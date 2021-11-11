Christmas in Essex 2021: Gifts from the county
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Want to shop local this year? Essex life has found the best Christmas gifts the county has to offer...
Bishop Nick | 4 bottle gift pack £12.99 | bishopnick.com
Mona Manell Glass | Winterberry standing Christmas tree £49 | monamarnellglass.co.uk
RHS Garden Hyde Hall | British Meadow gardening collection items from £10 | rhs.org.uk
Chaseway Lane Botanicals | Shea butter hand cream £7.50 | chasewaylanebotanicals.co.uk
Mr Wolf | Kids’ Christmas bauble romper from £20 | mrwolfkids.com
East Coast Distillery | Tide's Fortune Essex Dry Gin £37.95 | eastcoastdistillery.co.uk
Blackthorpe Barn | Kids’ trilogy jigsaw pack £17.99 | blackthorpebarn.com
James Cook Typewriter artist | Signed limited edition print £40 | jamescookartwork.com and wonky-wheel.co.uk
Zoe Jane Jewellery | 9ct yellow gold molten band £550 | zoejanejewellery.co.uk
Amanda Banham | Houses from £45 | amandabanham.com
Big Bear Cider Mill | Cider and branded glass gift box £18.50 | thebigbearcider.co.uk
Dotty Peach | Ceramic pear green hair clips £18 a pair | dottypeach.co.uk
Marisa Arna Jewellery Studio & Gallery | Eclipse sterling silver bangle from £195 | marisaarna.com
The Seed Card Company | Christmas card collection £3.95 | theseedcardcompany.com
RHS Garden Hyde Hall | RHS Exclusive houseplant pots from £9 | rhs.org.uk
Blackthorpe Barn | Heart dog toy £12.99 | blackthorpebarn.com
TLK Jewellery | Handmade sterling silver gemstone stacking ring from £50 | tlkjewellery.com
Inky Dog Studio | ‘In the beginning...’ print £60 | inkydogstudio.com
