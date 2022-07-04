Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Canvey Island looks like the Costa del Sol in these sunny photos

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 2:03 PM July 7, 2022
I heart Canvey Bay street art

I heart Canvey - Credit: Danil Krvv

Meet photographer Danil Krvv, whose sunny photos of Canvey Island in Essex make it look like the Costa del Sol

'I was born in Estonia and moved to London in 2010; it was 2019 when I moved to Chelmsford. As I am new to this area, I am a kind of exploring photographer. I open my map, point to some local place, grab my camera and head off! This sunny series of photographs was taken on the coastline of Canvey Island, which I was lucky to discover. My photography journey started a long time ago, and my most-loved styles are street and urban photography, portraits and minimalism – but I don’t like to limit myself.'

instagram.com/danilkrvv 

Check out Canvey Bay Watch to find out how this volunteer-run group is making Canvey Island more beautiful.


white cloud over Canvey Island

Fluffy cloud - Credit: Danil Krvv

I heart Canvey Bay street art

I heart Canvey - Credit: Danil Krvv

Jumping Bean ride Canvey Island

Jumping Bean - Credit: Danil Krvv

Palm trees on Canvey Island

Palm trees by the sea - Credit: Danil Krvv

Canvey Island street art

Canvey street art - Credit: Danil Krvv

Seafront Canvey Island

Walking the seafront - Credit: Danil Krvv


You may also like the Mersea Island illustrator who designed a mural for Colchester: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/people/essex-childrens-book-illustrator-9118812

