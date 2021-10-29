Loughton's Dr Nandra on why the aesthetics industry should be regulated

Dr Hardip Nandra, founder and lead practitioner at Dr Nandra Medical Aesthetics in Loughton on the importance of using a medically trained professional when undertaking a cosmetic procedure

First off Dr Nandra, what steered you towards medicine?

I wanted a varied job, where you can pursue different interests, and medicine is certainly that. I was also drawn to the fact that it’s a challenging profession and one that would never get boring.

Why did you decide to specialise in cosmetic medicine?

I am a skin surgery specialist in NHS and it was a natural progression to move into cosmetic medicine.

When did you open your own clinic and what services does it offer?

We opened in 2003 and now have two branches, the one in Loughton and another in Plaistow. We specialise in all aspects of facial cosmetic medicine, for example anti-wrinkle injections and liquid face lifts.

As a reputable cosmetic surgeon, why do you think there are so many rogue operators in the industry?

Unfortunately, there is no regulation in this country. As a result, there is no control over who can set up. There are so many poor training academies out there, which churn out supposed ‘qualified’ practitioners after just a few hours of training.

What can be done about this?

The government has to introduce regulations so that all facial injectors/cosmetic medicine practitioners have to undergo approved training. In my opinion only medically, qualified professionals should be allowed to practice. It needs years of training and not just a few hours. Also, medically qualified professionals have their own regulators including the General Medical Council (GMC) and General Dental Council (GDC), so that they are held accountable. Unqualified practitioners are not.

Do you have people coming to your clinic to have previous botched procedures rectified?

Every day we are seeing patients where poorly-trained injectors have created problems. A lack of anatomical knowledge can cause severe bruising and vein damage, and numbness due to nerve damage. A poor understanding of muscles, meanwhile, can cause facial disfigurement.

What is the most common problem you encounter and how do you correct it?

Botox injected in the wrong places and dermal fillers injected at the incorrect depth causing swelling, lumps, granulomas and infection are probably the two most common problems we encounter. Treatment includes high doses of steroids, antibiotics and using Hyalase, a solution that helps to dissolve products.

What would you advise someone considering undergoing a cosmetic treatment?

It’s imperative that they ensure injectors are medically qualified, they are registered with their regulator, and have medical indemnity insurance.

Is there a failsafe way that someone can ensure they have chosen a reputable practitioner?

Check the name of injector on the regulator's website, as previously mentioned the GMC and the GDC and don’t be afraid to ask them directly about their medical training.

Finally, Dr Nandra, can you tell us about any exciting new trends/treatments emerging in your industry?

Profhilo, a dermal filler that creates new collagen and hydrates skin, is superb. Five injections on each side of the face repeated four weeks later produces results for ten months. Also, whole face liquid lifts using Botox, dermal fillers and sometimes polydioxanone (PDO) threads give excellent results.

drnandra.com

