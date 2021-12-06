Christmas gifts with love from Yorkshire
- Credit: Bettys
Make a loved one's Christmas this year while supporting Yorkshire businesses with our selection of local gifts
Kemps General Store, Malton
Malton is in full-on festive mode now - and Kemps is great place for a mooch if you're looking for family treats with a bit of quirk about them
Harrogate Organics
Selling a range of organic beauty and wellbeing products. Aroma Diffuser Pod; £68; harrogateorganics.co.uk
Nearly New Cashmere Co.
Featuring a range of rescued and restored cashmere for men, women, and children at an affordable price. Prices start from £18; nearlynewcashemere.co.uk
ANNWYN Botanicals
Natural botanical skincare with a conscious made locally by hand in the North York Moors. Indulgent Body Crème with Mango and Ylang-Ylang Flower; £28; annwynbotanicals.co.uk
The Little Picture Club
Charlotte creates unique hand painted little pictures and specialises in pet portraits. Prices start at £45 for a pet portrait; thelittlepictureclub.com
Masons of Yorkshire
Create a special message of up to 20 characters on a bottle of Masons Gin with a range of flavours to choose from. Personalised Gin; £35; masonsofyorkshire.com
Most Read
- 1 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
- 2 Christmas in Hertfordshire 2021: Top festive markets
- 3 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
- 4 Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021
- 5 Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021
- 6 The 15 best Christmas markets in Norfolk 2021
- 7 The best Christmas markets and fairs in and around Cheshire
- 8 Where to see Santa in Dorset this Christmas
- 9 3 magical winter wonderland light trails to enjoy in Kent
- 10 Win a £1000 rug from Alternative Flooring
Bettys
A true Yorkshire institution, who wouldn't be delighted to open up a Bettys box come Christmas? Night Before Christmas Gift Box; £35; bettys.co.uk
The Yorkshire Handbag Company
Using high-quality natural leather and designed in Knaresborough with real women in mind. Prices vary; yorkshirehandbagcompany.co.uk
Clockface Beauty
100% natural, waterless, organic, vegan and cruelty-free skincare made in Yorkshire by a mother and daughter team. Intense Eye Oil; £38; clockfacebeauty.com
The Little Yorkshire Candle Company
Made from the finest natural waxes and fragrances, these beautiful candles are hand-poured in Yorkshire and come in a range of scents, from £18. Visit the store in Goodramgate, York YO1 7LF. Limited edition Midwinter Candle from a selection. thelittleyorkshirecandlecompany.co.uk
Henderson’s Relish
The makers of the famous spicy table sauce made in Sheffield in 1885 have brought out a cookbook. Strong and Northern Cookbook; £20; hendersonsrelish.com
The Marshmallowist
The very first producers of gourmet marshmallows in the UK are made in Farsley, Leeds. Bag of Coal Gift Set; £7.50; themarshmallowist.com
Yorkshire Blankets
Specialising in making beautiful, eco-friendly blankets from surplus yarn, they also create these rag wreaths made from blanket cut-offs. Large Made Round Rag Wreath; £28; yorkshireblankets.co.uk
Tag Togs
Designed, developed and handmade in Huddersfield, this range of baby clothes, slings and wraps make a perfect gift for new parents. Rainbow Sunshine Romper; £20-22; tagtogs.com
Yorkshire Made
Located in the East Riding of Yorkshire, they specialise in producing craftsmen made, bespoke and personalised wooden products. Personalised Coat Rack; £60; yorkshiremade.co.uk
Yorkshire Rocking Horses
Handmade, traditional, Victorian-style rocking horses handcrafted in Hebden Bridge. Prices start at £2,300; yorkshirerockinghorses.co.uk
The Fabulous Fairy Factory
Located in Holmfirth, Julie has been creating beautiful fairy and angel dolls for over 20 years. Prices start at £25; thefabulousfairyfactory.co.uk
Joe Browns
This Yorkshire-based business has been offering a range of womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and homeware since 1998. Couture Cheetah PJ Shirt; £28; Couture Cheetah PJ Bottoms; £25; joebrowns.co.uk
The Bottled Baking Co
Handmade and bottled in Yorkshire, there’s everything you need to make your dog a delicious home baked treat. Ultimate Doggy Baking Mix Co; £30; bottledbaking.co.uk
Browns
Browns’ New York Collection offers contemporary pieces for everyday dressing with each piece being delicately crafted in solid gold with the highest quality diamonds. Multi Star Diamond Ring: 14K, White Gold and Diamonds; £945; Balancing Pearl Hoop Earrings, 14K Yellow Gold; £450; brownsfamilyjewellers.co.uk
Natalia Willmott
With a store in York, Natalia showcases a range of beautiful homewares, jewellery and art that are uniquely sourced. Kutnu Silk Cushion; Prices start at £130; nataliawillmott.co.uk
hansgrohe DogShower
Make bath time easier post-walkies with hansgrohe’s new DogShower which attaches to any standard shower hose. DogShower; £87; riponinteriors.co.uk
FIKA
Luxurious soy wax candles, diffusers and snap bars handcrafted in Harrogate. Orange Blossom and Bergamot Candle; £16-18; fika-candle.co.uk
Yorkshire Life Calendar
Gorgeous photography of your favourite Yorkshire scenes places and landscapes throughout the year - the Yorkshire Life calendar is a great gift for those who love the county. £8.99. magsdirectco.uk/YKL
Nightingale
An independent and ethical jewellery brand based in York where you can purchase luxurious bespoke rings. Prices vary; nightingale.co.uk
A year of Yorkshire
Buy a 12-month subscription to Yorkshire Life and keep up to date with everything going on in the county. £34, with a £10 Amazon gift card greatbritishife.co.uk/gift