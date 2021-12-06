Make a loved one's Christmas this year while supporting Yorkshire businesses with our selection of local gifts





Kemps General Store, Malton

Malton is in full-on festive mode now - and Kemps is great place for a mooch if you're looking for family treats with a bit of quirk about them

Clockwork Soldier Opera House £12.50 Kemps General Store - Credit: Helen Friel

How Winston Delivered Christmas A Festive Adventure, £6.99 Kemps General Store - Credit: Kemps General Store

Lanc and Gibb Mistletoe Dec £9.00 Kemps - Credit: Kemps General Store

Harrogate Organics

Selling a range of organic beauty and wellbeing products. Aroma Diffuser Pod; £68; harrogateorganics.co.uk

Aroma Diffuser Pod; £68; harrogateorganics.co.uk - Credit: Harrogate Organics

Nearly New Cashmere Co.

Featuring a range of rescued and restored cashmere for men, women, and children at an affordable price. Prices start from £18; nearlynewcashemere.co.uk

Prices start from £18; nearlynewcashemere.co.uk - Credit: Newly New Cashmere Company





ANNWYN Botanicals

Natural botanical skincare with a conscious made locally by hand in the North York Moors. Indulgent Body Crème with Mango and Ylang-Ylang Flower; £28; annwynbotanicals.co.uk

£28; annwynbotanicals.co.uk - Credit: ANNWYN Botanicals

The Little Picture Club

Charlotte creates unique hand painted little pictures and specialises in pet portraits. Prices start at £45 for a pet portrait; thelittlepictureclub.com

£45, thelittlepictureclub.com - Credit: The Little Picture Club





Masons of Yorkshire

Create a special message of up to 20 characters on a bottle of Masons Gin with a range of flavours to choose from. Personalised Gin; £35; masonsofyorkshire.com

£35; masonsofyorkshire.com - Credit: Masons of Yorkshire





Bettys

A true Yorkshire institution, who wouldn't be delighted to open up a Bettys box come Christmas? Night Before Christmas Gift Box; £35; bettys.co.uk

Night Before Christmas Gift Box; £35; bettys.co.uk - Credit: Bettys

The Yorkshire Handbag Company

Using high-quality natural leather and designed in Knaresborough with real women in mind. Prices vary; yorkshirehandbagcompany.co.uk

Mustard Leather Chunky BackPack, £74.99 Mustard Leather Slim Backpack, £74.99 Mustard Cut Edge Square Leather Satchel, £69.99 theyorkshirehandbagcompany.co.uk - Credit: The Yorkshire Handbag Company

Clockface Beauty

100% natural, waterless, organic, vegan and cruelty-free skincare made in Yorkshire by a mother and daughter team. Intense Eye Oil; £38; clockfacebeauty.com

Intense Eye Oil; £38; clockfacebeauty.com - Credit: Clockface Beauty





The Little Yorkshire Candle Company

Made from the finest natural waxes and fragrances, these beautiful candles are hand-poured in Yorkshire and come in a range of scents, from £18. Visit the store in Goodramgate, York YO1 7LF. Limited edition Midwinter Candle from a selection. thelittleyorkshirecandlecompany.co.uk

Midwinter Candle; thelittleyorkshirecandlecompany.co.uk - Credit: The Little Yorkshire Candle Company





Henderson’s Relish

The makers of the famous spicy table sauce made in Sheffield in 1885 have brought out a cookbook. Strong and Northern Cookbook; £20; hendersonsrelish.com

Strong and Northern Cookbook; £20; hendersonsrelish.com - Credit: Henderson's Relish

The Marshmallowist

The very first producers of gourmet marshmallows in the UK are made in Farsley, Leeds. Bag of Coal Gift Set; £7.50; themarshmallowist.com

Bag of Coal Gift Set; £7.50; themarshmallowist.com - Credit: The Marshmallowist

Yorkshire Blankets

Specialising in making beautiful, eco-friendly blankets from surplus yarn, they also create these rag wreaths made from blanket cut-offs. Large Made Round Rag Wreath; £28; yorkshireblankets.co.uk

Large Made Round Rag Wreath; £28; yorkshireblankets.co.uk - Credit: Yorkshire Blankets

Tag Togs

Designed, developed and handmade in Huddersfield, this range of baby clothes, slings and wraps make a perfect gift for new parents. Rainbow Sunshine Romper; £20-22; tagtogs.com

Rainbow Sunshine Romper; £20-22; tagtogs.com - Credit: Tag Togs

Yorkshire Made

Located in the East Riding of Yorkshire, they specialise in producing craftsmen made, bespoke and personalised wooden products. Personalised Coat Rack; £60; yorkshiremade.co.uk

Personalised Coat Rack; £60; yorkshiremade.co.uk - Credit: Yorkshire Made





Yorkshire Rocking Horses

Handmade, traditional, Victorian-style rocking horses handcrafted in Hebden Bridge. Prices start at £2,300; yorkshirerockinghorses.co.uk

Prices start at £2,300; yorkshirerockinghorses.co.uk - Credit: Yorkshire Rocking Horses





The Fabulous Fairy Factory

Located in Holmfirth, Julie has been creating beautiful fairy and angel dolls for over 20 years. Prices start at £25; thefabulousfairyfactory.co.uk

Prices start at £25; thefabulousfairyfactory.co.uk - Credit: The Fabulous Fairy Factory

Joe Browns

This Yorkshire-based business has been offering a range of womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and homeware since 1998. Couture Cheetah PJ Shirt; £28; Couture Cheetah PJ Bottoms; £25; joebrowns.co.uk

Couture Cheetah PJ Shirt; £28, joebrowns.co.uk - Credit: Joe Browns

Couture Cheetah PJ Bottoms; £25; joebrowns.co.uk - Credit: Joe Browns

The Bottled Baking Co

Handmade and bottled in Yorkshire, there’s everything you need to make your dog a delicious home baked treat. Ultimate Doggy Baking Mix Co; £30; bottledbaking.co.uk

Ultimate Doggy Baking Mix Co; £30; bottledbaking.co.uk - Credit: Bottled Baking Co

Browns

Browns’ New York Collection offers contemporary pieces for everyday dressing with each piece being delicately crafted in solid gold with the highest quality diamonds. Multi Star Diamond Ring: 14K, White Gold and Diamonds; £945; Balancing Pearl Hoop Earrings, 14K Yellow Gold; £450; brownsfamilyjewellers.co.uk

Balancing Pearl Hoop Earrings, 14K Yellow Gold; £450; brownsfamilyjewellers.co.uk - Credit: Browns Family Jewellers

Multi Star Diamond Ring: 14K, White Gold and Diamonds; £945; brownsfamilyjewellers.co.uk - Credit: Browns Family Jeweller

Natalia Willmott

With a store in York, Natalia showcases a range of beautiful homewares, jewellery and art that are uniquely sourced. Kutnu Silk Cushion; Prices start at £130; nataliawillmott.co.uk

Kutnu Silk Cushion; Prices start at £130; nataliawillmott.co.uk - Credit: Natalia Willmott





hansgrohe DogShower

Make bath time easier post-walkies with hansgrohe’s new DogShower which attaches to any standard shower hose. DogShower; £87; riponinteriors.co.uk

DogShower; £87; ukbathrooms.com - Credit: Hansgrohe

FIKA

Luxurious soy wax candles, diffusers and snap bars handcrafted in Harrogate. Orange Blossom and Bergamot Candle; £16-18; fika-candle.co.uk

Orange Blossom and Bergamot Candle; £16-18; fika-candle.co.uk - Credit: FIKA

Yorkshire Life Calendar

Gorgeous photography of your favourite Yorkshire scenes places and landscapes throughout the year - the Yorkshire Life calendar is a great gift for those who love the county. £8.99. magsdirectco.uk/YKL

A year of Yorkshire - Credit: Yorkshire Life/Alamy





Nightingale

An independent and ethical jewellery brand based in York where you can purchase luxurious bespoke rings. Prices vary; nightingale.co.uk

Prices vary; nightingale.co.uk - Credit: Lily Hartley

A year of Yorkshire

Buy a 12-month subscription to Yorkshire Life and keep up to date with everything going on in the county. £34, with a £10 Amazon gift card greatbritishife.co.uk/gift