You'll love these perfectly serene photos of the Essex coast

I’ve always loved taking photos. Being a designer, it combines my creative passion with a love of the outdoors. My favourite landscape photography to capture is the amazing sunrises we experience here on the east coast. My images feature seascapes, boats, groynes and recognisable locations that other people can connect with.

I have designed a calendar to raise money for Helen Rollason Cancer Charity; these can be preordered at bit.ly/crispphotocalendar

@crispphotomaldon

crisp-photo.co.uk

River Crouch - Credit: James Crisp

Beeleigh Falls - Credit: James Crisp

Hadleigh Castle - Credit: James Crisp

Maldon, Hythe Quay - Credit: James Crisp

Osea beach huts - Credit: James Crisp

River Blackwater - Credit: James Crisp





