Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Lifestyle

Christmas in Essex 2021: Gifts from the county

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 12:01 PM November 11, 2021
Top view of woman hands with gift box on wooden table.

Why not gift a piece of Essex this year? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Want to shop local this year? Essex life has found the best Christmas gifts the county has to offer... 


Bishop Nick gift pack

Bishop Nick - Credit: Bishop Nick

Bishop Nick | 4 bottle gift pack £12.99 | bishopnick.com 

Mona Marnell glass Christmas tree

Mona Marnell Glass - Credit: Aaron Crowe

Mona Manell Glass | Winterberry standing Christmas tree £49 | monamarnellglass.co.uk 

RHS British Meadow collection of gifts

RHS British Meadow collection - Credit: RHS

RHS Garden Hyde Hall | British Meadow gardening collection items from £10 | rhs.org.uk  

Chaseway Lane shea hand cream

Chaseway Lane - Credit: Chaseway Lane

Chaseway Lane Botanicals | Shea butter hand cream £7.50 | chasewaylanebotanicals.co.uk 

Mr Wolf bauble romper

Mr Wolf - Credit: Mr Wolf

Mr Wolf | Kids’ Christmas bauble romper from £20 | mrwolfkids.com 

Tid's Fortune Essex dry gin by East Coast Distillery

East Coast Distillery - Credit: East Coast Distillery

East Coast Distillery | Tide's Fortune Essex Dry Gin £37.95 | eastcoastdistillery.co.uk 

Kids Trilogy Jigsaw Pack - Blackthorpe Barn

Blackthorpe Barn - Credit: Blackthorpe Barn

Blackthorpe Barn | Kids’ trilogy jigsaw pack £17.99 | blackthorpebarn.com  

James Cook Typewriter Artist print of Finchingfield, Essex

James Cook Typewriter Artist - Credit: James Cook Typewriter Artist

James Cook Typewriter artist | Signed limited edition print £40 | jamescookartwork.com and wonky-wheel.co.uk 

Zoe Jane Jewellery gold ring

Zoe Jane Jewellery - Credit: Zoe Jane Jewellery

Zoe Jane Jewellery | 9ct yellow gold molten band £550 | zoejanejewellery.co.uk 

Small pottery houses by Amanda Banham

Amanda Banham - Credit: Amanda Banham

Amanda Banham | Houses from £45 | amandabanham.com 

Big Bear Cider Mill Ltd Gift Pack

Big Bear Cider Mill - Credit: Big Bear Cider Mill

Big Bear Cider Mill | Cider and branded glass gift box £18.50 | thebigbearcider.co.uk 

Dotty Peach green hair clip

Dotty Peach - Credit: Dotty Peach

Dotty Peach | Ceramic pear green hair clips £18 a pair | dottypeach.co.uk 

Marisa Arna Eclipse sterling silver bangle

Marisa Arna - Credit: Marisa Arna

Marisa Arna Jewellery Studio & Gallery | Eclipse sterling silver bangle from £195 | marisaarna.com 

The Seed Card Company christmas cards

The Seed Card Company - Credit: The Seed Card Company

The Seed Card Company | Christmas card collection £3.95 | theseedcardcompany.com 

RHS exclusive houseplant pot

RHS exclusive houseplant pot - Credit: RHS

RHS Garden Hyde Hall | RHS Exclusive houseplant pots from £9 | rhs.org.uk 

Blackthorpe Barn dog toy

Blackthorpe Barn - Credit: Blackthorpe Barn

Blackthorpe Barn | Heart dog toy £12.99 | blackthorpebarn.com 

TLK Jewellery stacking rings in silver with gemstones

TLK Jewellery - Credit: TLK Jewellery

TLK Jewellery | Handmade sterling silver gemstone stacking ring from £50 | tlkjewellery.com 

Inky Dog Studio print

Inky Dog Studio - Credit: Inky Dog Studio

Inky Dog Studio | ‘In the beginning...’ print £60 | inkydogstudio.com 

Like what you read? Why not subscribe to Essex Life

Essex Life
Essex

Don't Miss

Crowd watching fireworks and celebrating new year

Essex Life

Essex firework displays: The best events for Bonfire Night 2021

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon
Si King, and Dave Myers with volunteers Anthony, Tim and Lynn at Heage Windmill, Peak District.

Derbyshire Life

The Hairy Bikers Go North to the Peak District

Beth Windsor

person
Get ready to celebrate the 5th of November with these fantastic fireworks and bonfire night events in Sussex this Autumn.

Sussex Life

Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Sussex 2021

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
The Shireburn Arms

Lancashire Life | Win

Win a winter break at the Shireburn Arms in the heart of the Ribble Valley

Shireburn Arms

Logo Icon