The University of Gloucestershire has released computer-generated images and a fly-through video of the exterior of the new campus planned for the former Debenhams site on Gloucester’s King’s Square.

The visuals, developed by ADP Architecture, have been submitted for planning application to Gloucester City Council and provide an early insight into the Uni’s plans for the new look of the landmark building. With its original parts dating from 1928 to 1931, the building is located within the Gloucester City Conservation Area and all four external elevations will engage positively with their respective street scenes, including the newly transformed King’s Square.

‘We’re retaining and renovating the existing façade, says vice-chancellor Stephen Marston, ‘and will enhance the character of the building by adding sympathetic modern interventions, which will add the ‘wow’ factor externally and internally.

‘We know how important this building is to people in the city, holding a wealth of memories for them, and we’re keen not only to retain many of the art deco features, but to make more of them. It remains early in the design process, but we’ve been busy with engagement sessions for staff and students as its vital that their views shape our new facilities, from the technology and equipment we select to the look and feel of our teaching and social spaces.'

CGI of the exterior of University of Gloucestershire's new campus facing King’s Square - Credit: ADP Architecture

The City Campus will be a modern centre for teaching, learning and community partnerships; playing a vital role in both the regeneration of the city centre and supporting the University’s ambitious plans for growth. It will provide facilities to train Nursing and Education professionals, with the first staff and students – mainly from the School of Health and Social Care – set to move in for September 2023.

The University has appointed the Morgan Sindall Group as the construction contractor for the project, and they will work alongside the multi-disciplined design team led by ADP Architecture to bring the University's vision for the new campus to life.

