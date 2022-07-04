Canvey Island looks like the Costa del Sol in these sunny photos

Meet photographer Danil Krvv, whose sunny photos of Canvey Island in Essex make it look like the Costa del Sol

'I was born in Estonia and moved to London in 2010; it was 2019 when I moved to Chelmsford. As I am new to this area, I am a kind of exploring photographer. I open my map, point to some local place, grab my camera and head off! This sunny series of photographs was taken on the coastline of Canvey Island, which I was lucky to discover. My photography journey started a long time ago, and my most-loved styles are street and urban photography, portraits and minimalism – but I don’t like to limit myself.'

instagram.com/danilkrvv

Check out Canvey Bay Watch to find out how this volunteer-run group is making Canvey Island more beautiful.





Fluffy cloud - Credit: Danil Krvv

I heart Canvey - Credit: Danil Krvv

Jumping Bean - Credit: Danil Krvv

Palm trees by the sea - Credit: Danil Krvv

Canvey street art - Credit: Danil Krvv

Walking the seafront - Credit: Danil Krvv





