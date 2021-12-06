Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Christmas gifts with love from Yorkshire

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 11:20 AM December 6, 2021
Large box full of Christmas goodies

Night Before Christmas Gift Box; £35; bettys.co.uk - Credit: Bettys

Make a loved one's Christmas this year while supporting Yorkshire businesses with our selection of  local gifts


Kemps General Store, Malton 

Malton is in full-on festive mode now - and Kemps is great place for a mooch if you're looking for family treats with a bit of quirk about them  

Clockwork Soldier Opera House £12.50 Kemps General Store

Clockwork Soldier Opera House £12.50 Kemps General Store - Credit: Helen Friel

Book cover How Winston Delivered Christmas A Festive Adventure, £6.99 Kemps General Store

How Winston Delivered Christmas A Festive Adventure, £6.99 Kemps General Store - Credit: Kemps General Store

Lanc and Gibb Mistletoe Dec £9.00 Kemps

Lanc and Gibb Mistletoe Dec £9.00 Kemps - Credit: Kemps General Store

Harrogate Organics  

Selling a range of organic beauty and wellbeing products. Aroma Diffuser Pod; £68; harrogateorganics.co.uk 

Black aroma diffuser pod

Aroma Diffuser Pod; £68; harrogateorganics.co.uk - Credit: Harrogate Organics

Nearly New Cashmere Co.  

Featuring a range of rescued and restored cashmere for men, women, and children at an affordable price. Prices start from £18; nearlynewcashemere.co.uk 

Man walking in jumper and scarf

Prices start from £18; nearlynewcashemere.co.uk - Credit: Newly New Cashmere Company


ANNWYN Botanicals 

Natural botanical skincare with a conscious made locally by hand in the North York Moors. Indulgent Body Crème with Mango and Ylang-Ylang Flower; £28; annwynbotanicals.co.uk 

body creme in black jar

£28; annwynbotanicals.co.uk - Credit: ANNWYN Botanicals

The Little Picture Club 

Charlotte creates unique hand painted little pictures and specialises in pet portraits. Prices start at £45 for a pet portrait; thelittlepictureclub.com 

hand painted dog picture

£45, thelittlepictureclub.com - Credit: The Little Picture Club


Masons of Yorkshire 

Create a special message of up to 20 characters on a bottle of Masons Gin with a range of flavours to choose from. Personalised Gin; £35; masonsofyorkshire.com 

Hand holding a bottle of gin

£35; masonsofyorkshire.com - Credit: Masons of Yorkshire


Bettys 

A true Yorkshire institution, who wouldn't be delighted to open up a Bettys box come Christmas? Night Before Christmas Gift Box; £35; bettys.co.uk 

Large box full of Christmas goodies

Night Before Christmas Gift Box; £35; bettys.co.uk - Credit: Bettys

The Yorkshire Handbag Company 

Using high-quality natural leather and designed in Knaresborough with real women in mind. Prices vary; yorkshirehandbagcompany.co.uk  

Three yellow bags

Mustard Leather Chunky BackPack, £74.99 Mustard Leather Slim Backpack, £74.99 Mustard Cut Edge Square Leather Satchel, £69.99 theyorkshirehandbagcompany.co.uk - Credit: The Yorkshire Handbag Company

Clockface Beauty 

100% natural, waterless, organic, vegan and cruelty-free skincare made in Yorkshire by a mother and daughter team. Intense Eye Oil; £38; clockfacebeauty.com 

eye oil bottle

Intense Eye Oil; £38; clockfacebeauty.com - Credit: Clockface Beauty


The Little Yorkshire Candle Company

Made from the finest natural waxes and fragrances, these beautiful candles are hand-poured in Yorkshire and come in a range of scents, from £18. Visit the store in  Goodramgate, York YO1 7LF. Limited edition Midwinter Candle from a selection. thelittleyorkshirecandlecompany.co.uk 

Flowers and a candle

Midwinter Candle; thelittleyorkshirecandlecompany.co.uk - Credit: The Little Yorkshire Candle Company


Henderson’s Relish 

The makers of the famous spicy table sauce made in Sheffield in 1885 have brought out a cookbook. Strong and Northern Cookbook; £20; hendersonsrelish.com 

Henderson's Relish cookbook

Strong and Northern Cookbook; £20; hendersonsrelish.com - Credit: Henderson's Relish

The Marshmallowist 

The very first producers of gourmet marshmallows in the UK are made in Farsley, Leeds. Bag of Coal Gift Set; £7.50; themarshmallowist.com 

Bag of marshmallows

Bag of Coal Gift Set; £7.50; themarshmallowist.com - Credit: The Marshmallowist

Yorkshire Blankets 

Specialising in making beautiful, eco-friendly blankets from surplus yarn, they also create these rag wreaths made from blanket cut-offs. Large Made Round Rag Wreath; £28; yorkshireblankets.co.uk 

Wreath made of rag bits

Large Made Round Rag Wreath; £28; yorkshireblankets.co.uk - Credit: Yorkshire Blankets

Tag Togs 

Designed, developed and handmade in Huddersfield, this range of baby clothes, slings and wraps make a perfect gift for new parents. Rainbow Sunshine Romper; £20-22; tagtogs.com 

romper with rainbows

Rainbow Sunshine Romper; £20-22; tagtogs.com - Credit: Tag Togs

Yorkshire Made 

Located in the East Riding of Yorkshire, they specialise in producing craftsmen made, bespoke and personalised wooden products. Personalised Coat Rack; £60; yorkshiremade.co.uk 

Wooden personalised coat rack

Personalised Coat Rack; £60; yorkshiremade.co.uk - Credit: Yorkshire Made


Yorkshire Rocking Horses 

Handmade, traditional, Victorian-style rocking horses handcrafted in Hebden Bridge. Prices start at £2,300; yorkshirerockinghorses.co.uk 

classic rocking horse

Prices start at £2,300; yorkshirerockinghorses.co.uk - Credit: Yorkshire Rocking Horses


The Fabulous Fairy Factory 

Located in Holmfirth, Julie has been creating beautiful fairy and angel dolls for over 20 years. Prices start at £25; thefabulousfairyfactory.co.uk 

Fairy on mantlepiece

Prices start at £25; thefabulousfairyfactory.co.uk - Credit: The Fabulous Fairy Factory

Joe Browns  

This Yorkshire-based business has been offering a range of womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and homeware since 1998. Couture Cheetah PJ Shirt; £28; Couture Cheetah PJ Bottoms; £25; joebrowns.co.uk 

black and white pj set

Couture Cheetah PJ Shirt; £28, joebrowns.co.uk - Credit: Joe Browns

pair of black and white pj bottoms

Couture Cheetah PJ Bottoms; £25; joebrowns.co.uk - Credit: Joe Browns

The Bottled Baking Co 

Handmade and bottled in Yorkshire, there’s everything you need to make your dog a delicious home baked treat. Ultimate Doggy Baking Mix Co; £30; bottledbaking.co.uk 

Three bottles of doggy baking kits

Ultimate Doggy Baking Mix Co; £30; bottledbaking.co.uk - Credit: Bottled Baking Co

Browns 

Browns’ New York Collection offers contemporary pieces for everyday dressing with each piece being delicately crafted in solid gold with the highest quality diamonds. Multi Star Diamond Ring: 14K, White Gold and Diamonds; £945; Balancing Pearl Hoop Earrings, 14K Yellow Gold; £450; brownsfamilyjewellers.co.uk 

pair of gold hoop earrings

Balancing Pearl Hoop Earrings, 14K Yellow Gold; £450; brownsfamilyjewellers.co.uk - Credit: Browns Family Jewellers

diamond star ring

Multi Star Diamond Ring: 14K, White Gold and Diamonds; £945; brownsfamilyjewellers.co.uk - Credit: Browns Family Jeweller

Natalia Willmott  

With a store in York, Natalia showcases a range of beautiful homewares, jewellery and art that are uniquely sourced. Kutnu Silk Cushion; Prices start at £130; nataliawillmott.co.uk 

Pile of cushions

Kutnu Silk Cushion; Prices start at £130; nataliawillmott.co.uk - Credit: Natalia Willmott


hansgrohe DogShower  

Make bath time easier post-walkies with hansgrohe’s new DogShower which attaches to any standard shower hose. DogShower; £87; riponinteriors.co.uk

golden retriever in bath being washed

DogShower; £87; ukbathrooms.com - Credit: Hansgrohe

FIKA

Luxurious soy wax candles, diffusers and snap bars handcrafted in Harrogate. Orange Blossom and Bergamot Candle; £16-18; fika-candle.co.uk

candles laid out in a circle

Orange Blossom and Bergamot Candle; £16-18; fika-candle.co.uk - Credit: FIKA

Yorkshire Life Calendar

Gorgeous photography of your favourite Yorkshire scenes places and landscapes throughout the year - the Yorkshire Life calendar is a great gift for those who love the county. £8.99. magsdirectco.uk/YKL

Yorkshire Life calendar - photo of Flamborough

A year of Yorkshire - Credit: Yorkshire Life/Alamy


Nightingale

An independent and ethical jewellery brand based in York where you can purchase luxurious bespoke rings. Prices vary; nightingale.co.uk

vintage style diamond ring

Prices vary; nightingale.co.uk - Credit: Lily Hartley

A year of Yorkshire

Buy a 12-month subscription to Yorkshire Life and keep up to date with everything going on in the county. £34, with a £10 Amazon gift card greatbritishife.co.uk/gift

Yorkshire Life mag cover buy a subscription to Yorkshire Life for £34,  and you get a £10- Amazon gift card

A year of Yorkshire - buy a 12-month subscription to Yorkshire Life and keep up to date with everything going on in the county. £34, with a £10 Amazon gift card greatbritishife.co.uk/gift - Credit: Archant

Yorkshire Life
Christmas
Shop Local
Yorkshire
Harrogate News
Malton News

