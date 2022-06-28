Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Lifestyle

Style find: Saywood slow fashion shirts

person

Richard Young

Published: 2:19 PM June 28, 2022
Harriet Saywood-Bellisario

Harriet Saywood-Bellisario - Credit: Saywood Studios

A designer who grew up in a beautiful Tudor building in Hitchin, Hertfordshire where her dad runs a hairdressers is tackling throwaway fashion with a women's shirt collection. 
London College of Fashion graduate Harriet Saywood-Bellisario, pictured, uses 'deadstock' and recycled cotton for her Saywood Studio designs to create small collections that are 'uniquely and thoughtfully designed with unique embroidered details'.
See the collection at saywoodstudio.co.uk

Hertfordshire Life
Hertfordshire

Don't Miss

Edgar House, overlooking the river Dee

Living Edge

Review: Edgar House, Chester

Kate Houghton

Author Picture Icon
Hinchliffe's Farm Shop and Rusty Bull Restaurant 

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a year of farm shop food from Hinchliffe's worth £500

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Sandy beach at Paignton in South Devon.

Devon Life

12 fab things to do in Paignton

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Castle Carr Gardens by Christopher Ogden

Yorkshire Life

Castle Carr - Yorkshire’s mysterious hidden garden

Photography Christopher Ogden

person