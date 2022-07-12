The iconic Railway Children film finally gets a sequel

The family adventure about a group of children evacuated to the Yorkshire countryside in the Second World War, now has a sequel, 52 years after the original was released.

The charming production sees Jenny Agutter return as Bobbie, the role that catapulted her to fame in Lionel Jeffries' much-loved film, famously shot on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

More than 50 years later, the historic railway was a location for the sequel too, along with Oakworth Station, Haworth, and The Bronte Parsonage and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Saltaire vIllage. Filming took place throughout the summer of 2021, with many locations transformed to fit the era of which the film is based upon.

Sheridan Smith who plays Bobbie's daughter ,Annie has performed a number of varied roles over her 20 year career including starring in The Moorside, a gritty drama based on a real-life 2008 disappearance of 9-year-old Shannon Matthews in Dewsbury.

Leeds youngster, Austin Haynes plays Thomas Waterbury, the grandson of Jenny Agutter's character, has also appeared in number of TV productions filmed locally, including Gentleman Jack and All Creatures Great and Small.

Tom Courtenay, star of another iconic Yorkshire based film; Billy Liar, is also part of the cast.

The Railway Children Return is released across the UK on July 15th and there is also a special showing from July 29th to August 4 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough to celebrate Yorkshire Day (1st August)

