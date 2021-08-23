Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Have you taken a great photo of Somerset?

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 8:50 AM August 23, 2021   
A canal boat on Taunton Canal

This serene photo of Taunton Canal was sent to us by Kevin East - Credit: Kevin East

Have you taken a fabulous photograph of Somerset over the past 12 months? Would you like to see your photograph in print? Then we would like to hear from you

We’re asking readers to submit photos of the county taken throughout the year to make up the images in the Somerset Life Readers’ 2022 calendar.

From coast to countryside, wildlife and wildflowers to outdoor pursuits, handsome towns and pretty villages, famous landmarks and hidden gems, all will be considered. The glossy calendar will be packaged with the December issue of Somerset Life and all those featured will be part of a special article.

What do we need? 

People sat in a field of flowers overlooking Stogumber

Wow-what a stunning summery photo - taken by JKH Photography and of the view over Stogumber - just the kind of photo we are looking for - Credit: JKH Photography

Photographs need to be landscape (not portrait), so oblong in shape 

Please supply photographs of at least 3000 pixels on their shortest edge (i.e. 3000 pixels tall for a landscape photo) 

The photographs must be taken by you and be of a Somerset location 

Please include a caption for each image so we know what it is, where it is and what time of year it was taken  

We are looking for images from across the year and at different times of day: spring blossom, sultry summer days, autumn colour, sunrise, sunset, misty mornings rides, frosty walks, a beach stroll with the dog – what images do you think reflect life in this beautiful county?  

Chard Reservoir by twilight

Sally Lewis took this truly stunning photo of Chard Reservoir - Credit: Sally Lewis

Please email your photographs to somersetcalendar@archant.co.uk 

Closing date for submissions is October 1, 2021. 

We will then choose the best images that capture a year in Somerset for the calendar. 


Somerset Life
Somerset News

