has them in abundance. I used to think you had to travel far away, like the National Parks, Devon or Cornwall to get good landscape pictures, but since lockdown, I rediscovered and fell in love with the county where I have spent most of my life. Essex’s stunning coastline cleanses the mind from the daily grind – throw in some photogenic light, and who could wish for more?'
@mrb_picture
mrbpicture.com
