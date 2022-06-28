A designer who grew up in a beautiful Tudor building in Hitchin, Hertfordshire where her dad runs a hairdressers is tackling throwaway fashion with a women's shirt collection.

London College of Fashion graduate Harriet Saywood-Bellisario, pictured, uses 'deadstock' and recycled cotton for her Saywood Studio designs to create small collections that are 'uniquely and thoughtfully designed with unique embroidered details'.

