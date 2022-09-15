Preston artist’s touching tribute to the Queen raises money for charity

Artist Kerri Cunningham’s touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is raising money for the NSPCC. The Much Hoole based artist posted her artwork on her instagram page shortly after the announcement of the Queen’s death and was astounded by the response.

The image - called 'Hello again Lilibet' - has racked up more than 360,000 likes and Kerri said: ‘It has been amazing. I can’t quite believe the reaction it has had.

Artist Kerri Cunningham - Credit: Kerri Cunningham

‘I remember seeing a photograph of the Queen and Prince Philip sitting on a blanket together at Balmoral and looking so happy and relaxed, that’s what I had in mind when I drew the picture.

‘I was staggered by the comments and messages I was receiving. It was a complete shock to have that response.’

Family-run printing The MPC contacted Kerri on Saturday and offered to create and sell prints of that artwork in a range of sizes, and another she has created showing the Queen and a corgi at the end of a rainbow.

Profits from sales of prints of Kerri's tributes to the Queen are going to the NSPCC - Credit: Kerri Cunningham

‘It didn’t seem right to profit from the piece, so we are donating every penny of the profits to the NSPCC,’ Kerri added.

