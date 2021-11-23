Christmas gift ideas and experiences in Suffolk 2021

Sponsored

We've gathered some fabulously festive and local Christmas gift ideas from some of Suffolk's brilliant businesses



Markshall Estate



Festive fun at Markshall Estate - Don't miss Storytelling with Father Christmas at Markshall Estate. Settle in to hear a festive tale from the man himself. Father Christmas will have a special gift for you to take home. Suitable for children of all ages, book online for dates in November and December.



Stop by for the Wild Wednesdays on 22nd and 29th December. Visit The Wild Wood and get creative using the natural environment around you. From making leaf puppets to hammock building, there's hours of fun to be had with the free activity sessions.



The Orchard Kitchen café will be serving festive homemade treats, then head to the Shop and Plant Centre for all your gifting essentials from local suppliers, including wreaths and mistletoe cut fresh on the Estate.



With hundreds of acres to explore, families can let their imaginations run wild at Markshall Estate this winter.



Markshall Estate - Credit: tbutlerphotography



__________

Woolpit Nurseries



Once again they will be selling over 400 of their fresh cut British Christmas trees from Norfolk and Lincolnshire. Every tree is individually priced and opened out in a lit dry greenhouse.



They provide a pick and collect service where you can come and pick your tree and they will look after it until you are ready to collect. Trees arrive on the 30th November.



They also hand make over 200 wreaths and have a vast selection of Christmas planters starting at £3.95. If you're looking for a gift they have a huge range of specimen plants from Italy including Olives, Bays, Topiary and much more.



Please visit them to see their full range.



Old Stowmarket Road, Woolpit, Bury St Edmunds IP30 9QS | 01359240370



Woolpit Nurseries - Credit: Pexels



__________

Redwings Adoption Scheme



All the rescued horses and donkeys of Redwings Horse Sanctuary want this Christmas is the chance to continue living a life free of fear and neglect.



Christmas shoppers can help make their wish come true by sponsoring a Redwings “Adoption Star” as a truly unique gift for a loved one, and every penny goes towards their care and that of their four-legged friends at the Sanctuary – of which there are over 1,500!



Sponsorship costs from just £15 a year, and there are more than 20 adorable Adoption Star horses, ponies and donkeys to choose from, each with their own moving story to tell.



From gentle giant Shire cross Fox to mischievous donkey Esther, from mini but mighty Sampson to real life ‘Black Beauty’ Maya, there’s an array of wonderful characters enabling everyone to find the perfect new friend for themselves or a loved one!



To sponsor a Redwings Adoption Star this Christmas, head to https://www.redwings.org.uk/adoption or call 01508 505246.



Redwings Adoption Scheme - Credit: Redwings



​​​​​​​__________

Blackthorpe Barn



A Christmas Delight at Blackthorpe Barn - Visitors are enjoying being back at Blackthorpe Barn for the amazing country Christmas shop and craft weekends and famous Rougham Estate Christmas trees.



Open every day until 22nd December, the Country Christmas Shop is an absolute delight, absolutely full of everything you need this Christmas, from decorations in all shapes and styles, wreaths, aromatics and wrap to wonderful gifts for family and friends.



The craft weekends continue until 12th December. The weekends showcase items from talented artists and craft-makers. Each craft-maker has been carefully chosen to offer an amazing and eclectic mix of high-quality pieces. Plus, the craft-makers will be available to chat to the visitors and share the inspiration behind their items.



Blackthorpe Barn is three miles east of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, off the A14 at junction 45 (Sat Nav IP30 9HZ).



For more information and opening times see www.blackthorpebarn.com.



Blackthorpe - Credit: Tom Soper



​​​​​​​__________

Gardoolet



The artisan giant lawn game born in Norfolk, Gardoolet is a beautifully made, traditional wooden garden game. Fast-paced and wonderfully addictive, elements of croquet and pool combine to create something new that will truly charm and captivate even the most discerning of lawn game players.



GARDen + pOOL + croquET = Gardoolet. The perfect Christmas gift for the family.



Strictly an outdoors affair designed for grassy areas, players swing a mallet croquet-style with the objective of hooping their four coloured balls through ‘pockets’ reminiscent of those on a pool table. The winner is the first to hoop the black ball after hooping all their coloured balls.



More compact and fast-paced than croquet, a game of Gardoolet® takes approximately 10 minutes – just enough to leave players hankering for a second round. Much like pool, you can play singles or doubles, making it a particularly sociable sport friends and family.



The entire set comes neatly packaged in a branded forest green bag with handles, making it transportable, easy to store and sure to be handed down from generation to generation.



Join the Club - upgrade your social events with Gardoolet.



Gardoolet - Credit: Shaheen Jahir



​​​​​​​__________​​​​​​​

Explore 4x4



The adventure gift... Explore 4×4 are the ultimate suppliers of outdoor activities and military survival adventures. Catering for everyone.



Our male and female instructors have teaching and military backgrounds, as well as 40 years of professional 4×4 on and off-road driving experience. Enthusiastic and inspirational expert instructors. They have the credibility of having led teams in challenging and extreme conditions, together with the ability to make your activity or event, however big or small, enormously enjoyable. Our instructors are available to work at home or overseas.



All activities and training are tailor made to suit you whether you are looking for a single or multi activity experience. The team will always be at the end of the phone ready to discuss your requirements!



Whilst we are open 7 days a week, please note that pre-booking is essential.



We are based on the exclusive Elveden Estate, with access to acres of private land amidst the most stunningly picturesque East Anglian countryside. Add to that the fabulous woodland 4×4 off road course, and you have the absolute perfect setting for all of our professional training and outdoor adventure activities.



We offer Gift Vouchers at Explore 4x4 offering a fantastic present for the family.