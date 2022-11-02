Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Lifestyle

Win

Win a Warrington Monopoly board game for Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM November 2, 2022
Warrington Monopoly

The perfect family past time this Christmas - Credit: Winning Moves UK/Hasbro

Cheshire Life has six Warrington Monopoly board games up for grabs, enter now for your chance to win

Pass GO and Advance to The Golden Gates... and if along the way you fancy becoming the owner of those famous Golden Gates, you can, for just Monopoly money. 

Warrington Monopoly board game Old Market Square

Old Market Square features on the new board game - Credit: Winning Moves UK/Hasbro

The brand-new official MONOPOLY: Warrington Edition game has hit the shops in time for Christmas. This unique edition of the world’s most famous board game has been produced by Winning Moves UK, along with global play and entertainment company Hasbro - and we have secured SIX copies especially for you, our readers. 

Warrington Monopoly Cheshire Life chance

Take a chance on Cheshire Life? - Credit: Winning Moves UK/Hasbro

Excitingly, Cheshire Life is among the 30+ Warrington landmarks and organisations to feature in the new game, and we’re in hallowed company. Other local landmarks and favourites appearing in the game include The Golden Gates, placed on the classic game’s highest valued square (Mayfair on the classic London Monopoly original edition); The Transporter Bridge; Warrington Wolves; Walton Hall and Gardens; the Pink Eye building (on a pink square – of course); and lots more. Several charities feature too - including Warrington’s much-in-demand Foodbank. 

The first look at the Warrington edition of Monopoly

EN_MasterVisual_Warrington_2022_MPYStd_3000x3000px

The Warrington version of Monopoly featuring Walton Hall and Gardens, the Warrington Museum & Art Gallery, Victoria Park and Cheshire Life has been launched 

 The first look at the Warrington edition of Monopoly

Fill out my online form.


Cheshire Life
Competitions

Don't Miss

Exmoor Beast sightings are of Black Panthers, panthera pardus, UK

Devon Life

Investigating Exmoor's spookiest resident

Simone Stanbrook-Byrne

Logo Icon
What a treat - the Festive Feast hamper from Bakers & Larners

Norfolk Magazine

Win a £299 Bakers & Larners Festive Feast hamper!

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
The owners of this triangular house in Sussex had to think outside the box to create their perfect home 

Sussex Life

Meet the Sussex couple who built a triangular house

Jeannine Williamson

Logo Icon
Chester Walls at night

Cheshire Life

10 of the best Halloween events in Cheshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon