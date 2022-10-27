Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
The first look at the Warrington edition of Monopoly

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM October 27, 2022
The Warrington edition of Monopoly

The Warrington edition of Monopoly - Credit: Winning Moves UK.

The Warrington version of Monopoly featuring Walton Hall and Gardens, the Warrington Museum & Art Gallery, Victoria Park and Cheshire Life has been launched 

All the famous squares on the original board like Mayfair and Park Lane have been replaced by leading landmarks around Warrington; the famous 'Golden Gates' outside Warrington Town Hall is the town's version of ’Mayfair’, the board’s leading spot.

The Golden Gates and Warrington Town Hall

The Golden Gates and Warrington Town Hall - Credit: Archant

The famous utilities spots have been given a local twist, the famous ‘Electric Company’ square is represented by Fiddlers Ferry Power Station, while Lymm Dam is featured on the Water Works square.

Lymm Dam

Lymm Dam - Credit: Ray Tickle

Next door to ‘Old Kent Road’ (the board’s most affordable square) on a Community Chest space will be Warrington Foodbank, one of several charities to be included and celebrated within the game. 

And we’re proud to announce that Cheshire Life has its own space on the board, taking up the Chance space. We can only hope that we deliver our readers a Get Out of Jail Free card more than an instruction of 'Go to Jail'.

Chance square monopoly labelled Cheshire Life

Cheshire Life will take the 'Chance' square on the Warrington edition of Monopoly - Credit: Winning Moves UK.

In all 30+ Warrington landmarks and favourites are showcased in the game, including; Warrington Wolves, Walton Hall and Gardens, the Warrington Museum & Art Gallery and Victoria Park

Over the last 25 years Winning Moves UK has produced official versions of Monopoly .. from Dubai to Dublin and Palm Springs to Sydney. Now the Monopoly dice have landed on the Cotswolds. The game is now for sale to the public with WHSmith, The Works, Amazon and Booghe.co.uk amongst the leading stores stocking the board.

Cheshire Life

