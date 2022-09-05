Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
You'll love these perfectly serene photos of the Essex coast

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 11:44 AM September 9, 2022
Osea beach huts

Osea beach huts - Credit: James Crisp

James Crisp

I’ve always loved taking photos. Being a designer, it combines my creative passion with a love of the outdoors. My favourite landscape photography to capture is the amazing sunrises we experience here on the east coast. My images feature seascapes, boats, groynes and recognisable locations that other people can connect with. 

I have designed a calendar to raise money for Helen Rollason Cancer Charity; these can be preordered at bit.ly/crispphotocalendar 

@crispphotomaldon 

crisp-photo.co.uk 

Want to see your photos published? Email them to hannah.gildart@archant.co.uk   

Boats on River Crouch

River Crouch - Credit: James Crisp

Beeleigh Falls

Beeleigh Falls - Credit: James Crisp

Hadleigh Castle

Hadleigh Castle - Credit: James Crisp

Maldon Hythe Quay

Maldon, Hythe Quay - Credit: James Crisp

Osea beach huts

Osea beach huts - Credit: James Crisp

River Blackwater

River Blackwater - Credit: James Crisp


