Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Lifestyle > Sustainability and Environment

Wild Bison are returning after thousands of years to save a forest in Kent

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 10:42 AM July 18, 2022
Wild Bison will transform Blean Woods near Canterbury in Wildwood Trust and Kent Wildlife Trust's rewilding project

Wild Bison will transform Blean Woods near Canterbury in Wildwood Trust and Kent Wildlife Trust's rewilding project - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

For the first time in over 1,000 years, wild Bison are roaming the Kent countryside.

The return of these magnificent and gentle giants is all thanks to an ambitious rewilding project that will see a once commercial forest turned into a wildlife haven. Perhaps you could call the Bison Nature's Capability Brown as they will slowly sculpt this dense pine forest into a paradise bustling with all kinds of flora and fauna.

The journey for the Bison of The Wilder Blean project began today as they set off into the Blean woods nature reserve near Canterbury. The Bison will roam the woodland and eat bark, rub against the trees and roll around on the ground, which will help cull some of the trees back to create space on the forest floor for new plants to emerge.

This process will also make West Blean woods nature reserve more climate friendly as a diverse forest can absorb more carbon. The success of a nature recovery project like this could mean more forests can be rewilded before it's too late, as the UK is heading towards an increase in species extinction in the next 10 years. 

Here's hoping that The Wilder Blean Project can signal a renaissance for our wildlife, not just in our wonderful Kent countryside but for the UK as a whole.


Read more of the best Kent content here:

Find out how you can be a part of a beach clean in Kent this summer!

13 of the best Afternoon Teas on the Kent coast

5 stunning summer walks in Kent

Kent Life
Environment News
Kent

Don't Miss

Lumsdale

Derbyshire Life

All you need to know about visiting Lumsdale Falls

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Wivenhoe House Hotel

Essex Life | Win

WIN a two-night getaway for two at Wivenhoe House, Essex

Essex Life

Logo Icon
Sheene Mill (photo: courtesy of Sheene Mill)

Hertfordshire Life

11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
HarBAR Kitchen, Bar & Terrace

Cornwall Life

20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon