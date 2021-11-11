Why not gift a piece of Essex this year? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Want to shop local this year? Essex life has found the best Christmas gifts the county has to offer...





Bishop Nick - Credit: Bishop Nick

Bishop Nick | 4 bottle gift pack £12.99 | bishopnick.com

Mona Marnell Glass - Credit: Aaron Crowe

Mona Manell Glass | Winterberry standing Christmas tree £49 | monamarnellglass.co.uk

RHS British Meadow collection - Credit: RHS

RHS Garden Hyde Hall | British Meadow gardening collection items from £10 | rhs.org.uk

Chaseway Lane - Credit: Chaseway Lane

Chaseway Lane Botanicals | Shea butter hand cream £7.50 | chasewaylanebotanicals.co.uk

Mr Wolf - Credit: Mr Wolf

Mr Wolf | Kids’ Christmas bauble romper from £20 | mrwolfkids.com

East Coast Distillery - Credit: East Coast Distillery

East Coast Distillery | Tide's Fortune Essex Dry Gin £37.95 | eastcoastdistillery.co.uk

Blackthorpe Barn - Credit: Blackthorpe Barn

Blackthorpe Barn | Kids’ trilogy jigsaw pack £17.99 | blackthorpebarn.com

James Cook Typewriter Artist - Credit: James Cook Typewriter Artist

James Cook Typewriter artist | Signed limited edition print £40 | jamescookartwork.com and wonky-wheel.co.uk

Zoe Jane Jewellery - Credit: Zoe Jane Jewellery

Zoe Jane Jewellery | 9ct yellow gold molten band £550 | zoejanejewellery.co.uk

Amanda Banham - Credit: Amanda Banham

Amanda Banham | Houses from £45 | amandabanham.com

Big Bear Cider Mill - Credit: Big Bear Cider Mill

Big Bear Cider Mill | Cider and branded glass gift box £18.50 | thebigbearcider.co.uk

Dotty Peach - Credit: Dotty Peach

Dotty Peach | Ceramic pear green hair clips £18 a pair | dottypeach.co.uk

Marisa Arna - Credit: Marisa Arna

Marisa Arna Jewellery Studio & Gallery | Eclipse sterling silver bangle from £195 | marisaarna.com

The Seed Card Company - Credit: The Seed Card Company

The Seed Card Company | Christmas card collection £3.95 | theseedcardcompany.com

RHS exclusive houseplant pot - Credit: RHS

RHS Garden Hyde Hall | RHS Exclusive houseplant pots from £9 | rhs.org.uk

Blackthorpe Barn - Credit: Blackthorpe Barn

Blackthorpe Barn | Heart dog toy £12.99 | blackthorpebarn.com

TLK Jewellery - Credit: TLK Jewellery

TLK Jewellery | Handmade sterling silver gemstone stacking ring from £50 | tlkjewellery.com

Inky Dog Studio - Credit: Inky Dog Studio

Inky Dog Studio | ‘In the beginning...’ print £60 | inkydogstudio.com

