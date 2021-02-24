For the love of art: why art is more important than ever in these challenging times

Promotion

Published: 10:42 AM February 24, 2021

“Being restricted to home has caused people to think more about the art on their walls and their emotional reaction to it,” says Cory Fuller, art expert and director of Gladwell & Patterson, renowned gallery and fine art specialists.

We spoke to Cory about the intricacies of the art market, the appeal of collecting paintings and sculptures, and how the art world will weather these unusual times.

Simon Gudgeon 'Embrace' 270cms x 210cms, £245,000.00, Bronze (edition of 5) - Credit: Gladwell & Patterson

Q: Why is art important?

A: Art is an emotive and immersive experience that lifts the spirits. It’s an important part of our society and this unprecedented time has highlighted the role it plays in our lives.





Q: What are the benefits of collecting art?

A: Collecting art simply because you love it can be incredibly rewarding. You can buy something unique and special to you.

Collections can also be assembled for financial reasons, for the diversification of assets, and this is something in which Gladwell & Patterson specialise.

Art can also be passed down to children as a family heirloom.





Q: Can art appreciation improve your mental health?

A: This pandemic has given people the time to learn more about art, its history and where their tastes lie. Whether making or collecting, the process is therapeutic. There are many fascinating and free online lectures and resources, such as Harvard University and the Royal Academy, which people can explore.

Pierre Eugene Montezin 'Le Fenaison' 54.5cms x 65.5cms, £49,500.00, oil on canvas - Credit: Gladwell & Patterson

Q: Has the pandemic affected the art world?

A: We’ve had to change the way we do business, but this has been very successful.

It’s been exciting to reach out to clients in new and innovative ways such as via online viewings, videos and more in-depth catalogues. It has given us the chance to try and contact a wider and more regional audience.

We haven't been able to travel, but we have a well-established and respected pedigree that means people turn to us in uncertain times to ensure they buy the best there is on offer.





Q: What do you predict for the future of the art market?

A: Truthfully, the museums are going to take a while to recover; they're reliant on visitors. We hope that people will continue to support them.

The art market itself will prove buoyant. I think people will want to take refuge in art even more - the pandemic has created a huge pent-up desire to be surrounded by beauty.





Q: Have you any advice for those wishing to buy art online?

A: We devote a lot of energy to our website and catalogues so our customers can see the true colour and form of our sculptures and paintings. Gladwell's Home is a service that works with potential buyers every step of the way, from their first look and immersion of the beautiful content on our website to picking up the phone to discuss their tastes and interests.





Q: Why choose Gladwell & Patterson?

A: We have a rich heritage with a reputation built over 268 years for trust and integrity. As a family business, we live and breathe the art world and choose only the most outstanding examples of paintings and sculptures from the 19th and 20th centuries. We understand that buying art is a highly personal experience and that it is all about building relationships so we want to encourage new clients to come and start the conversation.

We have galleries in London and Rutland and we’re excited to welcome you back in person when the time comes.





Visit www.gladwellpatterson.com for more information. Contact them on 0207 584 5512 or cory@gladwellpatterson.com.