Published: 2:19 PM May 7, 2021 Updated: 2:29 PM May 7, 2021

With overnight hotel and spa trips being allowed from May 17, there is no better time to treat yourself to some much-needed TLC. Get booked into one (or a few) of these beautiful locations in Sussex and relax...

Alexander House

East St, Turners Hill, East Grinstead RH10 4QD



This award-winning Grecian-inspired subterranean spa is part of a large country house hotel set in woodland near East Grinstead. Rooms are extremely comfortable and well-equipped with options, including the Cedar Lodge suites with views of the gardens and countryside.

Spa facilities are open to all guests over the age of 18. The spa has a wonderful indoor hydrotherapy pool and hot tubs, along with 25 treatment rooms, including three couple’s treatment rooms.

alexanderhotels.co.uk

Bailiffscourt Hotel

Climping St, Atherington, Climping BN17 5RW



Bailiffscourt Hotel is wonderfully eccentric, a medieval manor house built in 1927 for Lord Moyne, then Walter Guinness of the brewing family. The spa is beautifully constructed in the style of a traditional Sussex barn, all exposed timber and polished limestone.

Full-length windows allow spa users to enjoy the well-manicured gardens, whatever the weather. There are both indoor and outdoor swimming pools along with relaxation rooms and a lounge in which to relax after your treatment. The spa uses Temple Spa, the prestige beauty brand based just a stone’s throw away.

hshotels.co.uk



READ MORE: The best places to eat and drink outdoors in Sussex

The Spread Eagle

South St, Midhurst GU29 9NH



This Scandinavian-style spa (in one of England’s oldest coaching inns) is a contemporary foil to the historic hotel with facilities including an indoor pool and a charming garden in which to relax between treatments.

Also using products from Temple Spa, the spa offers many of the same experiences as its sister establishment Bailiffscourt. There’s also a locally sourced menu to tantalise your taste buds.

hshotels.co.uk

Wickwoods Country Club

Shaves Wood Ln, Hassocks BN6 9DY



Primarily a country club and spa, this hidden gem near Albourne has a small number of hotel rooms. The therapists impressed the 2018 Spa of the Year judge at the Celebration of Sussex Life Awards, who awarded Wickwoods the trophy.

A wide variety of treatments are available, from Guinot facials to tanning and massages to manicures and pedicures. Facilities include an indoor pool, sauna, steam room, eight tennis courts and a sprung floor studio for exercise classes.

wickwoods.co.uk

Ockenden Manor

Ockenden Ln, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath RH17 5LD



This hotel is set in nine acres of garden just off the High Street of the charming village of Cuckfield. The spa is a striking contemporary edifice that complements its surroundings, providing a real ‘out of time’ sanctuary.

There’s an indoor pool with full-length windows allowing a view of the grounds – and there’s the option to swim through to the heated outdoor pool too. A rainforest shower is fed by the hotel’s own natural underground spring.

hshotels.co.uk



SUBSCRIBE: To Sussex Life for the best lifestyle content in the county

Ashdown Park

Wych Cross, Forest Row, East Grinstead RH18 5JR



Be ready to be pampered in deluxe style at this regal spa, specialising in treatments that use the finest natural ingredients. The organic Kerstin Florian aromatherapy massage will awaken your senses, the Gua Sha facial provides a glowing complexion, and the forest of dreams ritual uses lavender to refresh and revitalise you.

These are its signature treatments, but it has a huge variety of others. Book for one, a few, or even the whole Ashdown Experience, which has 175 minutes of treatments that will leave you looking and feeling fabulous.

ashdownpark.com

Park House

1 Bepton Rd, Midhurst GU29 0JB



This delightful country house has played host to Princess Diana and the polo crowd attracted by nearby Cowdray Park. Both hotel and spa have won multiple awards, including Conde Nast Johansens’ Best Luxury Value Award 2018.

The spa has facilities including an indoor mother-of-pearl swimming pool with a marble entry shower and jacuzzi, relaxation areas, steam room and sauna. For more active guests, there are grass tennis courts, a bowls lawn and a croquet lawn.

parkhousehotel.com