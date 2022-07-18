Wild Bison are returning after thousands of years to save a forest in Kent

For the first time in over 1,000 years, wild Bison are roaming the Kent countryside.

The return of these magnificent and gentle giants is all thanks to an ambitious rewilding project that will see a once commercial forest turned into a wildlife haven. Perhaps you could call the Bison Nature's Capability Brown as they will slowly sculpt this dense pine forest into a paradise bustling with all kinds of flora and fauna.

The journey for the Bison of The Wilder Blean project began today as they set off into the Blean woods nature reserve near Canterbury. The Bison will roam the woodland and eat bark, rub against the trees and roll around on the ground, which will help cull some of the trees back to create space on the forest floor for new plants to emerge.

This process will also make West Blean woods nature reserve more climate friendly as a diverse forest can absorb more carbon. The success of a nature recovery project like this could mean more forests can be rewilded before it's too late, as the UK is heading towards an increase in species extinction in the next 10 years.

Here's hoping that The Wilder Blean Project can signal a renaissance for our wildlife, not just in our wonderful Kent countryside but for the UK as a whole.





