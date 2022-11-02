Win a Warrington Monopoly board game for Christmas

Win

Cheshire Life has six Warrington Monopoly board games up for grabs, enter now for your chance to win

Pass GO and Advance to The Golden Gates... and if along the way you fancy becoming the owner of those famous Golden Gates, you can, for just Monopoly money.

Old Market Square features on the new board game - Credit: Winning Moves UK/Hasbro

The brand-new official MONOPOLY: Warrington Edition game has hit the shops in time for Christmas. This unique edition of the world’s most famous board game has been produced by Winning Moves UK, along with global play and entertainment company Hasbro - and we have secured SIX copies especially for you, our readers.

Take a chance on Cheshire Life? - Credit: Winning Moves UK/Hasbro

Excitingly, Cheshire Life is among the 30+ Warrington landmarks and organisations to feature in the new game, and we’re in hallowed company. Other local landmarks and favourites appearing in the game include The Golden Gates, placed on the classic game’s highest valued square (Mayfair on the classic London Monopoly original edition); The Transporter Bridge; Warrington Wolves; Walton Hall and Gardens; the Pink Eye building (on a pink square – of course); and lots more. Several charities feature too - including Warrington’s much-in-demand Foodbank.

The first look at the Warrington edition of Monopoly The Warrington version of Monopoly featuring Walton Hall and Gardens, the Warrington Museum & Art Gallery, Victoria Park and Cheshire Life has been launched



